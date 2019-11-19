– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the normal intro video package.

– We’re live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. There’s still no sign of Dio Maddin, who is still off TV after the attack by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar two weeks ago.

– We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as her pyro goes off. Mike Rome does the introduction.

Lynch addresses SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and recent happenings. She doesn’t want to wait until Survivor Series, she wants to fight tonight. The music interrupts and out comes The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The IIconics heard Becky talk about Survivor Series and couldn’t stay quiet. The IIconics enter the ring as they go on about being the future. Becky interrupts and says it’s supposed to be she and Charlotte Flair tagging tonight, but a better future would be Becky vs. The IIconics right here. They agree. We ready for a fight but the music hits and out comes Flair.

Flair says that’s fine if Becky wants The IIconics all to herself. She also doesn’t want to team with Becky but the forces want them together. Flair goes on about how she’s leading Team RAW in the 15-woman Elimination Match at Survivor Series. She enters the ring and out comes Samoa Joe as his music hits. Joe marches out and we go to commercial.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. The IIconics

Back from the break and Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attack from behind as the bell hits. Samoa Joe is on commentary. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair fight The IIconics off. Billie comes back and drops Flair for a 2 count.

More back and forth for a few minutes. The IIconics keep control and double team Flair once again. Peyton works Flair around and in comes Billie for more double teaming in the corner. The chaos leads to Flair getting the Figure Four and Figure Eight on Kay for the win as Lynch tops Royce.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair and Lynch head up the ramp as NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Maria Shafir hit the ring to attack The IIconics and clear them out. Flair and Lynch run back to the ring as a 2-on-3 brawl breaks out. Shayna takes out Lynch as the other two double team Flair in the corner. The NXT Superstar eventually exit through the crowd but Lynch and Flair chase after them to get more shots in. The fight is broken up once again. Lynch isn’t satisfied, she drops a security guard with a right hand to the face. Fans chant for Becky as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins to talk about tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles shot against The Viking Raiders. The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar suddenly appear. AOP gets in the faces of Ryder and Hawkins, then unload on them and destroy them. AOP talks trash and walks away with Ryder and Hawkins down on the ground.

Karl Anderson vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes The OC – Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see the tension between Ricochet and Randy Orton from last night. AJ takes the mic and says he wants to make a statement these idiots can understand. AJ says he would love to defend the title against Humberto Carrillo. Gallows talks about how when you disrespect one member of The OC, you disrespect them all, which is why Karl is going to beat the hell out of Humberto tonight. They go on about The OC being the best tag team in the world and having their trophy, and The OC being the club that matters. The music hits and out comes Carrillo.

Karl strikes first with a boot to the gut. Carrillo, comes back and flies, taking Anderson down. Gallows and AJ pull Anderson to safety as Carrillo is looking to hit a moonsault. Carrillo teases a leap out but the music hits and out comes The Street Profits to even the odds. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins walk down the ramp as Humberto runs the ropes and leaps out, taking The OC down on the outside. Humberto stands with Ford and Dawkins on the ramp as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson with another 2 count as he keeps Carrillo grounded. Anderson with another 2 count as The OC cheers him on. Carrillo finally mounts some offense as Ford and Dawkins cheer him on. Carrillo with a moonsault for a 2 count. Carrillo rocks Anderson with a slap and leaps with a big crossbody for another 2 count. Carrillo springboards but Anderson catches him with a Spinebuster in mid-air for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Carrillo gets rocked a few times out of the corner. Carrillo fights and looks to go to the top but there’s chaos from both teams on the outside after The OC first tries to interfere. This leads to Ford and Dawkins helping Carrillo get the roll-up on Anderson for the pin to win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Carrillo and The Profits head to the stage and celebrate as the music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins goes on about Andrade, giving him some praise at one point, and says he will prove one more time why it’s Monday Night Rollins as he burns it down later on. Caruso says coming up we have some big breaking news that you have to see. Back to commercial.

No Way Jose vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and put comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. No Way Jose waits in the ring. Lana takes the mic and says this is the happiest day of her life because she has filed for divorce from Rusev. She also has some bad news. The “Rusev Day!” chants get louder. Lana says we will no longer see her soon-to-be ex-husband as she has gotten a restraining order against him in the state of Massachusetts. Rusev can’t come within a certain number of miles from her. Lana says they just want Rusev out of their lives so they can be together forever.

