Indie star Lance Anoa’i appeared on tonight’s WWE RAW for a segment with Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre and cousin Roman Reigns. Lance is the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu.

As seen below, Shane brought Anoa’i to RAW to further the feud with Reigns, which will see them face each other in a singles match at WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia next month. After McIntyre destroyed Anoa’i on the outside, Shane brought him back into the ring and won a quick singles match. The post-match angle saw Reigns save his cousin from a double team attack. Reigns took out McIntyre and worked over Shane until McIntyre pulled him to safety. The segment ended with Reigns checking on Lance in the corner.

Below are a few shots from the angle:

A member of the Samoan dynasty is about to face @shanemcmahon on #RAW… but who will it be?! pic.twitter.com/pMBMDRKF3b — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019