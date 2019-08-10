WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming WWE SummerSlam this Sunday on WWE Network.
One of the more interesting topics saw Kingston give huge praise to former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. “Bryan is the unsung hero,” stated Kingston. “And he’s done a lot for guys who are undersized but showed they can still be cast in this top guy spot. He’s done it so well for a very, very long time.”
“And Bryan went through that identical journey I did to get to WrestleMania,” said Kingston. “He was badgered and blocked by The Authority and called a B-plus player, that was his story, and it became mine, too. We don’t get a lot of shine in main events, we’re not 6’8″ and 300 pounds, so the fact that he was my opponent was poetic. I have a whole lot of respect for Bryan and the boundaries he’s been able to break.”
The full card for Summerslam is currently as follows:
- WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
- WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
- Submission Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
- SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
- WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
- WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
- Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
- Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair