– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on the WWE 24/7 Title. The voiceover says this is a title like no other, one that is redefining greatness.

– We’re live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match for the WWE 24/7 Title: Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle vs. R-Truth and Carmella

We go right to the ring and it’s surrounded by a bunch of Superstars, the mosh pit. Cole says will come into play later on. We see Drake Maverick and wife Renee Michelle walking down the ramp to the ring as Cole and Renee go over the rules of the match. Out next are WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella, rapping to the ring.

The bell rings and a brawl breaks out. Things settle down and drake starts with Truth. We get an early pin attempt by Drake as Cole says the 24/7 Rules are suspended during this match. The Superstars at ringside could come into play. Truth turns it around on Drake and covers for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring as Carmella cheers him on. Truth backdrops Drake onto Superstars but they catch him and carry around to another part of the apron.

Drake comes in but Truth drops him on his face for a 2 count. Renee comes in but Carmella is right after her, tackling her and unloading on her. Drake backs Renee into the corner as Truth checks on Carmella. Carmella slaps Drake, allowing Truth to go back to work o him. Truth drops Drake and covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: R-Truth and Carmella

– After the bell, Truth stands tall as his music hits but he realizes he’s surrounded by Superstars on the apron now. Everyone piles on top of Truth and we hear the referee making a count. Mike Kanellis runs away with the WWE 24/7 Title and he’s announced as the new champion. Kanellis runs to the back as his music starts up. Truth and Carmella are shocked in the ring.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Mike Kanellis

– The camera cuts backstage to Mike Kanellis running away with the title. Superstars chase him into a room but he locks them out. Maria Kanellis appears and goes on about being pregnant, needing help. The Superstars retreat. Maria starts beating on the door but Mike doesn’t believe it’s her, maybe it’s Carmella pretending to be her. How does he know it’s his wife? Maria says if he doesn’t let her in right now, she will kick the door down and then kick him in his vagina. The door opens and Mike lets Maria in.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler. Also, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will try to squash their beef in a Samoan Summit.

Gauntlet Match: Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Ricochet, Andrade

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. The winner of this Gauntlet will become the new #1 contender to face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Rey hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is out. The bell rings and they go at it. Cesaro with early pin attempts. More back and forth between the two. Cesaro takes some control with power moves. We see AJ backstage watching the match. They end up on the floor with Rey on Cesaro’s shoulders. Rey sends Cesaro face-first into the apron for a pop. The referee counts. Rey flies under the bottom rope but comes up, possibly tweaking his knee says Cole. They bring it back in and Rey sends Cesaro flying with scissors again. Rey gets a pop as he goes for a 619 but Cesaro retreats to the floor. Rey kicks Cesaro back into the barrier from the ring. Rey runs the ropes and nails a baseball slide, then sending Cesaro flying into the barrier with a scissors. Cesaro falls over into the crowd as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey is almost counted out after we see how Cesaro powerbombed him into the ring post during the break, and more offense on the floor. Cesaro brings Rey back to the mat for a close 2 count. They end up on the top as we see AJ backstage watching again. Rey headbutts Cesaro to the mat. Rey hits a big senton from the top and starts to mount more offense. Rey drops Cesaro with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. Rey sells the knee injury again and springboards at Cesaro but Cesaro nail a huge uppercut in mid-air. Rey still kicks out. Rey fights off a Neutralizer but Cesaro levels him and hits a big boot for a 2 count.

Cesaro shows some frustration now. Cesaro with more power moves and a gutwrench. Cesaro ends up running into the ring post shoulder-first as Rey moves. Cesaro catches Rey in mid-move once again with a big shot. Cesaro puts Rey on his shoulders and climbs to the second turnbuckle. Rey fights back from up high. Rey goes for the hurricanrana but Cesaro stops him. Rey keeps fighting back. Cesaro catches him again but Rey counters up high and turns it into a big bulldog. Rey is slow to capitalize but he nails the 619 for a pop. Rey goes to the top and hits the big splash for the pin to advance. Cesaro has been eliminated.

The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn running to the ring. Sami immediately starts unloading on Rey as the referee tries to back him off. Fans boo. The referee finally gets Sami back. Rey ducks a Helluva Kick and rolls Sami up for the easy elimination. Sami is furious as two referees hold him back from Rey. The music hits and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega. Rey looks on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade is beating Rey down in the corner. They tangle but Andrade keeps Rey in a hold. We see AJ backstage watching again. Andrade fights off Rey’s counters and takes him to the corner for offense as Vega cheers him on. Rey mounts some momentum and takes Andrade down for a 2 count. Rey keeps Andrade grounded now. Andrade shoves Rey into the turnbuckles and keeps control for a few more minutes. Andrade poses over Rey and shows off some as the boos pick up.