The “Rusev Day!” chants begin again as the bell rings. Lashley goes right to work on Jose. Lashley takes control early on but Jose keeps fighting. Lashley easily slams Jose and then runs him over. Joe is still on commentary.

Lashley catches Jose with one arm and spikes him into the mat. Some fans boo Lashley as he poses. Lana looks on as Lashley locks in the Full Nelson on Jose, bringing him down and getting the win as the referee calls the match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall with Lana to celebrate his return to the ring. They start making out and go down to the mat some but they come back up and continue kissing. Lawler is disgusted.

– Still to come, Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre. Also, Seth Rollins defends his Survivor Series spot against Andrade. We go back to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Andrade

Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to the ring. Rollins is putting his Survivor Series Team Captain spot for RAW up for grabs with this match. The music hits and out next comes Andrade with Zelina Vega. Andrade will be put on Team RAW if he wins this one.

Vega takes the mic before the match and talks Andrade up as the greatest in-ring technician and the one who will lead Team RAW to victory. Fans boo. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Vega cheers Andrade on as we get another look at Joe at the announce table. Rollins and Andrade tangle to the mat now. We get a stale-mate as some fans cheer them on.

Rollins and Andrade go to lock up again but Andrade kicks him and takes control with ease. Vega yells at the referee. Rollins takes Andrade back down and comes up on his feet first as they stare each other down. Rollins takes control and brings Andrade down to the mat to ground him. Andrade fights out again and they collide with big shoulders. Andrade shoves Rollins. They run the ropes again and Rollins gets the upperhand with arm drags this time, taking control for a pop. Vega looks on and she’s not happy. They start running the ropes again until Andrade nails a dropkick for a 2 count.

Andrade with big chops in the corner now. Rollins avoids a dropkick and comes back with one of this own for a quick 1 count. Rollins and Andrade with big strikes now. Rollins with a running forearm in the corner to rock Andrade. Andrade sends Rollins to the apron and he fights back. Vega provides a distraction, sending Rollins to the floor. Vega comes at Rollins off the apron but she gets sent to the floor. The referee ejects Vega to the back and she screams in protest. Andrade springboards to the corner and leaps out, taking Rollins back down on the ground. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade works on the arm. Rollins powers up but hits the Slingblade. Rollins comes off the second rope with a Blockbuster for another pop. Rollins sends Andrade out and runs the ropes for a big suicide dive. Rollins goes back in and runs for another suicide dive. Rollins brings it back in and keeps control for another close 2 count.

Rollins cranks up for the Stomp now but kicks in the gut instead. Andrade blocks the Stomp but Rollins kicks him. A Buckle Bomb is blocked by Andrade. Andrade goes on with more offense in the corner but Rollins kicks out just in time after the running double knees. Rollins fights off the Hammerlock DDT. More back and forth as they tangle. Rollins with the Buckle Bomb and a kick to the face for a 2 count. They get up and trade stiff shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins with a knee to the gut, kicks and chops. Andrade blocks the Falcon Arrow and more back and forth now. Andrade goes on and hits the three straight suplexes. Rollins still kicks out at 2 and Andrade can’t believe it.

Andrade climbs up and they tangle in the corner. Andrade ends up going for the double Stomp but misses. Rollins also misses a Stomp. Rollins nails a superkick and hits a Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Rollins climbs to the top but The Lucha House Party ends up running down to shove him to the floor and triple team Rollins.

Winner By DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Andrade looks on shocked as Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik destroy Rollins at ringside. They enter the ring and beat Andrade down now. Rollins makes the save for Andrade, fighting the three SmackDown Superstars off as fans pop. LHP retreats to the ramp, showing off their blue brand t-shirts, as Rollins and Andrade trade looks. Andrade proposes another match it looks like. They both give each other verbal props and Rollins says we’ll do this again down the road. Rollins makes his exit as the music hits.

– Vic says Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were injured by AOP earlier, and are unable to participate in the title match with The Viking Raiders.

– We see Buddy Murphy walking backstage. He stops at a door and knocks, then announces that he is here to pick a fight with Aleister Black. Nothing happens. Murphy walks off and says just like he thought, all talk. Murphy leaves. Black comes out a few seconds later, looking for who was looking for him.

– We see a black SUV pulling up in the back. Triple H steps out and enters the arena as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how CM Punk debuted on WWE Backstage last week.

Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa first. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Tozawa warning Buddy Murphy and speaking some in Japanese. The music hits and out next comes Murphy to the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, going at it. Murphy focuses on the arm and takes Tozawa down by it. More back and forth on their feet. Tozawa with a big chop. Murphy takes moves but just eats them. Tozawa dodges a high knee in the corner. More back and forth with Tozawa keeping control and spiking Murphy down with a hurricanrana. Tozawa sends Murphy out of the ring and runs the ropes. Tozawa leaps out but Murphy grabs him in mid-air and drops him head-first on the floor with a big suplex. The referee counts.

Murphy brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Murphy keeps control and applies an abdominal stretch. More back and forth. Tozawa ends up taking Murphy down with a huge superkick to the jaw. Murphy sends Tozawa to the mat and kicks him with another big shot. Tozawa stands up on the top and hits a missile dropkick. Tozawa with a running kick to the face in the corner. Tozawa lands a kick and misses one. More back and forth. Tozawa catches Murphy with a German into a 2 count. Tozawa charges in with a Shining Wizard for another close 2 count. Tozawa goes back to the top for the jumping senton but Murphy avoids it. Tozawa rocks him up top. Tozawa leaps up with a big kick. Murphy sends Tozawa to the mat but he runs back up.

Murphy slides down but this leads to Tozawa spiking Murphy face-first with another hurricanrana. Tozawa sends Murphy out and brings him back in. Tozawa goes to the top but takes his time. Murphy ends up laying over the middle rope selling a move. Tozawa leaps from the top with a huge back splash onto Murphy laid over the middle rope. Tozawa still gets just a 2 count. Tozawa unloads with strikes. Murphy rocks Tozawa and nails Murphy’s Law for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Buddy Murphy stands tall over Tozawa as we get replays.

– We go backstage to Erick Rowan. We see him talking to what appears to be the living object that stays in his mysterious carrying case. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Buddy Murphy is outside of Aleister Black’s door backstage. Murphy calls for Black. Black comes out and they just intensely stare each other down.

Erick Rowan vs. Alex Malcolm

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan. Enhancement talent Alex Malcolm waits in the ring. The Singh Brothers, WWE 24/7 Champion Samir Singh and Sunil Singh suddenly appear at ringside. R-Truth chases them down but he gets scared to run away to the back by himself.

The bell ring and Rowan goes to work on the enhancement talent, launching him over the top onto The Singh Brothers. Rowan goes on and takes them all three down at once again. Rowan brings his victim back into the ring and hits the Iron Claw slam for the easy win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. He goes to the steps and talks some to whatever is in his mysterious, covered carrying cage. We go to replays. Rowan takes his mystery pet to the back.

– Still to come, Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre.

– Charly is backstage with Randy Orton. She asks about the Team RAW members getting along for just one night to win at Survivor Series. Orton says he only has a history of playing well with others only if it benefits him. He goes on and says he is the greatest Survivor Series Superstar of all-time. Orton says if The Viking Raiders want a fight tonight, then he will be waiting in the ring with a partner of his choosing, one that will benefit him.

Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens for the next match. Drew McIntyre is out next.

The bell rings and Drew takes control with a big shot. Owen comes back with a side-slam and a dropkick. Owens works over Drew in the corner and backs off after the referee warns him. Drew turns it around and nails a neckbreaker of his own for a 2 count.

More back and forth as they fight to their feet now. Drew rocks Owens and fights him into the corner. Drew charges shoulder-first but hits the ring post as Owens moves. Owens runs and hits a big Corner Cannonball to Owens. Owens keeps control for a few more minutes. Drew fights back on the outside. Drew blocks a shot into the ring post as the referee counts. Owens drops Drew at the 6 count.

Owens comes to the apron and Drew catches a kick. Drew grabs Owens’ leg and launches him off the apron, and into the barrier. Owens lands hard against the barrier and we go back to commercial.

Back from the commercial and Drew has Owens down with a knee to the center of the back. Drew keeps control and keeps Owens grounded in the middle of the ring. They fight up and out. Owens knocks Drew to the floor a few times. Owens rocks Drew back to the floor and follows with a big Cannonball from the apron. Owens gets a big pop from the crowd now. Owens brings it back into the ring and plays to the crowd some. Fans rally for Owens. They both collide with huge shots on the apron and stun each other. Drew waits on the apron but Owens superkicks him. Drew drops Owens on the apron again. More back and forth now. Owens goes back down on the floor but makes it back in at the 8 count. Drew stays on top of him and hits a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Drew takes Owens to the top and chops him. Drew climbs up for a superplex and Owens blocks it. Owens fights back and headbutts Drew to the mat. Owens follows up with a big Frogsplash but it’s just a 2 count. Owens is frustrated some now. Owens waits for Drew to get up. Drew blocks the Stunner and Owens superkicks him. Drew drops Owens with a clothesline. Owens catches Drew with a big Pop-Up Powerbomb but somehow Drew still kicks out at 2. Owens can’t believe it as a “this is awesome!” chant starts.

