WWE Champion Kofi Kingston did not wrestle at Monday’s live event in Glens Falls, New York and announced early in the show that he would not be wrestling due to an injury. The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods then defeated The B Team in the opener.

There’s no word yet on if Kofi is legitimately injured or not. He wrestled and defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the WWE live events on Saturday and Sunday in Utica and Binghamton. The main event of Monday’s show saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retain over Ziggler.

Kofi did dance around with The New Day on Monday night and toss pancakes into the crowd. He also signed autographs for fans outside of the arena after the show.

Kofi is scheduled to be at tonight’s SmackDown from Manchester, NH to continue the feud with Samoa Joe. Joe vs. Kofi is scheduled to take place at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for an update on Kofi’s status.