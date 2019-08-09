Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke with The New York Post to hype his upcoming match at Summerslam. Owens will be facing Shane McMahon in a match where he could potentially lose his WWE career.

Owens also discussed his time talking with Paul Heyman whilst in the company. “I’ve talked to Paul at length about everything under the sun for a couple years now, and I’m sure I’ll develop, hopefully, the same kind of relationship with Eric because I certainly feel like I can learn from those guys,” Owens revealed. Owens is of course currently on Smackdown Live, a show that has Executive Director Eric Bischoff reportedly at the helm.

KO also talked about using The Stunner as his new finishing move. Owens asked Stone Cold Steve Austin permission to use the move back in 2016 and Austin obliged. KO said of the Stunner “every time I hit it, people are partying, and that’s what I’m looking for.”