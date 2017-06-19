– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:

– In an update from earlier, it appears WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is fine after speculation on a possible leg injury at last night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Owens was helped to the back after the MITB Ladder Match main event but F4Wonline.com notes that he is fine and there is nothing wrong with him. Owens is scheduled to work tonight’s SmackDown live event from Indianapolis and Tuesday’s SmackDown TV tapings from Dayton, OH.

– As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Los Angeles on August 9th, Bakersfield on August 10th, San Jose on August 11th and Sacramento on August 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com. Triple H wrote the following: