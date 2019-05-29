– It looks like Aleister Black’s first WWE SmackDown singles feud since coming to the brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup may begin soon. This week’s SmackDown featured another backstage cryptic promo from Black, as seen above, but this time he said he’s waiting for anybody to pick a fight with him. There’s no word yet on who may step up to Black, but we will keep you updated.

– Lars Sullivan has deleted his @LarsSWWE Twitter account. There’s no word yet on why the account was deleted, but The Freak was recently fined $100,000 and ordered to sensitivity training due to the controversial comments he made on an online message board, some since he was signed by WWE. WWE announced this week that Sullivan will face The Lucha House Party in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next week. It’s interesting that WWE is taking Sullivan to the Kingdom because of his anti-Islam comments in the past.

– The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host MTV’s Challenge War of the Worlds Reunion special at 9pm ET. He tweeted the following on the appearance:

TONIGHT, I host the @ChallengeMTV #WarOfTheWorldsReunion w/ @lolojones and a lot of answers make me do this. Don’t miss it at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/06SDcGKVT8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 29, 2019

– The six-man match with “British Strong Style” Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. “Imperium” Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and WWE UK Champion WALTER did not air on this week’s WWE NXT UK episode, but it has been confirmed to air in two weeks. The Fatal 4 Way to determine WALTER’s next challenger has been confirmed to air next Wednesday. The match will feature Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff and Jordan Devlin.