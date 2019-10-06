– The WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show is live with Jonathan Coachman, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts.

The panel hypes tonight’s matches before sending us to Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler at ringside for our first match.

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

Natalya wins a back and forth match with the Sharpshooter

Winner: Natalya

– We get a promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper vs. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which will now be a Texas Tornado tag match. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rowan now. He says this is a war he plans on winning. He says Bryan and Rowan think they’re tough but he and Harper will get the respect they deserve with tonight’s win. Rowan says Reigns and Bryan will get put down for good tonight.

– The panel discusses tonight’s big tag team match. They also talk about Tyson Fury coming to RAW this week. Coach reveals that Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch in the Cell will open tonight’s main card. We get a promo and more panel discussion for tonight’s main event between The Fiend and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2019 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California as the pyro goes off on the stage. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. We see the red Cell hanging high above the ring.

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the Cell and out first comes Sasha Banks. We get a look at the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as the Cell is lowered around the ring. Banks drops Becky before the match begins. They go to the floor and Banks rams Becky face-first into the steel as it’s still being lowered. They go under the Cell and end up on the ramp. Banks with a suplex on the ramp. The Cell is finally lowered now. Banks launched Becky into the barrier. The referee opens the Cell door but Banks tosses Becky into the side of the wall. Banks drops Becky at ringside. Banks enters the Cell and poses for mixed reactions. Becky pulls herself up and kicks the Cell door into Banks’ face. Becky finally enters the Cell and unloads on Banks with punches.

Becky brings it back into the ring as the referee chains the Cell door shut. The bell rings. Becky grabs the chain from the referee and wraps it around her fist. Becky returns to the ring and decks Banks in the gut a few times with the chain, then over the back. Becky with an uppercut. Becky kicks Banks and dropkicks her to the floor. Becky works Banks over and rubs her face into the steel. Fans chant for Becky. Becky now chains the Cell door shut while Banks is down.

Banks turns it around on the outside but Becky kicks her. Becky brings a table from under the ring and slides it in. Becky brings a ladder out but Banks stops her and works her over with a steel chair. Becky turns it around on the floor and delivers chair shots of h er own. Becky brings it back into the ring. Banks with a few quick pin attempts. Becky slams Banks’ face into a chair that was stood up. Becky with more face slams into the seat of the chair. Banks fights off a Disarm Her and kicks Becky in the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Becky sends Banks to the floor and dropkicks her back into the steel a few times, and a third. Fans pop for Lynch.

Becky brings it back in but Banks kicks her in the face. Banks with double knees off the apron, into the ladder standing up against the Cell wall. Banks sends the ladder into Becky’s face again. Banks brings it back in for a close 2 count. Banks takes it back out and used the Cell door to hurt Becky’s arm. Banks keeps control and brings it back in for another pin attempt. Banks slams the chair over Becky’s arm. Banks focuses on the arm and unloads while Becky is sitting in the chair. Banks comes off the top with double knees while Becky is in the chair. Becky still kicks out at 2. Banks sticks a chair into the side of the Cell by the legs now. She brings another chair in but Becky rolls her for a 2 count. Lynch kicks a chair into Banks. Banks fights back from the apron. Becky kicks Banks off the apron into the side of the Cell.

They bring it back in and Becky sends Banks into the ring post and the floor. Becky follows and launches Banks into the Cell wall with a Bexploder. Becky brings it back in and they trade shots. Banks with a drop toe hold into a steel chair, and a bulldog into a chair. Becky covers for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Becky ends up on the top but Banks kicks her. Becky ends up hitting a missile dropkick while Banks is holding the chair. Banks still kicks out at 2.

Banks unloads with kendo stick shots on the floor. Banks bridges two kendo sticks from one end of the Cell wall to the other. Banks slams Becky’s face into a ladder. Becky blocks a shot into the kendo sticks and sends Banks into them face-first. Becky puts a chair on top of the kendo sticks in the corner of the Cell, and reinforces with a third stick. Banks unloads. Becky sits Banks in the chair that is on top of the three kendo sticks in the corner of the Cell. Becky runs off the apron and delivers a big dropkick to Banks on the chair in the corner. Fans chant “holy shit!” now as both are down on the outside. Becky recovers and brings Banks back into the ring. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Becky goes to the top and hits a big leg drop for a close 2 count.

Becky stands a table up in the ring but Banks hits a Backstabber. Banks takes Becky to the corner and talks trash. Banks takes Becky to the top for a superplex through the table but Becky fights her off. Becky slides down for a powerbomb through the table but Banks stops her. Banks puts Becky through the table with a Meteora but Becky still kicks out at 2. Banks brings a kendo stick in the ring and chokes Becky back with it. Becky makes it to the floor and breaks the hold. She takes the stick and unloads on Banks with it. Becky goes to send Banks into the chair she stuck in the side of the Cell earlier but Banks counters and sends Becky into it. Banks tosses several more steel chairs into the ring. Banks continues to surround Becky with a bunch of steel chairs in the ring while she’s down.

Banks comes back in and unloads with chair shots. Banks goes to the second rope and shows off. Becky stops her with a chair shot. Becky climbs up with a super Bexploder from the top onto the bed of chairs. Becky applies the Disarm Her for the submission win to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky stands tall with the title as her music hits. Banks is helped out of the Cell. We go to replays. Banks watches from the stage as Becky stands tall with the title.

– Back from a break and Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves. They send us to a video package for the next match.

Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

We go back to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Daniel Bryan is out next. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are out next together.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rowan and Bryan brawl while Reigns and Harper go at it. Reigns ends up sending Harper out but Rowan sends Roman out. Bryan drops Rowan and kips up. Bryan runs and dives out onto Harper. Harper sells a knee injury. Rowan grabs Bryan but Reigns nails a Superman Punch on Rowan. Bryan works on Harper’s knee now. Harper turns it around on Bryan against the barrier.

Reigns brings Rowan back into the ring and works him over. Rowan drops Reigns with a big dropkick. Rowan runs for a splash but Roman moves out of the way. Reigns with a Samoan Drop to Rowan for a close 2 count. Reigns calls for a Spear on Rowan but Harper runs in with a superkick to drop Reigns mid-move. Harper covers Reigns for a 2 count. Reigns gets slammed and Rowan covers for a 2 count. Harper and Rowan take turns on Reigns in the corner now. Bryan runs in and decks them both but they double team him. Reigns rocks Harper and then Rowan as Bryan gets sent out of the ring. Rowan and Harper beat Reigns down in the corner.

Harper sends Bryan into the barrier. Rowan with a running crossbody to Reigns on the floor. Rowan grabs half of the steel steps and Harper whips Reigns into them. They leave Reigns out on the floor and double team Bryan in the corner. Rowan puts Bryan on his shoulders as Harper goes to the top. Reigns rocks Harper and Bryan rolls Rowan for a 2 count. Rowan drops Bryan and talks trash. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Harper breaks it up. Harper and Rowan double team Bryan some more for another close 2 count.

Bryan fights off another double team and sends Rowan into the post. Bryan and Harper go at it. Harper catches Bryan with a Michinoku Driver but Reigns makes the save. Rowan brings Reigns out but Reigns fights back in and goes to work on Harper. Bryan focuses on Harper’s arm now, working him over in the corner. Bryan dropkicks Harper’s hurt knee out. Bryan with “yes!” kicks to Harper now. Harper ducks and shoves Bryan. Rowan pulls Bryan out of the ring but Reigns nails a Drive By on Rowan. Harper dives and sends Reigns into the announce table. Everyone is down on the outside now.

Harper and Rowan take apart all three of the announce tables now. They double team Bryan and send him face-first into the edge of the apron. Rowan slams Reigns on the floor. Rowan slams Harper onto Reigns. Rowan takes apart the barrier and drives it into Reigns’ face, sending him into the crowd. Rowan places Bryan on the main announce table. Harper waits on top of it. Rowan climbs up with them. Bryan counters and sends Harper off the announce table. Reigns leaps up out of nowhere and puts Rowan through the right announce table with a big Spear. Reigns immediately clutches his knee and yells out.

Bryan and Harper are in the ring now. Bryan with a running dropkick to Harper, and another and a third. Harper is still standing. Bryan takes Harper to the top for a hurricanrana but Harper turns it into a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Harper with a Dragon suplex and another. Bryan counters and Reigns hits a Superman Punch on Harper. Bryan with a running knee to Harper. Reigns follows up with a Spear for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Reigns’ music hits as the winners recover. We get replays. Bryan pulls himself up while looking at Reigns. Reigns nods a show of respect. Bryan offers his hand for a shake and Reigns looks to shake but Bryan pulls his hand back and doesn’t shake. Bryan wants a hug instead. Fans chant “Yes!” as Reigns considers it. Reigns looks to walk away but Bryan gets the chant going. They finally hug for a pop as Bryan raises their arms. Reigns’ music starts back up and they head to the back.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. He’s never seen anything like The Fiend and he knows tonight will be the biggest challenge of his career, but he remains confident about facing Bray Wyatt in the Cell.

