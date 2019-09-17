WWE will shortly be taking their Smackdown Live brand to FOX on Friday nights. As we reported previously there were rumors that CM Punk’s representatives had actually contacted WWE with regards to a potential hosting gig for the new FS1 studio show that will be starting soon. In something that is likely to shock nobody, Punk will not be coming on board to host the new show.

It was recently reported that Renee Young and Booker T would be the hosts for this new format. Renee has been hosting talk panel-like shows for WWE over the past few years including Talking Smack and the pre-show panels for WWE PPV shows.

It now appears as though Booker T will not be part of the new show. It is being reported by PWInsider that Cathy Kelly will likely be coming on board alongside Renee Young. WWE and Fox have apparently had a number of WWE personalities and Hall of Famers working in California in recent weeks. With the stars reportedly auditioning for the show.