Owens keeps control and goes back to the top. Owens flies for a big senton but Drew gets his knees up and blocks it. Owens lands hard. Drew fights but runs into a superkick. Dew blocks a kick and a Stunner, coming right back with a Claymore Kick out of nowhere but Owens gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. The crowd pops big time. Drew can’t believe it as he argues with the referee. Drew goes for the big DDT but Owens blocks it for a 2 count of his own. They tangle some more and Owens nails the Stunner. They’re both down. Owens takes too much time crawling over and Drew gets his boot on the bottom rope to break the pin.

Drew catches a superkick and drops Owens with the big Future Shock DDT. Owens kicks out at 2 and Drew isn’t happy. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They tangle some more and Owens hits a second big Stunner. The music suddenly hits and out comes Triple H in a suit. Triple H stands at the entrance and looks down at the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Triple H is in the ring with Owens. We see some WWE NXT Superstars out at ringside – The Forgotten Sons, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Triple H calls for a water and hands it to Owens. He says this was a helluva match. He gets a pop from the Boston crowd. He goes on about the wrestling history in Boston and says Owens and Rollins made magic in the ring. Triple H says Owens knows why he’s here, same general reason why he was here for Rollins before, but different. Triple H goes on about why he likes Rollins but says Owens is different, a different breed. Triple H goes on about how Owens turned on his best friend to win the NXT Title, then had the guts to walk into RAW and pick a fight with John Cena on RAW, and Cena left RAW in an ambulance that night.

Triple H goes on praising Owens for how he helped legitimize NXT and put it on the map. He says Owens was then taken from NXT and probably didn’t want to leave. He goes on about how people on the main roster indicated to Owens that they didn’t want him there, and that they didn’t believe he belongs there on the main roster. Triple H knows where Owens belongs. He goes on about how good Owens is in the ring and how ring-smart he is. Triple H sees a guy who doesn’t fit the damn mold, and Triple H loves it. Triple H points to the NXT big men at ringside and says they’re here just so these two can have their conversation, not to attack Owens or anything like that. They came here just for Owens, but Owens’ teammates are in the back and none of them are coming out to help Owens from a potential attack because they don’t give a damn about Owens. Triple H says the guys in the back also know they will get their asses handed to them if they come out, and prove that NXT is now the A-Show. Members of the RAW locker room comes out and a brawl breaks out at ringside. Owens is suddenly attacked from behind in the ring by The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) as Triple H watches. The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) hits the ring to make the save as The Undisputed Era retreats through the crowd. Triple H is now watching from the stage. The OC yells from the ring as The Undisputed Era taunts them from the crowd. The other Superstars fought to the back. We go to commercial.

– We go backstage to Charly Caruso and Humberto Carrillo. She announces Humberto vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for next week’s RAW. Humberto speaks some about the match and is ready to win the title.

– Charly sends us to Paul Heyman, who has breaking news as well. Heyman talks about recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez. Regarding the recent attack from Rey to Lesnar, Heyman says The Beast will be 100% this Sunday and was not hurt and just to show that, Rey vs. Brock at Survivor Series will now be a No Holds Barred match. Heyman says we will see either Rey pull off a miracle and avenge his family, or we will see Lesnar destroy Rey in such a brutal manner that the footage will have to be removed from the WWE archives. Heyman says it won’t be a 5 second match, it will be a public torture session, it will be a massacre and that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. We go back to Charly, who is with Rey now. Rey calls over Humberto Carrillo first and congratulates him on his success and how he’s representing Hispanics, and tells him to keep it going. They embrace and Humberto walks off. Rey talks trash about Brock and has the same pipe that he’s used for the past few weeks, saying he’s bringing it to Chicago with him. Rey says this No Holds Barred stipulation is to his advantage, not Brock. He goes on and says the old Rey would be demanding an apology, but he’s not coming to Survivor Series for an apology, he’s coming for the WWE Title. Rey goes on and dedicates the match to his son.

