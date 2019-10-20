WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to ThePopBreak.com at this year’s New Jersey Horror Con.

The Olympic Gold Medallist wrestled his final match earlier this year at WrestleMania 35. Angle went out on his back in a losing effort against Baron Corbin. Kurt then signed a 5 year deal with WWE and now has a backstage role with the company.

Angle discussed with The Pop Break how difficult it was to transition into his new role. “Right now it’s a little hard to watch,” Angle stated. “I mean when you make the transition from wrestling to retirement, you still want to be out there. So it’s a little difficult, but I’ve been handling it pretty well. It keeps me busy.”

Angle also talked about his retirement bout against Corbon. “Baron’s a good kid,” Angle said. “I think he’s gonna have a great future. He’s obviously King of the Ring now. I always knew he was would be really good, and I know Vince McMahon really likes him a lot. And I’m happy to see him having the success that he’s been having.”

