WWE has announced that Lars Sullivan will be on Tuesday’s SmackDown to give his first-ever interview. The interview will come just days before Lars faces The Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at WWE Super ShowDown.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be on SmackDown to promote the SSD match against The Undertaker.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Lars:

Lars Sullivan to give an exclusive interview this Tuesday

Just days before he battles all three members of Lucha House Party at WWE Super ShowDown, Lars Sullivan will grant an exclusive interview on SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever.

The uncontrollable Superstar brings complete bedlam with him everywhere he goes, but will his words speak louder than his destructive actions this Tuesday on the blue brand?