Asuka vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka with Kairi Sane. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya. Asuka waits in the corner and Sane looks on. They tangle and trade holds early on. Natalya takes Asuka down and we get a stalemate as they smile at each other. Asuka offers her hand for a shake but she’s just playing mind games. Natalya isn’t having it and she hits Asuka. They collide in the middle of the ring and it just fires Asuka up. Another collision and Asuka talks trash. Natalya catches a Hip Attack. They tangle some more and Asuka hits big strikes, including a spinning back-fist for a close 2 count.

Asuka takes her time keeping Natalya down with a boot to the head. Asuka talks trash and keeps Natalya down by her arm now. Asuka with an Octopus Stretch in the middle of the ring now as Natalya screams in pain. Asuka locks it in some more to try and get the submission. They tangle to the mat and Natalya rolls through for a dropkick. More back and forth now. Natalya with a snap suplex. Natalya with strikes into the corner now. Asuka charges in the corner but Natalya moves. Natalya with more offense and counters, and a German suplex for a 2 count.

Natalya keeps the offense going and hits a big clothesline for a 2 count as Sane looks on. Asuka fights out of a hold and back elbows Natalya. Sane ends up following at ringside and charging to drop h er but Natalya drops her first instead. Natalya fights off both opponents on the floor now as the referee counts. Natalya brings Asuka back in as Sane continues to distract her. Asuka levels Natalya with a huge kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, The Kabuki Warriors stand tall with their titles as the music hits. Natalya is still laid out.

– Still to come, Randy Orton and a partner vs. The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton and Ricochet

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event and out first comes Randy Orton. His opponents are out next – RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Orton walks around the ring and waits for his partner. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to team with The Viper.

Ricochet and Erik start things off. Erik manhandles Ricochet off some. Erik tackles Ricochet and powers up, then down. Ricochet counters some moves and hits a dropkick. Erik goes to the floor to regroup. Ricochet gets caught by Erik but Orton makes the save from behind on the floor. Orton also takes out Ivar as he came over to get involved. Ricochet and Orton go at it with Erik. Erik levels Ricochet with a huge strike but Orton slams Erik back-first on the apron. The camera cuts backstage to Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, King Baron Corbin and other SmackDown Superstars attacking RAW Superstars in the backstage area. Cedric Alexander flies into the fight but Roode and Ziggler beat him down as we go back to commercial.

After the break, Orton has Erik grounded in the middle of the ring. More back and forth as Erik gets an opening. Ricochet springboards in and misses Ivar as he charges in. More counters between the two. Ricochet with an enziguri. Ivar ducks and springboards back with a big back elbow on Ricochet. Ivar rocks Orton of the apron and launches Ricochet to the floor. Ivar runs the ropes for a huge dive to Orton and Ricochet on the floor.

Ivar brings Orton back in the ring and launches Ricochet at the barrier. Orton kicks Ivar and hits the second rope draping DDT to him. Fans pop as Orton stands tall and then hits the mat. The SmackDown music hits and out comes Heavy Machinery, Cesaro, Lucha House Party, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and others. The referee calls the match.

No Contest

– After the bell, SmackDown continues dominating the red brand Superstars. The Viking Raiders pull some SmackDown stars to the floor as the brawl continues. The only ones in the ring now are Orton, Ricochet and The Viking Raiders. The blue team regroups at ringside. NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Pete Dunne, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, and several others run down and destroy the blue team at ringside, all while Orton, Ricochet and The Vikings watch from the ring. Team NXT and Team RAW face off now. Several more NXT Superstars come from the crowd and surround the ring now, another dozen or so including The Forgotten Sons and many others. Team NXT attacks but Ricochet and Orton deliver a RKO and a Recoil. A huge brawl breaks out now. Seth Rollins’ music hits as he runs down, along with The OC, Humberto Carrillo, The Street Profits and others. There’s a huge tri-brand brawl breaking out all over the arena now.

Triple H appears on the big screen from backstage. He says this is just the beginning because in 6 days, we will finish this at Survivor Series and prove that NXT is the premiere brand. Triple H says until then, Wednesday night on NXT the “doors will be wide open” as he invites everyone to bring what they want and show which brand they’re fighting for. The huge tri-brand brawl continues and out of the ring with a few dozen Superstars going at it. RAW goes off the air.

