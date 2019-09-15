– The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He’s joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over the card and Coach leads us to a video package on Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We get a discussion and promo for the WWE Title match between Randy Orton and champion Kofi Kingston next.

We come back and Kofi is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. Charly asks what “the good word” is but they brush her off and seem to mock her. Charly mentions Xavier Woods not being here tonight because of the attack from The Revival that has had him down for a month, but Woods appears in the camera shot and says he’s back. They go on about proving why The New Day is the best tonight, and how Kofi will still be the WWE Champion and they will still be the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We get a promo video for the Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan No DQ match next. The panel discusses the Reigns vs. Rowan storyline now. Coach sends us to a break before we go to the ring.

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Back from the break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to ringside as we see fans filing into the arena. Vic is joined by Aiden English and Dino Maddin. They hype tonight’s Triple Threat and out comes Lince Dorado as fans dance to the Lucha House Party theme. Humberto Carrillo is out next, followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Gulak goes to work. Carrillo gets dropped and Gulak goes for a 1 count on Dorado. They all go at it now. Gulak gets sent to the floor. Dorado and Carrillo run the ropes on each other. Gulak pulls Carrillo out and rocks him. Dorado ends up leaping from the top, splashing both opponents on the floor at the same time. Dorado leaps from the top of the barrier with a big floor hurricanrana to Gulak. Dorado rocks Carrillo and brings him back in. Lince goes to the top but Gulak shoves him off. Dorado hits the top rope and then the floor.

Gulak goes at it with Carrillo in the ring now. Carrillo with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Carrillo works on the arm and controls Gulak. Carrillo goes to the top but Gulak yanks him to the mat for another 2 count. Gulak keeps Carrillo grounded now. More back and forth between all three. Carrillo gets sent out. Gualk goes to work on Dorado and catches him in mid-air. Gulak with a gutbuster for a 2 count. Gulak keeps Dorado grounded in the middle of the ring again. Dorado takes Gulak with with a back kick. Carrillo takes Lince out and goes back to work on Gulak. Carrillo with a dropkick to Gulak. Carrillo with a basement dropkick. Carrillo with a moonsault for another pin attempt on Gulak.

Carrillo keeps control and dropkicks Gulak out of the ring. Dorado runs in but gets sent to the apron and kicked onto Gulak’s shoulders on the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes and leaps, taking down Dorado off Gulak’s shoulders, sending all three to the floor for a pop from the crowd.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Carrillo brings Dorado in for a missile dropkick. Gulak breaks the pin up at 2. Gulak sends Carrillo into the corner and he goes down. Gulak takes Carrillo to the top but Carrillo knocks him to the mat. They tangle and Carrillo applies a submission. Dorado applies a submission while Carrillo has that one locked. Gulak breaks and sends them both down. Gulak with a 2 count on Dorado. More back and forth and pin attempts between everyone. They trade big strikes now. Gulak drops Carrillo with a huge clothesline and fans cheer them on. They all are down again. Dorado rocks Carrillo back into the corner and unloads. Carrillo turns it around with chops to the chest. Dorado takes Carrillo to the top but Gulak comes from behind. Gulak drops Dorado and climbs up. Humberto sends him down. Dorado launches up and dropkicks Carrillo off Gulak’s push. Gulak gets dropped by Dorado. Dorado climbs up and launches Carrillo to the mat with a super hurricanrana.

Dorado goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press but Carrillo moves. Carrillo drops Lince with a kick to the head. Carrillo hits the Aztec Press from the corner on Dorado but Gulak sends him into the ring post as he’s going for the pin. Gulak rolls Dorado up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak stands tall and raises the title as his music hits.

– We go to the panel and Coach leads us to a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with champion Bayley and Sasha Banks now. Banks and Bayley joke around, mocking Schreiber some. Banks says they’re going home with all the gold and we can bank on that. We go to another break.

