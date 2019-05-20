WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today and said he will be ready for Brock Lesnar if The Beast chooses to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase for his title.

Responding to a tweet on Lesnar’s big win at MITB last night, Kofi wrote, “‘The top of one mountain is always the bottom of another.’ If and when the time comes, I will be ready to climb.”

Lesnar is expected to cash in against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but WWE could always pull a swerve and have Lesnar go for Kofi’s title, especially if they decide to bring him to SmackDown for a ratings boost when the blue brand show goes to Fox in October.

Kofi also tweeted on retaining his title over Kevin Owens at Money In the Bank last night, after Owens had removed his sneakers. He wrote, “No sneakers, no problem! We still champ! #MITB”

You can see Kofi’s full tweets below:

