Former IMPACT Tag Team Champions LAX appeared at AEW’s All Out PPV last night. The tag team appeared following the AAA Tag Team Championship match between The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks.

The duo were referred to on the broadcast as Santana and Ortiz and it is likely that the LAX name will be dropped for AEW television. Dave Meltzer mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that IMPACT actually allows performers to leave the company ‘with their gimmicks.’ It is interesting to note that as LAX previously consisted of Konnan, Homicide and Hernandez that Santana and Ortiz might not actually have the rights to the name. Either way it seems as though AEW are unwilling to use the group’s former moniker for their own presentation.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?