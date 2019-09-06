Former WWE President and CEO Linda McMahon has donated a total of $366,200 to the 2020 Presidential re-election campaign for Donald Trump, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Three different payments were made on June 3 of this year. One donation was made to the Trump Victory PAC based in Massachusetts, for the amount of $360,600. Linda then made two donations of $2,800 each, for a total of $5,600, to Donald J. Trump For President, Inc., which is his Presidential re-election campaign.

The donations were made through Linda’s McMahon Ventures LLC, and were her first political donations since November 2016.

Trump, who was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, appointed Linda as the Administrator of his Small Business Administration back in 2016. She stepped down from the role at the end of March 2019. It was reported then that Linda was planning on helping with Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. CBS reported at the time that Linda would be working for America First Action, a pro-Trump Super PAC.

FEC data shows that Linda is the Chair of that America First Action Super PAC, and made a donation of $1 million back on May 28.