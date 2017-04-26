Lana Responds To Gimmick Criticism, SmackDown Slow Motion Video, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE SmackDown with Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and more:

– WWE stock was up 1.32% today, closing at $21.55 per share. Today’s high was $21.81 and the low was $21.25.

– As seen below, Lana took to Twitter last night and responded to fan criticism of the apparent dancing gimmick she will be using once she makes her SmackDown debut:

@Dandino23 @LanaWWE Vince won't give up on that gimmick I guess. If you can't wrestle. Then Dance — ⭐Steve A. Quintana ⭐ (@Mojorizin38) April 26, 2017