WWE has announced Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match for the WWE Super ShowDown event.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor (c)

1-on-3 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

50-Man Battle Royal