WWE United States Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)

Back from the break and Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. Out first comes the challenger, hometown star Cedric Alexander. The OC is out next – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson walk AJ to ringside but they head to the back. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Cedric gets a big hometown pop for the Charlotte shout-out. The bell rings and Cedric immediately catches AJ with a big Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count out of nowhere. AJ and Cedric are both shocked. AJ rolls out but Cedric flies and takes him down. Cedric brings it back in and hits a big kick to the head for another close 2 count.

Cedric kicks AJ in the head from the apron and drops him. Cedric springboards up but AJ pushes him off the top rope, down on the apron. AJ goes to the apron and drops Cedric’s neck on the apron with a big stiff suplex. AJ grabs Cedric for a Styles Clash on the floor and he nails it.

AJ brings it back in the ring and covers but stops the pin attempt at the 2 count. AJ isn’t done. AJ keeps control and drops Cedric over his knee. Cedric fights but AJ drops him. They tangle on the mat but AJ applies a submission as Cedric goes for the bottom rope. Cedric breaks the hold. AJ works Cedric over while he’s down. AJ smiles and keeps kicking Cedric back down, focusing on his leg. Cedric gets up on the apron and catches a kick. Cedric with a back elbow, stunning AJ back. Cedric comes through the ropes and plants AJ face-first for a 2 count. AJ catches Cedric with a big reverse DDT.

AJ goes back to the apron and waits for Cedric to get up. AJ springboards up and hits a big Phenomenal Forearm. AJ goes for the Styles Clash and hits it in the middle of the ring. AJ covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ takes the title as his music hits but he goes right to work on Cedric while he’s down. Luke Gallows and Anderson run down to the ring to make it a triple team on Cedric. The OC stands tall and poses over Cedric with a “too sweet!” as some fans boo them. AJ’s music starts back up as The OC heads up the ramp.

– We go back to the panel and Charly plugs the WWE Network. She also reveals that the RAW Tag Team Titles match will open the Clash pay-per-view. The panel discusses tonight’s WWE Universal Title match now. We see Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman walking backstage and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view kicks off with a video package.

– We’re live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c)

We go right to the ring and out first are the RAW Tag Team Champions – Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Rollins comes out first, wearing his WWE Universal Title and raising the RAW Tag Team Title. Rollins heads to the ring as fans pop. Braun Strowman is out next and he’s ready to go, on the same page as Rollins ahead of their match later on. Dolph Ziggler is out first for his team. Robert Roode is out next and they head to the ring together. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Mike Rome.

Strowman starts off with Roode and they stare each other down. Roode looks a bit worried as a “get these hands!” cant starts. Strowman overpowers Roode to start and sends him down. Roode looks on from the corner. Roode goes for a headlock but Strowman overpowers again. Strowman stares at him and talks some trash as Roode talks it over with Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler tags in and Roode comes from behind. Strowman turns to Roode and Ziggler tries to capitalize. This strategy backfires as Strowman drops both of them. Strowman with a running splash to Ziggler in the corner.

Rollins tags in and Strowman whips him into Ziggler in the corner. Strowman comes right back and levels Ziggler with a shoulder. Rollins covers Ziggler for 2. Roode and Ziggler end up double teaming Rollins but it back-fires. Rollins fights them both off but Roode comes from behind and sends Rollins to the floor. Ziggler ends up dropping Rollins with a big DDT on the floor. Strowman comes over on the outside to make sure Ziggler doesn’t attack again. Roode launches Rollins into the barrier now. Roode brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Roode unloads on Rollins and holds him as Ziggler come in and nails him. Ziggler keeps Rollins down in the middle of the ring as the legal man now. Ziggler comes back and hits the Fame-asser on Rollins but he kicks out at 2. Roode keeps control with another big shot. Roode and Ziggler take turns on keeping Rollins down as Strowman looks on. Roode shows off on the second rope and misses on the way down. Rollins with a Blockbuster for a pop. Strowman reaches for a tag. Ziggler tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Rollins catches Ziggler for a Buckle Bomb but it’s blocked for a 2 count. Ziggler goes for another Sleeper hold attempt. Rollins goes down some and starts to fade.

