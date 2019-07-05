WWE Champion Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter this week that his chest hasn’t been the same since taking a chop from Big Show back in 2009.

Responding to a fan who commented on Kofi’s chest looking like it’s “collapsed” on SmackDown this week, he responded and wrote, “@WWETheBigShow chopped me in the chest in ‘09 and it hasn’t been the same since… [crying face emoji]”

You can see his full tweet below:

Why does Kofi's chest look like it's collapsed? — DandyInTheGhetto (@Ml19dy76) July 3, 2019