Randy Orton vs. Ali

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Ali is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Orton takes control first and works Ali around by his arm. Orton takes it to the corner and chops Ali down. Orton takes it to the opposite corner for an uppercut and another big chop. Ali fights back with chops of his own. Orton with a thumb to the eye. Orton runs into a boot. Ali goes to the top but Orton sends him to the floor. Ali lands hard on the outside.

Orton works Ali over on the floor and slams him on top of the announce table, and again. Ali makes it back in but Orton stomps away on him. Orton tosses Ali back out to the floor. Orton takes apart the announce table and goes to slam Ali but it’s blocked. Ali dropkicks Orton as the referee counts. Orton launches Ali hard into the ring post. Orton brings it back in for more offense and a 2 count. Orton keeps Ali grounded with his legs wrapped around him now.

Ali focuses on the knee and fights free. Orton takes him right back down. More back and forth now. Ali mounts offense with strikes. Orton kicks him in the injured ribs. Orton goes back to the floor for a breather. Orton runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Orton over the announce table. Ali unloads on Orton against the barrier now. Orton turns it around and brings it in but Ali kicks him in the face.

Ali counters again and kicks Orton from the apron. Ali with a Facebuster for a close 2 count. Orton keeps control and catches Ali in a powerslam. Orton talks some trash and Ali drops him with a spinning heel kick. Ali goes to the top for the 054 but rolls through. Ali blocks the RKO. Ali nails a big tornado DDT from the corner. Ali goes to the top but misses as Orton moves. Orton goes on and hits the second rope draping DDT for a pop. Orton drops and hits the mat. Ali blocks the RKO and rolls Orton for a 2 count. Ali with a kick to the face from the apron. Ali rolls but Orton catches him with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. Orton looks down at Ali before posing in the corner as his music plays.

– We see a replay from Natalya defeating Lacey Evans on the Kickoff. They will face off on RAW in a Last Woman Standing match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

We go to the ring and pyro goes off as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are out first. The Kabuki Warriors are out next, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Sane starts off with Cross. Sane offers her hand and Cross shakes but Sane pulls her in and rocks Bliss on the apron. Sane unloads on Cross and slams her into Asuka’s boot. Cross gets double teamed as Asuka comes in. Asuka with a Hip Attack on Bliss on the apron and a sliding kick to Cross for a 2 count. Cross fights off both opponents and in comes Bliss.

Bliss goes to work on Asuka and drops knees to the gut, then a moonsault. Bliss with more offense and a 2 count. Bliss sends Cross into Asuka in the corner. Bliss slaps Asuka. Cross takes Asuka down for a 2 count. Asuka and Cross go at it now. Cross traps Asuka in the apron cover and unloads. Bliss joins in for the double team. Sane goes to make the save but Bliss stops her. Asuka with a huge shot to Bliss. Asuka keeps control on the outside and brings Bliss back in for a close 2 count.

Sane tags back in and takes control of Bliss as the referee warns her on the ropes. Asuka comes back in and works Bliss around for a few minutes. Cross tries to rally for her. Asuka with an ankle lock on Bliss in the middle of the ring now. Bliss breaks it but Asuka pulls her back for another leg submission. Asuka goes into a half Crab. Bliss eventually breaks it but Asuka slams her to the mat. Sane tags back in and unloads on Bliss as some fans chant for Cross. Sane with a thumb to the eyes of Cross and a sliding clothesline to Bliss. Sane covers but the referee doesn’t see it as he’s dealing with Cross. Sane with another pin attempt.

The Network cuts out and comes back to Bliss kicking Sane away and nailing a cannonball on her from the apron. Asuka spits green mist in Cross’ face and kicks her to cover for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Asuka and Kairi Sane

– After the match, the Kabuki Warriors stand tall with the titles. Cross is on the outside with Bliss, her face covered in green. We go to replays as the new champions celebrate.

