Lana continues to express frustration with her WWE career on social media.

The Ravishing Russian took to Twitter after last night’s WWE Money In the Bank and commented on how she keeps pitching ideas that get used for other people.

She wrote, “I love watching shows and seeing stories I wrote and pitched given to other people. This might be the 10th time this has happened in the past year…. good to know I’m really creative that my ideas are given to others.”

There’s no word yet on what Lana was referring to, but WWE has barely used her this year. She last wrestled in the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but still accompanies husband Rusev to the ring.

You can see Lana’s full tweet below: