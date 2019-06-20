Scotland’s Insane Championship Wrestling promotion has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist in funeral costs for UK veteran star Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum.

As noted, Lionheart was the reigning ICW World Heavyweight Champion when he suddenly passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday. The cause of death has not been announced as of this writing.

The campaign has currently raised £9,909 of the £6,000 goal, thanks to 537 people in just 4 hours. Notable donations have come from Jordan Devlin (£100), Jim Smallman (£100), Noam Dar (£300), Bull Dempsey (£150), Nick Aldis (£200), Trent Seven (£200) and WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick (£250). You can find the link to the campaign in the tweet below from ICW.

On a related note, fans are leaving their tributes to Lionheart on a tweet he made just hours before he unexpectedly passed away. Lionheart apparently quoted Ricky Gervais and wrote the following:

“‘One day you will eat your last meal, You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time. You might not know it’s the last time, that’s why you must do everything you love with passion’ #Afterlife”

Below is Lionheart’s final tweet along with the ICW GoFundMe tweet:

“One day you will eat your last meal,

You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time. You might not know it's the last time, that's why you must do everything you love with passion” #Afterlife @rickygervais — Lionheart (@LionheartUK) June 19, 2019