– The announcers give us a look back at Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere.

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman

We go to the ring and out first comes The OC – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, are out next for this six-man match. They stop and wait for their mystery tag team partner. Braun Strowman is out next.

Ivar starts off with Anderson and they go at it. Ivar runs over Anderson early with a big shoulder. Ivar takes Anderson down and works on his shoulder. Ivar drops Anderson with another shoulder. Gallows comes in for the double team but it back-fires as Anderson gets dropped. Ivar fights off AJ and Gallows now. Ivar goes to the top but rolls through. Erik tags in and goes at it with Gallows now. Erik with a big dropkick into the corner. Erik launches Gallows with a big throw. AJ ends up getting involved and cutting Erik off, laying him out on the floor.

Erik returns to the ring but Gallows nails a big kick to the head. Gallows with a big fall-away slam. Gallows works Erik over and takes him to the corner. AJ tags in for the double team with Gallows but Erik tosses Gallows to the floor. AJ rocks Erik and then Ivar. Braun grabs AJ’s punch and brings him down. Gallows brings Braun off the apron and drops him. AJ with a pele kick to Erik for a 2 count. AJ keeps Erik down with strikes in the middle of the ring.

Anderson tags back in and keeps Erik on the ropes. Erik fights off Anderson and Gallows. Anderson with a big Spinebuster to Erik for a 2 count. Erik drops Anderson with a forearm. AJ tags in and knocks Ivar off the apron before the tag. Erik with a big backdrop to AJ. Braun finally returns to the apron as fans pop.

Braun tags in and unloads on all three opponents. Braun goes to work on AJ and splashes him in the corner. Braun runs around the ring and hits Gallows first, then Anderson then AJ, all with big shoulder blocks. Fans cheer Braun on as he brings AJ back in. Braun charges but hits the ring post as AJ moves. AJ takes Braun down with a chop block. AJ with the Calf Crusher on Braun now. Erik runs in with a knee to AJ. Anderson attacks but Erik sends him out. Gallows boots Erik but Ivar takes hum out. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to Ivar. Anderson and Gallows take out Braun after he hits AJ. The referee calls for the bell after they take turns on him.

Winners by DQ: Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders

– After the bell, The OC continues attacking Braun until Erik and Ivar make the save. Erik and Ivar run the ropes for suicide dives to Gallows and Anderson. AJ is left alone with Braun now. Braun counters but runs into a shot in the corner, and another. AJ flies in from the apron but Braun knocks him out of the air. Braun stands over AJ and looks at his fist, then smiles. Vic wonders if that’s a message to Tyson Fury. We go to replays. Braun marches to the back as The OC recovers. AJ yells at Anderson and Gallows as they have to help him up and to the back.

– The Street Profits are backstage hyping up RAW, where there will be a Draft Showcase. Tamina Snuka knocks R-Truth and WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella into the picture, then covers Carmella to win the title. She goes to leave but Tyler Breeze appears. She punches him in the face and keeps going. Carmella and Truth eventually go off after her and The Profits go back to doing what they do.

– The announcers send us to a video package on the recent King of the Ring tournament.

Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out first comes King Baron Corbin. Chad Gable is out next.

Corbin takes the mic at ringside as fans boo. Corbin is disappointed he has to face Gable again. He mentions putting The Rock in his place on SmackDown. Corbin keeps running his mouth and re-names Gable, Shorty Gable. Gable fumes in the ring. Corbin enters the ring and we get the bell.

Gable catches with a corner cannonball but Corbin is still up. Gable with a takedown. Gable mounts Corbin’s back and works him over. Corbin slams Gable. Gable fights Corbin into the corner. Gable goes for the ankle lock and takes Corbin down for it. Corbin fights out but Gable clotheslines and unloads with strikes. Gable keeps fighting and applies a Sleeper as fans chant his name. Corbin ends up ramming Gable into the post, then he hits the floor.

Corbin follows to the floor and mocks Gable, then rams him into the steel ring post. Corbin brings it back into the ring and works Gable over in the corner. Corbin whips Gable into the corner for a 2 count. Corbin keeps control and sends Gable to the floor as the referee counts. Gable makes it back in but Corbin grounds him. Corbin with more offense and another pin attempt. Corbin shows off some more as fans boo him. Corbin continues taunting and talking trash to Corbin while keeping him down.

Corbin takes Gable to the top and works him over. Corbin climbs up for a superplex but it’s blocked. Gable headbutts Corbin to the mat and hits a missile dropkick. More back and forth between the two. Gable leaps off the top but Corbin catches him in a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Gable finally unloads with offense while talking trash to Corbin. Gable with a big German suplex for a 2 count. Gable with 2 corner cannonballs. Corbin catches the third for a powerbomb and a 2 count. Corbin keeps control until Gable goes for an armbar on the ropes. Gable slams Corbin’s legs into the ring post. More back and forth between the two. Corbin nails Deep Six for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Gable as Corbin beats him around and talks trash, yelling at him to stay down. Gable blocks End of Days and fights back. Gable nails a moonsault for a close 2 count. Gable with the ankle lock but it’s broken as Corbin slides to the floor. Corbin chokeslams Gable into the apron. Corbin grabs his scepter and brings it in but Gable ducks. The referee grabs it and Gable takes advantage, rolling Corbin up for the pin to finally end it.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable is announced by Hamilton as Shorty Gable. Gable makes his exit as Corbin looks on from the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Back from a break and out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next. We get a look at the other international announce teams in the arena. The camera cuts backstage to Carmella helping R-Truth regain the WWE 24/7 Title by decking Tamina Snuka from behind. Sho Funaki tried to protect Snuka from Truth but Carmella hit her from behind. Truth and Carmella run off together. We go back to the ring for formal introductions from Hamilton.

Bayley and Flair go at it now. Flair gets the upperhand and goes to work. Bayley tries for a crossbody but Flair moves and Bayley lands hard. Flair with a Boston Crab now. Bayley gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Bayley ends up turning it around with a poke to the eye. Bayley mounts Flair with strikes for a 2 count. Bayley works Flair over in the corner but runs into a knee. Flair with a big clothesline. Flair with big chops and a throw, then a kip up for a pop.

Bayley turns it around and works Flair over on the outside now. Bayley brings Flair back into the ring and focuses on the leg and knee now. Bayley wraps Flair’s leg around the ring post and comes back in for a 1 count. Bayley with a half-Crab now. Flair rolls her into a pin attempt. Bayley turns it back around and launches her into the ropes for a 2 count. Bayley mocks Flair and goes for a Figure Four but Flair counters for a pin attempt. Flair drops Bayley from the apron with a big boot. Flair wraps Bayley’s leg around the ring post a few times now. Flair brings it back in and nails a chop block, then kicks the knee out again. Flair kicks the knee out one more time. Bayley counters in the corner but Flair hits a backbreaker and a Natural Selection for a close 2 count as Bayley grabs the bottom rope.

Flair ends up going for a top rope moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley kicks Flair in the face and follows to the floor. Flair counters and hits a fall-away slam on the floor. The referee checks on Bayley as she yells out. Flair slams Bayley’s leg into the ring a few times as the referee counts. Flair brings it back into the ring and goes for the Figure Four. Bayley rolls her up for a 2 count. Bayley catches a big boot and covers for the pin, using the ropes for leverage. The referee catches her.

Bayley argues with the referee and Flair nails a big boot. They tangle. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight. Bayley taps out.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Bayley retreats to the floor as Flair stands tall with the title as her music hits. We go to replays. Bayley throws a fit and screams at ringside. She cries and yells at the referee to get away. They keep the camera on Bayley for a few minutes until she finally gets up.

– Kayla Braxton stops Chad Gable backstage. She slips up and calls him Shorty but he’s fine with being called that now. He cracks short jokes at Baron Corbin and says this means more to him than almost anything in his career because he finally shut someone up. He goes on and walks off but Corbin attacks him out of nowhere. Corbin destroys Gable and leaves him laying. Corbin walks off as officials check on Gable.

– We go back to Joseph, Maddin and Lawler at ringside for tonight’s main event. They send us to a video package.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with pyro. Rollins approaches the Cell and looks at it before entering. Out next comes “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with his head lantern. Wyatt enters the ring and poses as Rollins stares him down.

The bell rings and it looks like they’re keeping the red light on from above. Wyatt slams Rollins first but turns his back and walks away, allowing Rollins to attack. Rollins ends up going under the ring for a kendo stick as Wyatt watches from the ring. Rollins brings it in and nails Wyatt in the gut but it does nothing. Rollins with another stick shot but Wyatt just eats them. Wyatt charges and gets kicked. Rollins comes off the top but Wyatt catches him and slams him.

