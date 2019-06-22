WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently hosted another Q&A on his Facebook page. One of the questions posed referred to Angle potentially coming out of retirement and if there was a situation where that could possibly happen. The Olympic Gold Medallist responded and outright stated that he would not be returning.

Angle said “I don’t see any scenario that would force me to come out of retirement, I plan on staying retired. You need to give Goldberg and Undertaker credit for getting in there and doing what they did. Both are big guys and “power” wrestlers. I believe they both still have the ability to wrestle again if given the right opponents. I believe they both would have great matches with smaller wrestlers. Especially at their age. That’s my opinion.”

Angle had his retirement match at this year’s WrestleMania against Baron Corbin.

Did we mention yet that you can sign up to our newsletter? Seriously do it, you’ll get exclusives and it’s all free