Ziggler slams Rollins and taunts Strowman. Rollins misses but finally gets the tag. Strowman finally tags in and unloads, running wild on everyone. Strowman runs around the ring and runs right over both opponents on the outside. Strowman brings Ziggler in and splashes him in the corner. Strowman goes to slam Ziggler but takes a rake to the eyes. Strowman runs into the ring post, then a superkick from Ziggler. Roode blocks a Glorious DDT and slams Roode. Rollins tags and hits a flying knee, then a superkick to Roode. More back and forth. Rollins with a Slingblade and a suicide dive. More back and forth and counters. Rollins comes back in on Roode but misses, then takes a Spinebuster. Roode covers for a 2 count.

Roode shows off some as fans boo. He calls for a Glorious DDT but Strowman runs over him, also sending Rollins down. Strowman gets sent down as well. Roode takes advantage of the chaos, then hits the Glorious DDT on Rollins for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler take their titles and celebrate on the outside as Roode’s music hits. Strowman is upset, perhaps at himself, and can’t believe what happened. We go to replays. Roode and Ziggler celebrate from the stage as Rollins stares at Strowman from the mat. Strowman looks at Rollins and shakes his head, then exits the ring to head to the back. Rollins leaves shortly after. We go to replays again.

– Back from a break and Charly Caruso stops Braun Strowman backstage. He blames the loss on Seth Rollins and says it will be just like Rollins is going to lose his other title tonight. Strowman says Rollins is on a losing streak and he will make sure it stays that way when Rollins gets these hands tonight.

– Back from another break and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is with Kayla Braxton. She disagrees with Braun Strowman’s comments on Rollins losing again. She addresses Sasha Banks now. Becky says she’s had all this success and the greatest 12 month run in WWE history, but all Banks did was dye her hair. She goes on about how she’s earned success, but all Banks has earned is this beating she will get tonight.

– We get a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Charlotte Flair is out first to a big hometown pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Fans are booing Bayley during her entrance and the introductions.

The bell rings and Flair immediately levels Bayley with a running big boot for a close 2 count. Bayley goes right to the floor for a breather. Flair smiles and taunts her from the ring. Flair chases Bayley back into the ring and goes to work with chops. Bayley counters a move and slams Flair by her hair

Bayley with more offense until Flair slams her back to the mat for a 2 count. They go back to the floor and Flair launches Bayley into the barrier, and again. Flair brings it back in for a 2 count. Flair focuses on the leg and the knee now. The referee gets in between. Bayley ends up pulling the turnbuckle pad down while the referee is busy with Flair. Flair finishes with the referee and goes to Bayley but Bayley pulls her down into the exposed turnbuckle, immediately covering for the quick pin for the finish out of nowhere.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley runs right to ringside and grabs her title, then runs away to the back in a hurry as her music plays. We go to replays while Flair is down. A disappointed Flair heads to the back while fans are still surprised at the quick match and finish.

– Tom shows us a video of what happened with Shane McMahon firing Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, for boos and cheers from the North Carolina home state crowd. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day are out next. The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Woods starts with Dash. Dash goes for the knee but Woods gets the upperhand. Dawson comes from the apron but Woods rocks him back as well. Big E ends up running over Dawson on the floor with a big clothesline. Woods chops Dash in the ring now. Woods keeps control of Dawson. Big E comes in and Woods whips Dash into a big Uranage. Big E covers for a 2 count.

