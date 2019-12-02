WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke to Corey Graves as part of the ‘After The Bell’ podcast. During the show Owens discussed his use of the iconic ‘Stone Cold’ Stunner finishing move and why he decided to adopt it.

“I had a conversation with [Steve Austin] years ago actually,” Owens stated. “I want to say it was in 2016. This is the thing, people were doing the stunner – you know. You’d have the odd guy do the stunner in a random match as just something they were doing and that was it. Like, nobody was using it as a trademark but I had seen guys use a stunner here and there. But not to the extent that I felt it should be used.”

Owens elaborated further, saying “I remember sitting there watching the show and everybody does powerbombs in some way, shape or form. You know, my finishing move was the Pop-Up Powerbomb, obviously. I was getting annoyed. Not at everybody doing a powerbomb, but at the fact that every match had something that looked like a powerbomb. So I started thinking, maybe I need something else. At the time, I was a heel or antagonist or however you want to put it… I remember thinking, if I were to start doing the Stunner, some people might love it and some people might really hate it, but nobody would be indifferent to it.”

“It’s something that in what we do, is so invaluable; making sure that people aren’t indifferent. I’ve never really worried about getting really cheered or really booed, I just want people to make a lot of noise because I think that’s the best,” Owens added. “I remember being in the ring with John Cena or getting ready for a match with Cena. And I would come out first, and my music would stop and then there’s a couple seconds of dead air just to let the anticipation build.”

“Then his music would hit and you would be hit with two very distinct noises – you’ve got the fans that hate him and are booing him, and you’ve got the people that love him that are cheering like crazy. It’s just a crazy noise but it’s so intense, and it’s so great – the energy. Because then you get the people that hate him trying to out-do the people that cheer him, and you’ve got the people that are cheering him trying to be louder than the guys that are booing him. And it just becomes this great, crazy atmosphere.”

