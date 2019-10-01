WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be defending his title against Brock Lesnar this Friday. The match will headline the first Smackdown event on the FOX Network. Kofi took to Twitter to make some comments on his opponent before the big show on Friday.

“Facing @brocklesnar this Friday was about challenging myself & further solidifying my WWE Title reign. As a father, after watching what he did to @reymysterio & his child, now it’s about beating a reckless, egotistical, asshole & making him go away forever. Let’s go,” Kofi wrote.

Lesnar’s ‘advocate’ Paul Heyman saw the comments and responded via social media. “A personal message from my client @BrockLesnar to @TrueKofi … you ain’t man enough. All 3 of the #NewDay combined ain’t man enough. Kiss your title … and your ass … goodbye!”

There’s a good chance that Brock Lesnar takes the title from Kofi this Friday. Kingston’s reign has been one of the longest in recent memory however the last time these two faced off was at the Beast In The East show. Lesnar took an emphatic win at that event, however Kingston is now at a far higher place on the WWE totem pole.

