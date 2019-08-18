IMPACT Tag Team LAX have confirmed that they are no longer with the promotion. The team took part in a match last night against Rich Swann and Willie Mack and they have confirmed that it was their last with IMPACT. The former IMPACT Tag Team Champions have released the following statement regarding their exit from the company:

“Last night we wrestled our final match with Impact Wrestling. Our appreciation and gratitude for every single person there who had a hand in helping us get to this point, is absolutely endless. Thank you for the opportunity to show the world our passion and commitment for this business. And most of all, for the opportunity to represent our people and culture on a big stage. We are forever grateful.”

It is not yet confirmed where the team will be headed going forward. As we reported a few months ago both WWE and AEW are extremely interested in bringing the team in to their respective promotions.

You can check out Santana’s tweet below for more information:

