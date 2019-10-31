– The 2019 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens with Scott Stanford, Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and David Otunga. They are at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. They hype today’s big event. We go backstage to Byron Saxton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He talks about tonight’s ten-man match and guarantees his team will make history.

The panel leads us to a video package on Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman and we get a Tale of the Tape. We get a video package and discussion on Mansoor vs. Cesaro now. Charly hypes the 20-man Battle Royal. We go to the ring.

20-Man Battle Royal: WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, No Way Jose

We go to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. The winner of this match will face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for the title later on. Michael Cole and Corey Graves are at ringside. Various Superstars start entering the ring. R-Truth, Buddy Murphy, Erick Rowan and Andrade get their own entrances as we see fans filing into the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bell rings and they all go at it.

Titus works on Truth. Cara works on Andrade. Slater works on Mojo. Carrillo and Murphy go at it now. Slater tries to dump Drake now. Titus works on Jose now. Mojo works on Nese. Rowan presses Drake high and tosses him over the top. Drake has been eliminated. EY and others try to dump Rowan but he hangs on and fights back. Rowan eliminates Slater. Nese tries to dump Rowan as we see AJ watching backstage. Rowan eliminates Nese. Titus and Buddy work on Carrillo now.

Cara works on Singh in the corner. Harper eliminates EY and Kendrick. Harper tries to dump Tozawa now. Titus eliminates Rawley. Andrade eliminates Cara. Crews eliminates Titus. We go to a break.

Rowan and Harper face off in the middle of the ring now and have words. Jose gets in between and tries to get them to dance instead of fight. Harper clotheslines him. Rowan eliminates Jose. Harper and Rowan argue again now. Tozawa taps Rowan on the back and wants to fight. They stare Tozawa down. Rowan eliminates Tozawa. We see AJ backstage watching again. Rowan stops on Singh as Samir Singh watches from ringside. Shelton works on Carrillo. Carrillo eliminates Shelton. Harper eliminates Crews.

Rowan eliminates Murphy. Truth and Andrade also get eliminated. Rowan chokeslams Carrillo. Cedric eliminates Singh. It’s down to Harper, Rowan, Cedric and Carrillo now. Fans chant for Harper. Harper and Rowan double team Cedric now. Rowan decks Carrillo. Cedric fights off Rowan but runs into a huge boot. Rowan eliminates Cedric. The Singh Brothers leave with the WWE 24/7 Title at ringside. Truth sees them and takes out one brother, then rolls up Sunil to win the title. Truth is now a 21-time champion. Truth runs away with the title. Other Superstars run down and chase Truth around the ring and to the back. Harper, Rowan and Carrillo are in the ring now.

Harper and Rowan face off again in the middle of the ring. Carrillo dropkicks Harper into Rowan. Harper levels Carrillo with a big boot. Rowan and Harper take turns on Carrillo now with big power moves. Harper tries to dump Carrillo but Rowan comes from behind and dumps Harper. Carrillo takes advantage and dumps Rowan for the pin to win the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Humberto celebrates as his music hits. We see AJ backstage watching as we go to replays. Carrillo vs. Styles is confirmed for later today and the title will be on the line.

– Cole and Graves talk about the importance of Lacey Evans vs. Natalya and they send us back to the panel. Charly and the panel talk about the history-making match for a minute. We get a Career Accomplishments graphic for Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar next. We get a video package for Cain vs. Brock. We get more discussion for the WWE Title match. Charly shows us the World Cup Tag Team trophy and sends us backstage to Saxton with The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston. They talk about doing this for the injured Xavier Woods, winning tonight’s big nine-team match and then taking the momentum to SmackDown tomorrow night to win back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Revival. We go back to the panel for more discussion on the Tag Team Turmoil World Cup match. We get backstage promos from Heavy Machinery, then Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. We go back to the panel for more hype and discussion on tonight’s card. Booker predict The Fiend will win the WWE Universal Title. Otunga disagrees. Charly is ready to wrap the pre-show as the camera cuts backstage to Paul Heyman knocking on Brock Lesnar’s door. Heyman pushes the camera away and we cut to another video package. That’s it for the Kickoff

– The 2019 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the fireworks explode in the sky and around the stadium as fans cheer. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

WWE Title Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a big pop. Lesnar stops on the stage as the fireworks go off. We see the Arabic announce team at ringside. Out next comes Rey Mysterio to the stage, wearing a sling on his arm. He stops and waits as Cain Velasquez makes his way out with his own theme. Cain marches to the ring with Rey at his side.

