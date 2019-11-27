WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently appeared on the ‘After The Bell’ podcast with Corey Graves. The former Universal Champion discussed his recent appearance at NXT Takeover: WarGames as well as his recent storylines on the WWE main roster.

“the only thing I obsess about constantly is that whatever I do is relevant and matters”

“I don’t know; the only thing I always worry about – and I say ‘worry’ but I use the term lightly. The proper term would probably be that the only thing I obsess about constantly is that whatever I do is relevant and matters,” Owens stated.

” I feel like more often than not over the past year and a half. What I was doing when I was on RAW or SmackDown was not necessarily that important”

“If I’m being candid, I feel like more often than not over the past year and a half, what I was doing when I was on RAW or SmackDown was not necessarily that important, or it didn’t matter as much as I wish my contributions to the show would matter. So, everything from [RAW this week], and confronting Rollins and having that match with him, to where we go from here on out, all I strive to do is make sure that whatever I’m involved with on the show is as entertaining as it can be, and enjoyable for the people watching as it can be. I just want to make it count.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.