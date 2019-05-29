WWE has announced Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match for the WWE Super ShowDown event.
Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.
Below is the updated card for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor (c)
1-on-3 Handicap Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
50-Man Battle Royal