They hit the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Heyman interrupts and does his own introduction. The bell rings and they size each other up as a Suplex City chant starts. Cain strikes first. They bounce around and continue to get a feel. Lesnar backs Cain into the corner. Lesnar with a kick and a knee in the corner. They come out of the corner and back into the middle of the ring. Cain with lefts and right attempts but Lesnar grabs him and backs him into the corner. They tangle back and forth in the corner some more. Cain with a big kick to the gut and then the head to drop Lesnar. Cain mounts Lesnar with strikes as Lesnar covers up.

Lesnar applies the Kimura Lock on Cain out of nowhere. Cain taps out for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar keeps the submission applied as the referee tries to get him to break it. Rey brings a steel chair in the ring and smacks Lesnar over the back. That does nothing but angers Lesnar. Lesnar grabs Rey and easily tosses him out of the ring to the floor. Lesnar grabs the chair again and unloads on Cain with it as Heyman watches from ringside. Lesnar drops Cain on top of the chair with a F5. Rey comes back in the ring and unloads on Lesnar with chair shots. Rey gets the upperhand and continues with chair shots, nailing Lesnar all over his body and taking him down. Lesnar retreats from the ring and joins Heyman at ringside. Rey’s music hits as he stands tall and stares out at Lesnar as Cain recovers. We go to replays. Rey clutches his arm and looks out as Lesnar and Heyman stare back at him from the ramp. We get more replays. Lesnar points back at the ring from the stage and warns Rey that he’s going to get him.

– We get backstage promos from The Revival and The Viking Raiders to promote tonight’s World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match.

– Back from a WWE Network promo and Cole talks about the big Riyadh Season festivals in the Kingdom. We get a look at the city and a 99-story tower nearby.

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil: RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

We go to the ring for Tag Team Turmoil. Greg says the winners of this match will win the World Cup trophy and be declared the Best Tag Team In the World. We see the World Cup Tag Team trophy on display at ringside. We also see the rules for the match on the screen. Out first comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Lucha House Party is out next – Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

Ziggler starts off with Dorado and they go at it. Dorado sends Ziggler flying into the ropes for a pop. Ziggler elbows him back and nails a big dropkick. Roode tags in and kicks Dorado while Ziggler holds him in their corner. Roode gets double teamed and covered for a 2 count as Metalik comes in. Dorado tags back in for more double teaming as Kalisto watches from ringside. Roode with a big backbreaker.

Ziggler ends up hitting a Fame-asser on Dorado for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Dorado grounded now. Fans try to rally for Dorado as Kalisto hypes them up. Roode tags back in and puts boots to Dorado in the corner. Roode with a suplex to Dorado for a 2 count. Ziggler takes Dorado to the top but Dorado fights back and knocks him to the mat. Dorado nails a crossbody. Metalik comes in and unloads on Roode. More back and forth between the two. Metalik with a big missile dropkick for a 2 count as Ziggler breaks the pin up. Dorado sends Ziggler flying to the floor. Dorado goes to the top and leaps to the floor but Ziggler superkicks him. Roode kicks out of a roll-up in the ring. Roode distracts the referee as Ziggler superkicks Metalik in the air. Roode with a Glorious DDT on Metalik for the pin. Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins rush the ring next. They unload with their signature moves for several minutes. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Ryder out of nowhere. Roode covers for the pin to eliminate Ryder and Hawkins.

Heavy Machinery, Tucker and Otis, are out next. Ziggler and Tucker go at it and tangle on the mat. Tucker launches Ziggler into the top turnbuckle. Tucker with a big crossbody for a pop, then a splash. Tucker hits the turnbuckle and goes down. Roode tags in and works over Tucker in the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot to Tucker. More back and forth between the two teams now. Roode tosses Tucker out of the ring and he lands hard on the floor. Roode follows and chops Tucker against the barrier, then brings him back in for a 2 count. Ziggler works over Tucker and taunts Otis.

Tucker fights back but Ziggler drops him to one knee. Roode tags back in for the double team but Tucker avoids it. Otis waits for the hot tag as fans pop. Otis finally comes in and unloads on both opponents. Fans pop big as Otis dances around but Roode kicks him. Otis keeps dancing and rocks Roode, then slams him. Otis splashes both opponents in the corner. Fans pop again as Otis goes for the Caterpillar on Roode. Roode avoids it and goes to the floor for boos. Tucker levels Ziggler on the outside. Otis slams Roode back in. Roode meets Otis with boots in the corner. Roode comes off the top but Otis catches him. Tucker tags in for the double team Compactor for the pin. Roode and Ziggler have been eliminated.

