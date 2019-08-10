WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming WWE SummerSlam this Sunday on WWE Network.

One of the more interesting topics saw Kingston give huge praise to former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. “Bryan is the unsung hero,” stated Kingston. “And he’s done a lot for guys who are undersized but showed they can still be cast in this top guy spot. He’s done it so well for a very, very long time.”

“And Bryan went through that identical journey I did to get to WrestleMania,” said Kingston. “He was badgered and blocked by The Authority and called a B-plus player, that was his story, and it became mine, too. We don’t get a lot of shine in main events, we’re not 6’8″ and 300 pounds, so the fact that he was my opponent was poetic. I have a whole lot of respect for Bryan and the boundaries he’s been able to break.”

