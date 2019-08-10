The feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will continue and potentially end this Sunday at SummerSlam. Owens recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to promote the match and discuss his more ‘edgy’ promos that he cuts on McMahon.

When discussing the original promo where he stated that the fans don’t want to see McMahon in the ring; “I actually cut that promo a week before to somebody in the locker room,” Owens revealed. “And it got people talking enough that it ended up on TV the next week. It all came from gut instinct. I’ll always be a fan. I know what I like watching, and I think I have a pretty good finger on the pulse of the audience today, and it all came from that.”

When asked if he has to be ‘careful’ with what he says about Shane, Owens had some complementary things to say about the McMahon family.”If I’ve learned anything from being here for the past five years, it’s that the McMahons are more than willing to let you go at them as hard as you want and they’ll come back at you as hard as they can. Everything is pretty much fair game. I’ve never been told to be careful, I’ve never been told to watch what I say. It’s all for the purpose of creating as good a story as possible.”

You can check out that original promo below: