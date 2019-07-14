– The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Jonathan Coachman welcoming us. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts. Coach talks about how important Extreme Rules is on the road to SummerSlam. There will be two matches on the Kickoff tonight – Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Charly plugs the WWE Network before the panel runs down tonight’s card.

The panel discusses Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. We see an ambulance backstage for tonight’s action. Kevin Owens walks up and Kayla Braxton interviews him. Owens is sure Shane McMahon has a problem with him being here tonight, but he works for WWE, not Shane. Owens is confident about tonight’s match with Dolph Ziggler and says if WWE is going to have Extreme Rules in the city of Philadelphia, you can believe he will be there. Owens walks off and we go back to the panel. We end up backstage with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. She asks what he thinks about her look and he says it’s a good look, and that’s strictly professional, and she looks like the next RAW Women’s Champion. Corbin goes on about how he’s going to beat Seth Rollins with a chair tonight, maybe put him through a table. Evans talks more about tonight and says they will forever be known as The Homewreckers because they will take Seth and Becky Lynch’s titles, and end their relationship.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

We go to Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside as we see fans finding their seats. Out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight’s opener. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Nakamura’s mind games backfire and they go at it with Balor taking control. Balor with a low dropkick to the face for a pop. Balor with big chops in the corner. Nakamura counters in the corner and positions Balor over the top. Nakamura follows up with a high knee to the gut. Nakamura goes for a move on the apron but Balor kicks him to the floor.

Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Nakamura back down on the floor. Balor launches Nakamura from barrier to barrier a few times. Balor brings it back into the ring right before the 10 count. Nakamura pulls Balor into an armbar. Balor tangles but Nakamura locks it in again. Balor gets his foot on the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Nakamura keeps control and drops knees but can’t put Balor away. Nakamura keeps Balor grounded with a modified guillotine now. Balor tries to fight up and out but Nakamura takes him back down. Fans try to rally for Balor now.

Balor ends up making a comeback with several kicks. Fans pop as Balor takes control and drops Nakamura with an elbow over the throat for a close 2 count. Balor keeps control and goes to the top but Nakamura stops a Coup de Grace attempt. Nakamura works Balor over and hits the sliding German suplex. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa now. Balor blocks it with a double stomp to the gut. Balor keeps control and goes for another Coup de Grace attempt but Nakamura moves. Nakamura drops Balor with a running knee to the back of the head. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura takes the title and celebrates as Balor makes his exit. We go to replays and come back to Nakamura raising the title.

– We go back to the panel and get a preview for tonight’s WWE Title match. Charly interviews The New Day from backstage and they are confident about leaving Extreme Rules with titles for all three members. The panel goes over tonight’s matches again. Charly sends us back to the announce table at ringside.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak

We go to ringside and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Out first comes Tony Nese. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Gulak comes out to a hometown pop. The bell rings and they charge but Gulak drops Nese and goes to work. Back and forth now. Gulak takes Nese to the mat and they tangle. They break and get to their feet, sizing each other up as fans chant for Gulak. Nese shows off with some moves and takes Gulak down for a quick 1 count. Nese charges and clotheslines Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Nese poses and plays to the crowd but they boo him. They end up on the floor and Gulak hits a big stiff lariat from the apron for a pop. The referee counts but Gulak brings it back in at 6. Nese kicks out at 2.

More back and forth for a few minutes after a break. Nese with a big German suplex into the turnbuckles as Gulak is checked on. Gulak is hanging from the second rope as Nese goes to the top and hits a moonsault to the floor, hitting Gulak on the way down. Nese brings it back into the ring and hits the 450 for another close pin attempt. Gulak fights back and hits a big boot. Nese fights back and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Gulak catches Nese with a roll-up but he rolls through. Nese goes for the Sunset Driver but it’s blocked again. Gulak counters with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Nese kicks out once again.

Gulak comes back and hits a clothesline for another 2 count. Fans try to rally for Gulak as he wastes some time. Gulak grabs Nese and hits the Cyclone Clash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak stands tall as his music hits.

– We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight’s card with 10 matches left. Charly plugs the WWE Network and SummerSlam. Coach sends us to a video package for tonight’s Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event. The panel talks more about that match and Coach wraps the Kickoff.

– The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. We see Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre backstage walking. Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s opener.

No Holds Barred Match: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and the boos start up as soon as Shane McMahon’s music hits. Shane makes his way out to the ring first. Mike Rome stops his original introduction and gives Shane a big “Best In the Word” introduction. Drew McIntyre is out next. Roman Reigns is out first for his team. Shane and Drew try to intimidate Reigns as he waits by himself for his partner to come out. The bell finally tolls as the lights go out and The Undertaker’s grand entrance begins.

Taker stands with Reigns and they stare down their opponents, who aren’t backing down. Taker takes off his hat as the lightning strikes and fans pop. Renee accuses Shane of hiding behind Drew, who is staring Taker down. Fans start chanting Taker’s name. The bell finally rings as Drew starts off with Reigns.

They talk some trash and meet in the middle of the ring. Drew strikes first and they start brawling. Reigns sends Drew into the corner and rocks him with a big right hand. Reigns scoops Drew for a Samoan Drop but Drew slides out. Drew ends up hitting a big belly-to-belly across the ring. Drew takes it to the corner and tags in Shane after stomping away on Reigns. Shane comes in to boos. Shane with a bunch of strikes on Reigns in the corner. Reigns comes back with a big right hand. Reigns mounts Shane in the corner and unloads with strikes as fans count along. Taker is ready to come in and fans pop. Shane tries to avoid it. Taker tags in to a big pop. Taker unloads on Shane with strikes and big shoulder blocks. Taker drops a leg over Shane’s arm and covers for a 2 count.

Taker grabs Shane by his arm and stares Drew down. Taker lets Shane get close for a tag but yanks him back, still staring Drew down. Taker goes up for Old School but Shane pulls him down and unloads with strikes in the corner. Taker easily turns it around and beats Shane down in the corner. Taker continues running over Shane as Reigns looks on smiling. Fans chant “you still got it” at Taker now. Taker goes back to the top rope and this time hits Old School for a big pop.

Drew reaches for a tag and Taker allows it. Taker and Drew stare each other down as Drew slowly comes in. They meet face-to-face and Drew strikes first. Taker fires back with strikes and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Drew kicks Taker in the face but he just takes it. Drew counters a shot and clotheslines Taker over the top but he lands on his feet. Taker brings Drew out and sends him into the apron. Taker with a big leg drop on the apron. Taker brings it back in for a 2 count.

Reigns unloads on Drew in the corner as fans count along. Reigns levels Drew with a big boot to the face off the ropes. Shane tries to distract from the apron and Reigns rocks him to the floor. Reigns ends up hitting the floor hard after Shane interferes again. Taker comes over and grabs a steel chair, chasing Shane up to the stage. Drew stops Taker at ringside and launches him into the steel ring steps. Drew brings it back into the ring as Shane comes back to the ringside area. Drew with a suplex to Reigns for a 2 count. Drew drops Reigns again and tags in Shane to make the 2 count. Shane mounts Reigns with strikes for another pin attempt. Drew with another quick tag, taking Reigns back to the corner. More offense by the heels, keeping Reigns down. Drew grounds Reigns in the middle of the ring and works on the arm as Taker waits for a tag, pacing the apron.

Reigns finally counters Drew in the corner but Drew rocks him. Reigns catches Drew with a Samoan Drop and they both go down. Taker rallies the fans for Reigns now. Drew charges but Reigns moves and Drew hits the ring post shoulder-first. Taker and Shane tag in at the same time. Taker drops Shane and then Drew. Taker tosses Drew into the corner and then another corner. Taker with a corner splash. Taker scoops Shane and hits Snake Eyes. Taker follows up with a big boot. Taker knocks Drew off the apron, then clotheslines Shane over the top to the floor. Shane hits the apron on the way down. Taker follows Shane and stomps him. Taker starts taking apart the middle announce table now.

Taker looks to powerbomb Drew through the announce table but Elias runs down and nails Taker with a guitar shot to the back. Fans boo as Taker goes down. Reigns comes over and beats on Elias until Drew drops Reigns with a Claymore Kick into the timekeeper’s area. Taker gets up and blocks a shot by Elias. Taker goes for a chokeslam to Elias but Drew drops Taker with a Claymore.

Drew takes apart an announce table. Shane directs traffic as Drew and Elias bring Taker over to the middle announce table, laying him on top. Shane goes back in the ring and goes to the top. Shane flies and nails a huge elbow drop, putting Taker through the announce table. A “holy shit!” chant breaks out. Elias and Drew check on Shane as we go to replays of the flying elbow drop. Taker is still out as Drew and Elias drag him back into the ring. Shane gets up and stumbles to the ring as well.

Shane orders Elias and Drew to drag Taker into the corner, positioning him against the turnbuckle. Shane brings a trash can from under the ring and puts it against Taker’s face. Drew works Taker over while he’s down as Shane slowly goes back to the top. Shane cuts his own throat to mock Taker. Shane leaps again, this time hitting a big Coast 2 Coast to Taker and the trash can in the corner. Reigns runs around the ring and hits a Superman Punch to Elias. Drew takes Reigns down on the floor with a Russian leg sweep. Shane drags Taker to the middle of the ring and looks to crawl for a pin but Taker sits straight up. Shane can’t believe it.

Taker stands up and puts Shane back down with a chokeslam. Elias comes in but Taker also hits him with a chokeslam. Taker stands tall and cuts his own throat but Drew is now standing behind him. Taker turns around but Reigns runs in with a big Spear to Drew before he can hit Taker with a Claymore. Reigns grabs Shane and sends him into Taker. Taker scoops Shane and hits a Tombstone Piledriver in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

– After the match, Taker and Reigns stand tall over Shane as the bells start to toll. Taker and Reigns stare at each other and nod in a show of respect as Taker’s music plays. Taker approaches Reigns, still staring each other down, and they have another show of respect. Taker’s music stops as Reigns’ music begins. The referee checks on Shane and Reigns makes his exit from the ring as we go to replays while Taker is still staring down at Shane. Taker’s music starts back up now. He drops to one knee in the middle of the ring and poses as the lights go low. Cole tells everyone to enjoy it because we don’t know how many more times we will get to enjoy this. Taker makes his exit and stops on the stage to look back and then raise his fist as the lightning strikes.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. They talk about getting extreme in Philly tonight and say losing is not an option for tonight’s main event.

– A big RAW Reunion episode is announced for one week away from Tampa on the USA Network.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. The Revival

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They take mics and hype the match on the way to the ring.

Dawson starts off with Jey and they go at it, trading quick pin attempts early on. More back and forth until Uso takes control. jimmy tags in for a quick double team and a 2 count. Dawson counters and in comes Wilder for the double teaming but Uso fights them off. The Usos make a tag and double team Dash with kicks in the corner. Dawson pulls Dash to the floor to avoid a double superkick. The Revival pauses for a breather now. The Usos run the ropes for a double dive but The Revival meets them with right hands. The Usos send them back to the floor in front of the announcers and leap out, taking them back down.

Jey drops Dash and then Dawson as he tags in. Dash suckers Uso in on the floor, allowing Dawson to hit a big clothesline. Jey goes into the barrier now. Jimmy comes over but the referee backs him off. The Revival keeps control with double teaming near their corner. Jey finally drops Dawson as Jimmy waits for the tag. Jimmy fights off an approaching Dash on the apron. The referee doesn’t see Jimmy tag and he argues it, allowing The Revival to double team Jey again and mock the referee.

The Revival with more offense on Jey, including a big double team. The referee checks on Jey after he takes a hard elbow. Dawson takes Jey to the top and works him over. Jey fights off a superplex and sends Dawson down but Jey also falls out to the floor. They are both down on the floor now.

Dash and Jimmy both tag in at the same time. Jimmy unloads and catches Dash with a big Samoan Drop. Dawson runs in but he also takes a Samoan Drop. Dash comes back for a close 2 count as they both go back down. Dawson tags in but Jimmy kicks them both away. Jimmy goes to the top and nails a corkscrew from the top, taking them both down. The Usos with a double team Samoan Drop on Dawson but he kicks out of Jey’s pin. More back and forth now. Dawson with a Brainbuster on Jey for a close 2 count. Dawson shows some frustration now.

Both teams hit double team moves now. Dawson breaks a pin up just in time after Jimmy flies off the top. Everyone is down now. Uso with superkicks to both opponents. Jimmy tags in and they run the ropes to double splash Dash but Dawson trips one. Dash tangles with Jimmy. Dawson tags in and they hit the Shatter Machine to get the pin and retain as Jey tried at the last second to break the pin.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival takes their titles and stand tall as the music hits.

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black

Back from a break and Tom shows us some of the international announce teams as Cesaro makes his way to the ring. Aleister Black is out next.

The bell rings and Black immediately goes for Black Mass but Cesaro ducks. Cesaro takes Black into the corner and they trade strikes. Cesaro slams Black on his head. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer early on but Black back-drops him. Cesaro lands on his feet and sits down on the mat like Black does, taunting him. Black ends up kicking Cesaro out of the ring. Black nails a big moonsault from the second turnbuckle to the floor, taking Cesaro down. Black sits down on the floor now, staring at Cesaro to taunt him.

Black brings Cesaro back into the ring but Cesaro slams him into the corner. Black with a back elbow and double knees from the corner. Black drops Cesaro with a kick to the head for a 2 count. Black takes Cesaro back down with strikes. More back and forth now. Black with strikes. Cesaro counters and knocks Black out of the ring. Both Superstars are clutching at their knees. Cesaro brings Black back into the ring and waits for him to get up. Cesaro springboards and hits a big uppercut for a close 2 count.

Cesaro with more offense and another pin attempt. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Cesaro drops elbows and a double stomp for another 2 count. Black fights back with kicks. Black with a moonsault from the middle rope. Cesaro gets up first but Black kicks him. They trade shots. Black with more big kicks. Cesaro with an uppercut. Black counters in the corner. Cesaro catches Black’s double knees and launches him into a big uppercut. Cesaro with a close 2 count as Black gets the bottom rope. Cesaro with more offense and another quick pin attempt.

More back and forth and counters between the two. Cesaro with a Sharpshooter and a Crossface. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as the battle continues. They tangle some more and Black finally hits Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Black stands tall.

– R-Truth and Carmella are backstage looking for WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross walk up. They send Truth into the women’s bathroom looking for Drake. Bliss has matching t-shirts for she and Cross. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits appear for promos. They talk about the match and Bayley. They also laugh at the idea of Bliss and Cross sharing a title. Cross insists they will become the first co-SmackDown Women’s Champions tonight. They walk off. Montez Ford says Cross is intense. Angelo Dawkins asks if it’s weird that he really wants to party with her.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next as Tom shows us some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

We get forma ring introductions from Mike Rome before the match. Graves makes a reference to Sasha Banks on commentary. Bayley and Cross go at it to start the match. Bayley rocks Cross and she tags in Bliss. Bliss charges and Bayley takes her down. Bayley turns it around with offense on the outside and inside. Bliss ends up dropping Bayley at ringside and working her over for a 2 count. Bliss and Cross with quick tags as they keep Bayley down in their corner, stomping away. Bliss yells at the referee. Cross comes back in and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Cross keeps Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring now. Cross and Bliss with more quick tags and offense. They double team in the corner and the referee yells at Bliss again. Bliss with Insult to Injury on Bayley for a 2 count. Bliss argues with the referee and goes back to work on Bayley but she has a right hand blocked. Bayley looks to make a comeback but Bliss rocks her with a forearm and a kick. Bliss charges but Bayley hits a big clothesline. Bayley mounts Bliss with strikes. Bayley leaps out with a dive to take Cross down on the floor.

Bayley comes back to the apron and drops Bliss over the rope. Bayley with a 2 count. Bayley with a running thrust in the corner. Cross tags in but Bayley nails her with a suplex. Bliss charges but Bayley takes them both down at once. Bayley slams Cross on her face. Bayley rolls Cross into a submission in the middle of the ring now. Bliss runs in to break it up but misses the knee drop. Bayley grabs Bliss and applies a Crossface, while she still has Cross in the other submission. Bliss bites and gets free but Cross is still locked in. Bliss finally comes back in and breaks the hold on Bayley as the referee tries to restore order.

Cross ends up hitting a tornado DDT on Bayley for a 2 count. More offense on Bayley but she hangs on. Bliss tags in and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Bayley gets her knees up. Cross tags in and goes back to the top. Bayley knees her in mid-air. Bayley goes to the top and hits the flying elbow on Cross for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall and raises the title as her music hits. We go to replays. Bayley raises the title and smiles from the stage as Cross and Bliss look on from the ring.

– We go back to Cole, Graves and Young at ringside. They lead us to a video package showing recent events that led to tonight’s Last Man Standing match.

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley. Braun Strowman is out next. Lashley meets Strowman at the apron and they go at it, brawling on the floor. Braun sends Lashley into the barrier and ends up bringing him into the ring. The bell rings.

Strowman keeps control and drops Lashley as the referee makes the first count. Strowman waves him off and runs over Lashley on the outside. The referee counts. Strowman runs around the ring again and charges as Lashley gets up but Lashley hits him with a Spear on the outside. The referee counts on Braun while Lashley watches on. Lashley ends up dropping Strowman again on the outside as half of the steel ring steps come into play. The referee counts but Strowman is up at 4. Lashley with a steps shot across the back, sending Strowman over the barrier and into the crowd.

Lashley follows Strowman into the crowd and the brawl continues. They brawl up the stairs in the crowd and out into the concessions as Lashley continues to dominate. A merchandise table gets taken out. Strowman blocks a suplex attempt and suplexes Lashley into a merchandise wall. Fans gathered around chant “holy shit!” at the spot. Lashley still makes it up before the 10 count. Strowman beats Lashley back into the arena, knocking him down the stairs as Lashley tries to retreat.

Strowman brings Lashley back to the floor and drops him as the referee counts. Strowman clears fans out of the way and makes room to run at Lashley. Strowman levels Lashley again but he still makes it up at the 9 count. Lashley counters a move and sends Strowman crashing through the barrier at ringside. Another “holy shit!” chant starts up as the referee counts them both. They both get up at the 8 count. Lashley beats Strowman around the ringside area. Lashley rams Strowman back into the apron and he goes down. The referee counts once again. Lashley runs around the ring and knocks Strowman over the German announce table. Lashley tips the table over onto Strowman. Strowman is buried as the referee starts counting.

Strowman makes it back up at the 9 count. Lashley is frustrated. Strowman stumbles over into the crowd. Lashley runs and leaps off the top of the barrier but Strowman catches him. Strowman ends up launching Lashley up and over the row of international announce teams in the crowd. The crowd goes wild again and the referee starts counting. There’s chaos at the international announce team row. Strowman keeps control of Lashley, putting him back down with a headbutt as the referee counts. Lashley counters and drops Strowman, then slams a plastic trash can over him. The referee and Strowman makes it back up at the 8 count. Strowman rocks Lashley with a right hand. Strowman kicks Lashley while he’s down. Lashley gets up but a right hand puts him back down. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as the referee counts Lashley once again. Lashley wants Strowman to bring it and he does with a big boot. Lashley talks more trash and Strowman keeps rocking him.

Strowman takes Lashley up another set of stairs in the crowd. Lashley shoves a fan into Strowman to distract him. This looked like an enhancement talent extra. Strowman with a chair shot over Lashley’s back. Strowman looks down and sees a big drop in front of them. Fans point to him to throw Lashley down the drop. Strowman scoops Lashley but Lashley fights him off. Strowman scoops Lashley on his shoulder as fans go wild for the drop. Strowman hits a big powerslam from the ledge down through a structure below. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. The referee counts as an “ECW!” chant starts up. The referee continues counting but he can’t even see the two Superstars behind the wall. Strowman breaks through the wall and comes out with his arms in the air at the 7 or 8 count. The referee continues counting to 10 and Lashley never appears.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman limps back to the ring as his music plays. There is debris everywhere. Strowman climbs the corner and poses as fans cheer him on. Cole says Braun is The Last Monster Standing tonight. We go to replays. Strowman continues celebrating in the ring for a standing ovation from the crowd. Strowman makes his exit, selling the brutal match on the way up the ramp.