Big E unloads on Dash with forearms as fans do dueling chants. Dawson knocks Woods off the apron, leading to Dawson nailing a big clothesline to Big E from the apron. Woods is still down on the floor as Dawson brings Big E into the ring for a close 2 count. Dawson tags in for double teaming on Big E in the corner. Dawson with a 2 count. Dawson keeps Big E down and tags in Dash for more double teaming. Dash with a 2 count on Big E. Dawson keeps control but Big E stops a tag with strikes. Big E gets backed into the corner, then double teamed by The Revival as fans boo. Dawson taunts Big E and drops him with an elbow. We see Woods still down on the outside.

Dawson with an elbow to the face for another pin attempt. Dawson keeps Big E down with a body scissors now. Fans rally for Big E as he powers up with Dawson on his back. Dawson sends Big E into the turnbuckle face-first. Dawson with an uppercut in the corner, then stomps. Big E counters a whip and sends Dawson hard into the corner, he goes down. We see Woods getting up on the outside. Dash tags in but eats a belly-to-belly from Big E. Woods finally gets the hot tag for a big pop.

Woods unloads on both opponents and hits the Honor Roll to Dawson. Woods keeps control and hits a huge DDT on Dawson out of the corner but Dash breaks the pin with a shot to the knee off the top. Big E goes to nail a Spear to the floor from the apron but he lands on the floor by himself. Dash leaps out but gets caught in mid-air. They tangle and this leads to The Revival hitting a big Shatter Machine to Big E on the floor. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Dawson returns to the ring and tags in Dash as Woods stares them down. They attack and he fights with them. Dash takes out Woods’ knee and he screams in pain. Woods tries to fight both opponents but they mock him and nail another Shatter Machine. The referee is trying to get Dash out of the ring and finally does. The Revival seems more interested in hurting Woods’ knee some more. They take his brace off and Dawson applies a submission in the middle of the ring. The referee checks on Woods but he’s crawling for the bottom rope as fans try to rally. Big E is still down on the outside. Dawson stares at Woods in the face as he goes for the rope. Woods holds on but finally taps out as Dawson tightens the hold.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Revival

– After the match, Dash and Dawson take the titles and celebrate as their music hits. Woods rolls to the floor and clutches his knee in pain. We go to replays. The Revival takes the mics on the stage and say the WWE Universe are welcome because finally the titles are no longer coated in proverbial pancake batter. Fans can now consider themselves revived. They go on and say finally the old school has quieted the new school noise, and there will be no more stupid trombone. They say later tonight we get an even bigger treat as Kofi Kingston loses the WWE Title to Randy Orton, who will extinguish his flame. The Revival says it will finally be a New Day.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to talk about their title defense. They’re interrupted by Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, disguised as a camera and sound guy. This leads to Bliss announcing that Truth is on set if anyone wants to come get him. Here comes a group of Superstars, chasing Truth and Carmella away to end the segment.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Rose and Cross start things off. Rose slams Cross first. Rose shows off some but Cross comes back with a clothesline. Cross dances around like Rose and shakes her hips for a big pop. Cross with a basement dropkick. Deville tags in. They tangle and in comes Bliss with a snap suplex for a close 2 count. Bliss and Rose eventually come back in and Bliss slaps Rose. Rose is furious. Bliss catches a strike and drops her with another right hand. Bliss with knees and a moonsault for another 2 count.

Superstars come down to the ring chasing WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella now. Bliss comes from behind and rolls Truth up for a close 2 count. Carmella runs away with Truth on her back as Superstars chase them. Bliss has Rose in a hold. Rose slides out and they tangle. Deville tags in and drops Bliss with a huge kick for a close 2 count. Deville keeps Bliss grounded and talks some trash now as fans try to rally.

Deville slams Bliss back to the mat. Rose and Deville with more offense and quick tags, keeping Bliss near their corner. Rose suplexes Bliss and Deville follows up with a running knee for a 2 count. Rose unloads on Bliss in the corner now as fans try to rally. Bliss with a roll-up out of nowhere. Rose talks some trash and swings but Bliss ducks. They both connect and both go down in the middle of the ring. Deville and Cross tag in and Cross unloads.