Wyatt keeps control and works Rollins around on the floor now. Wyatt launches Rollins into the Cell wall a few times. Wyatt rocks Rollins against the ring post and charges, knocking him back into the steel. Wyatt sends Rollins into the steel steps now. Rollins gets launched into another set of steps. Wyatt goes under the ring for weapons but Rollins unloads on him with half of the steps. Rollins brings a table from under the ring now. Rollins brings it in the ring and dives back out, sending Wyatt into the steel.

Rollins goes back in and out for another dive. Rollins sends Wyatt into the steps. Rollins returns to the ring and stands the table up. Rollins goes for a third dive but Wyatt catches him and delivers a Sister Abigail into the side of the Cell. Wyatt yells out and some fans pop. Wyatt brings it back into the ring as a “Yowie! Wowie!” chant breaks out. Wyatt follows goes to put Rollins through the table with a Uranage but Rollins fights free. Rollins kicks Wyatt onto the table. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash through the table. Rollins is unable to cover for the pin. Wyatt gets up first and Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins attacks and hits the Stomp but Wyatt gets right back up.

Rollins goes right in for more offense but Wyatt decks him and hits Sister Abigail for a close 2 count. Wyatt mounts Rollins and pounds on him. Wyatt keeps Rollins down and twists his neck, leaving him laying. The referee checks on Rollins as Wyatt watches and laughs.

Wyatt brings a massive mallet from under the ring and stalks Rollins with it, then uses it to ram Rollins back into the steel. Rollins with a pair of superkicks, and a third. Rollins with a Stomp into the mallet. Rollins follows Wyatt back in. Rollins springboards in with a knee to the face but Wyatt takes it. Rollins springboards in with another knee and Wyatt is still standing. Rollins with a superkick and another but Wyatt just goes down to one knee. Rollins with another big Stomp. Rollins with another Stomp, and another as some fans boo now.

Rollins with a Pedigree in the middle of the ring, and another Stomp. Rollins covers but Wyatt immediately kicks out. Rollins is shocked. Rollins with more offense but Wyatt is just taking it. Rollins delivers more Stomps but Wyatt keeps coming, but slower each time. Wyatt is finally down after another Stomp. Rollins brings a steel chair from under the ring. Rollins brings the chair in and Wyatt is laid out on his back. Rollins stands over Wyatt and hits him in the head with a chair shot. Wyatt immediately kicks out and Rollins can’t believe it.

Rollins brings a ladder into the ring now. Rollins places the chair over Wyatt’s head. Rollins drives the chair into Wyatt’s face with the ladder but Wyatt kicks out at 2. Wyatt is still on his back. Rollins goes under the ring but can’t find the weapon he wants. Rollins brings a tool box into the ring now. Rollins places the ladder on Wyatt’s face and the chair. He grabs the tool box and starts beating on Wyatt with it, over and over on the chair and ladder, and Wyatt’s face. Fans boo Rollins. Rollins puts the tool box on top of the ladder and chair on Wyatt’s face now. Rollins goes back under the ring and this time grabs Triple H’s sledgehammer.

Rollins brings the sledgehammer back in and goes to swing but the referee stops him, trying to talk him out of it. Rollins swings the sledgehammer and hits the debris on top of Wyatt’s head. The referee immediately calls for the bell as the boos pick up.

Winner by DQ: The Fiend

– After the bell, Rollins immediately looks on from the corner, shocked. Rollins jumps up and yells while Wyatt is still laid flat out on his back. Officials and paramedics rush down to the ring. The red light is still focused on the ring. Fans start chanting for AEW as Wyatt is rolled over onto a stretcher board. Rollins approaches and Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw out of nowhere. Wyatt manhandles Rollins and sends him out of the ring. The Cell has been raised now. Wyatt drops Rollins on the floor with Sister Abigail. Wyatt exposes the floor and drops Rollins on the exposed concrete with another Sister Abigail. Wyatt applies the Mandible again and this time the lights start flashing as the menacing sound plays over the arena. Fans boo as the arena goes black after we see Wyatt choking Rollins. The boos continue but all we hear and see is black. The sound hits again as Wyatt is shown standing there. Fans are still booing. Wyatt disappears and all we hear is his laugh go out over the arena. The 2019 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view goes off the air.