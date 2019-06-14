WWE Superstar Lio Rush has posted several videos to his personal YouTube channel in the last week, which have fueled the speculation surrounding his WWE status.

Rush last appeared on RAW for the April 15 episode and his status has been up in the air after reports of backstage heat over his attitude, and minor incidents in the locker room. It was also reported that Rush turned down a contract offer and asked for more money. There had been speculation on Rush getting sent back to WWE NXT or WWE 205 Live, but there have been no recent updates on the situation. Rush last appeared in the WWE storylines as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley, but there was no explanation given on their split when Rush was taken off TV. You can read our latest report on Rush by clicking here.

The video above, titled “DAY 64 @WWE”, starts off with Rush saying, “Maybe the fact of the matter is, I’ve already made my choice.” Rush then goes into a talk to the camera about dreaming of being on top as a kid, his purpose and more. We’re not exactly sure where Rush got the “Day 64” talk from, but it’s been close to 64 days since he last appeared on WWE TV, right at 59.

“Day 64. A lot on my mind,” Rush said. “A couple of things are for sure, and that’s that I was born for this, made for this. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of one day being on top, being that one person that everybody can look up to and say, ‘I want to be just like that guy, I want to be just like him. I want to be just like Lio Rush.’ I’ve been siting here trying to figure out what my purpose is, and all of this, and I think after 64 days I’ve come to a conclusion to motivate, to inspire, to give everybody out there in the world something to believe in, someone to believe in. Someone to believe in.

“I want to show the world that no matter what obstacles are in your way, or circumstances you may be going through, what they may be going through, that they can make it out, that they can achieve anything, be anything. Be anything. As long as they believe in themselves, believe in the end goal, and make it out of this mess. Make it out of this mess that I’m in. I guess, I guess that’s all I have for today. Get some rest, been up all night. I guess that’s all I have for today.”

Earlier in the week Rush released three different vignettes on his YouTube channel – One, Two, and Three. The promos reference his “Man of The Hour” nickname and include cryptic comments on his status. The final promo uses the line mentioned above, about already making his choice. You can see the promos below along with the quotes from Rush:

One

“For decades I’ve always believed that superheroes were born in the minds of people desperate to be rescued, and for centuries the question was asked, ‘Who’s your hero?’ Until I came along. The Man of The Hour.”

Two

“It’s time. I think maybe it’s time that I stop playing by the rules, that I stop being Mr. Nice Guy. That I start taking things that I want and not waiting for the right time, because time doesn’t really matter. The only thing that matters is me.”

Three

“So many questions with very little answers. I don’t know. I don’t even know what my name is. I don’t know why I’m here, who I am, because it sure as hell isn’t the guy that got me here. Well, maybe it is. Maybe I’m turning into something that’s not meant to be, and I just need to remind myself of who I truly am. Maybe I have a heart but then again, maybe I don’t. Or maybe I’ll just fade away so that I don’t have to face the facts. Or maybe the fact of the matter is that I’ve already made my choice.”