Cross goes to work on Deville and hits a running bulldog from the corner. Rose runs in but Cross sends her to the floor. Cross slams Deville with a back suplex. Cross gets hyped up for a pop. Cross goes to the top and nails a crossbody on Deville for a 2 count. Cross and Rose end up down on the outside. Deville slams Bliss from the top rope. Rose and Deville with a big double team on Bliss but Cross breaks the pin up just in time for another pop. Cross tags in and goes to the top. She leaps at Rose and rolls through, but knocks Deville off the apron. Rose misses a knee on Cross. Cross with the neckbreaker from the top rope to Rose, for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Cross’ music hits as she takes the titles to Bliss a ringside to recover and celebrate. We go to replays. Rose and Deville look on from the ring as Bliss’ music hits and the champions back up the ramp.

– Back from the break and Tom plugs Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and WWE’s 2019 campaign.

– The announcers go over the two matches on the Kickoff pre-show – WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak retaining over Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo, plus WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retaining over Cedric Alexander.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz. Tom shows us some of the international announce teams in the arena. Sami Zayn is out next, wearing a neck brace. Fans boo as Sami calls for his music to be cut. Sami is disgusted with the disrespect fans have shown him, as did The Undertaker when he chokeslammed Sami in the middle of Madison Square Garden. Sami says he suffered a neck injury. Fans cheer the injury. Sami says he is still here to support the man he liberated. Sami goes on hyping up WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes. Tom shows us a replay of Sami and Taker from SmackDown.

We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. They lock up and go at it. Sami starts obnoxiously calling the match on the mic and fans boo him. They finally cut Sami’s mic as Miz fights out of the corner with chops to Nakamura. Miz drops Nakamura with a knee and hits a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Miz takes Nakamura back to the corner and works him over. Miz mocks Nakamura and ends up dropping him on the outside. Sami gets involved at ringside, leading to Nakamura dropping Miz off the distraction. Nakamura works Miz over on the apron and brings him back into the ring for kicks.

Nakamura with kicks while Miz is on his knees. Miz ducks and drops Nakamura. Miz takes out Nakamura’s leg from the corner now. Miz turns it around and unloads with kicks in the corner, then a running knee, and another running knee. Miz charges in with a clothesline now. Nakamura goes down. Miz climbs to the top for a big pop. Miz with a double ax handle and a close 2 count. Miz works on the leg and knee now. Miz goes for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Nakamura turns it right into an armbar. They tangle some more and break. Miz kicks the leg out and drops Nakamura with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Miz with more “yes!” kicks now. Nakamura ducks a kick and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Nakamura avoids a Skull Crushing Finale, and rocks Miz into the corner as Sami laughs from ringside. Nakamura with a kick to the head and a big snap German suplex at the apron. Nakamura stomps away in the corner now. Nakamura drops Miz on his face.

Nakamura shows off some and waits in the corner for Miz to recover. Miz blocks the Kinshasa. Miz with another shot to the left leg. Miz goes for the Figure Four and locks it in for a pop in Flair Country. Miz tightens the hold as fans pop. Nakamura finally grabs the rope to break the hold. Miz goes for another Figure Four but Nakamura rolls him for a 2 count. Miz with more strikes. Sami grabs Miz’s leg while the referee isn’t looking. Nakamura takes advantage with a running knee to the back of the neck. Nakamura with a close 2 count.

Nakamura waits for another Kinshasa now. Miz ducks and nails a Skull Crushing Finale for a pop. Sami gets on the apron and stops the referee to boos. Nakamura rolls to the apron and Miz stares at Sami. Mizz exits the ring and chases Sami around. Nakamura catches Miz with a big kick to the face at ringside. Nakamura brings Miz back into the ring and nails a Kinshasa for the pin to retain.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as his music hits. Sami comes in to join him as we get replays. Nakamura raises the title as the referee checks on Miz at ringside. Sami hugs Nakamura and hypes him up to the crowd.

