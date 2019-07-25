WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios, Co-President Michelle Wilson and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz are hosting a Second Quarter 2019 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford. You can check out coverage of this morning’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:

Weitz opened the call and welcomed everyone. He went over the basics of the press release and the call, then turned things over to Vince. Vince touted revenue being at $269 million and said it is what it is, chuckling. He said they have completed international TV deals, which they are excited about, and excited about localized content. Vince said it adds to the ways WWE can reach their audience. They are close to announcing other international TV deals, including in India. They have hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as RAW and SmackDown Executive Directors (he did not name them). Vince said these hires will allow him to look at a longer range on storyline arc developments, focus more on talent development and not “get in the weeds” like he has in the past, which is good for the long term and the short-term, which he says we’ve seen evidence of already. He said they are excited about moving SmackDown to Fox, and touted how the show will reach more homes than it does on the USA Network now. Vince said it’s a family-type of relationship with Fox, as it is with NBCUniversal. They are excited about the future in terms of it being like another kickoff for the company. Vince handed the call over to Barrios.

Barrios went over the basics and the numbers of the press release.