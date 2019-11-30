Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared in an interview with AL.com. The New Day member answered questions on his career as well as his current tag partner Big E potentially getting a ‘singles’ run down the line.

“He has his finger on the pulse of what is good in wrestling.”

“He could bring the world. Big E is a phenomenal competitor and just a really, really funny dude on so many different levels. Easily the funniest one out of all three of us.” Revealed Kingston. “Me and Woods say all the time, it’s not fair. He can just kind of look at you and have people dying laughing, he has his finger on the pulse of what is good in wrestling. He knows how to make things unique. I agree 100 percent that he would have an amazing singles run.”

“We’ve always looked at ourselves as a faction”

“I think a lot of people think that would mean the New Day would have to break up, and that’s not the case. We’ve always looked at ourselves as a faction. We’ve never looked at ourselves as just a tag team, we’ve never put ourselves in a box as far as being one thing. One of the possibilities that we’ve discussed is all of us having singles titles and still being a group and doing it because we are brothers.”

Kofi elaborated further, saying “it’s a very real friendship and bond. We push each other and want everyone to achieve the most they can achieve. I say it all the time, with me being the WWE champion, I was the one wearing the title, but it was all three of us that were the champions because without Woods and E, I would not have been in that situation. We all support each other to the fullest. We push for the best for all of us.”

Aggregator

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.