Director/Actor Kevin Smith appeared on the inaugural AEW Dynamite event last Wednesday on TNT. The director behind films such as Clerks, Dogma and Chasing Amy was at the show to promote his new Jay & Silent Bob film. AEW Champion Chris Jericho has a role in the new film, hence the tie-in.

“You know how big it was?,” Smith asked during a discussion on the AEW premiere. “It was big enough that… me and Jay were lucky enough to be involved, Chris invited us to be involved with the debut match on TNT. We were supposed to go do WWE, me and Jay, the very next day, which was Friday. Was it Friday? SmackDown. And then the morning after… because we were on the AEW show, it trended, like, there was a lot of coverage and stuff. So, the next morning we were told that WWE was like, you can’t come on anymore, and they canceled us. They kicked me and Jay off the show, but not in a crazy way.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription