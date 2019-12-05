WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the ‘After The Bell’ podcast. The New Day member discussed his WrestleMania bout against Daniel Bryan earlier this year, and how Bryan himself pushed for the match to happen.

Bryan Pushed for the match

“[Daniel Bryan] pushed for that to happen because the plans weren’t for me to be at WrestleMania,” Kingston revealed. “I’m not sure who it was for Daniel to face but it wasn’t me. Daniel went in and went to bat for me. And for the situation for the title match between us to happen so he had a big part in it, too.

Best Match for the Product

Kingston elaborated further, saying “it’s a testament for his state of mind as far as advancing the business and doing the right thing for the people and for the best match or product for the people to take in. So kudos to Daniel Bryan!”

