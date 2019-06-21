Kevin Owens recently spoke with SportingNews.com to promote Sunday’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Owens is scheduled to team with Sami Zayn to face Big E and Xavier Woods at the event.

Regarding the new WWE Wild Card Rule, Owens said he believes it’s brought a more unpredictable feel to WWE TV, but the rules haven’t been enforced. He was asked what he thinks about the rule and how he thinks it’s been working.

“I guess the whole point of the wild-card rule is to add a sense of unpredictability to all the shows and I guess it definitely has achieved that because you never know who is going to show up where,” Owens said. “The wild-card rule itself was very loosely defined when it was first announced and it’s been loosely enforced since it’s been announced (laughs). I guess it was supposed to be four guys at first and now, really, 10 guys show up one night, three guys show up the next night, whatever. But like I said, I think the whole point is to give a more unpredictable feel to the show itself and its definitely achieved that.”

Owens talked about his longtime friendship with Zayn and how good it is to have someone like that on the road with you, and working with you in WWE. However, Owens admitted that they both were looking forward to having some time away from each other in the storylines until they were recently linked back up. Owens was asked if he wants to team with Sami more going forward.

“Actually, I think he and I both were kind of looking forward to being on our own a little and that’s not how it worked out,” Owens said. “I’m always happy to team with him because of all the history we’ve had and it’s always great to be in there with somebody you know this well, but I do think that eventually it would be nice to have some time apart and just be away from each other for a little while just to do something different, if anything.”

Owens once had one of the most popular WWE Twitter accounts, but he admitted that he doesn’t enjoy social media as much as he used to. He was asked about the balance of social media, and how it comes with positives and negatives.

“Yeah, yeah, I would say there’s as much positive as there is negative,” Owens said. “It’s pretty even-balanced because the positives are very strong. You know, being able to get immediate feedback on what you do and getting to see how you positively impact some people’s lives through your entertainment or your work is always great, but then seeing the cesspool that our society can be because of other people and their need to try to hurt other people is just really . . . eh, it just sucks. I don’t know. I certainly don’t enjoy social media as much as I used to and I think that just comes along with having a broader audience and having more people being able to reach you and more people knowing who you are. I can speak from everybody – I’m sure every single person the roster would say that you attract some people that are just mean-spirited and not good people.”