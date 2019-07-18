Kevin Owens has been cutting his recent promos without a script, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated.

While Owens has been working with no script as of late, he is working off of bullet points, given to him by the SmackDown writers.

WWE is currently pushing Owens as a babyface, something they had planned months ago before he had to turn heel to make up for the WrestleMania 35 injury to Daniel Bryan. It’s been reported that WWE gave Owens the Stunner as a finisher to help get him over as a strong babyface. WWE allowing Owens to work without a script shows that they have a lot of faith in the former Universal Champion.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is going with the current Owens vs. Shane McMahon feud, but speculation is that the program will end at SummerSlam with a match between the two. As noted by SI, WWE could really advance the push of Owens by having their SummerSlam match end with Owens making “short work” of McMahon.