Andrade delivers a big kick to the head for a 2 count as Vega continues yelling at ringside. Andrade sends Rey to the floor and he goes down at the barrier. Andrade wastes some more time as the referee counts Rey. Andrade follows and keeps the attack going on the outside. Andrade takes his time but brings Rey back in for a big chop. Andrade talks some trash but Rey fights back. Andrade unloads but Rey kicks him in the face. Andrade catches a moonsault. They tangle and Andrade hits the three suplexes in a row. Fans boo as Andrade goes to the top for the moonsault. Rey moves but Andrade immediately follows up with another moonsault for a close 2 count.

Rey nails an enziguri, dropping Andrade into position for the 619. Andrade blocks it and hits a backbreaker. Andrade with the DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to advance. Apparently the referee was trying to wave Andrade off from the pin as Rey was hurt.

Andrade goes for Rey after the bell and yanks his mask off. Ricochet runs down and attacks Andrade to make the save. Ricochet sends Andrade to the floor to regroup with Vega. Ricochet checks on Rey in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they go at it. Ricochet gets the upperhand after an exchange and nails a dropkick. Ricochet is ready to fly out onto Andrade but Vega distracts him from the floor and interferes. Andrade comes back in to attack but Ricochet caches him. They go at it until Ricochet gets knocked out of the ring. Vega provide another assist to Andrade. The referee counts as Andrade works Ricochet over on the floor. Ricochet gets launched into the barrier again. Andrade returns to the ring as the referee counts. Ricochet makes it back in but Andrade stomps away in the corner while he’s down.

Andrade takes it back to the corner for more offense. Ricochet fights out of another corner and rolls into a big dropkick as Vega yells from ringside, trying to get Andrade up before Ricochet. Ricochet gets up first and they trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Ricochet drops Andrade and nails a hurricanrana. Ricochet gets fired up now. Ricochet springboards in from the apron but has to roll through. Andrade knocks Ricochet into the corner and he lands really bad. The referee checks on him as Vega rallies for Andrade.

Andrade delivers the double knees in the corner but Ricochet kicks out. Vega and Andrade show frustration now. They tangle and Ricochet rolls Andrade up for 2. They trade more big shots in the middle of the ring. Ricochet nails a big spike, inverted hurricanrana but Andrade somehow kicks out. The crowd and Vega can’t believe it. Ricochet goes to the top but Andrade gets up and cuts him off. Andrade climbs up and they trade shots but Ricochet sends him to the mat. Ricochet is slow to climb to the top but he nails the 630 for the pin and the title shot at SummerSlam.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles: Ricochet

– After the match, Vega screams out as Ricochet begins his celebration. We go to replays. Kayla Braxton comes in to interview Ricochet. He talks about how people will believe when he wins the title from AJ at SummerSlam.

– We go backstage to new WWE 24/7 Champion Mike Kanellis and wife Maria Kanellis. Mike wants Maria to see him with dignity and respect now. He says he won the title for her. She asks what? Maria orders Mike to get down on his back like he usually does. She calls for a referee to come into the room. Mike asks what she’s doing. Maria says she is pinning him so her unborn child will have a champion for a parent. Maria orders Mike down and tells the referee to get into position. Mike slowly gets down and hesitates. Maria covers and the referee counts the pin.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Maria Kanellis

– After the match, Maria walks out of the room with the title and brags about being the first pregnant WWE 24/7 Champion as other Superstars walk up. She approaches Titus O’Neil and asks what he would do to become a two-time champion, would he wrestle a pregnant woman? Would anyone else? Maria goes on about being pregnant and the first pregnant champion. Maria says she will be at her OBGYN appointment this Thursday, if anyone wants to come pin her while her legs are up in the air with the stirrups.

– We go back out to the arena and here comes Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross for another episode of “A Moment of Bliss” on the stage.

Bliss talks about the RAW Reunion last week and says Dolph Ziggler ruined it. But Ziggler isn’t the only bad apple walking around here, we should’ve seen what happened earlier today. Bliss shows us footage of agent Fit Finlay and Natalya working out in the ring with three enhancement talents, in the empty arena before RAW began. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ran into the ring, kneed Finlay and attacked Natalya before she was stopped.

We come back to Bliss and fans are chanting Becky’s name. Bliss can’t believe they’re condoning what we just saw. She says this isn’t championship behavior. Cross says it’s almost like Becky is trying to take Natalya out before their match at WWE SummerSlam. Bliss agrees. Bliss promises to knock The Man down a few pegs when they wrestle tonight. Fans pop as Bliss appears on the big screen. Becky tells Bliss not to injure herself turning around too fast, taking a shot at her for being injury prone.

Becky tells Bliss to say what she wants because she will have to pay for it later in their match. Becky asks Cross if she really came all the way over from Scotland to be a coffee girl for Bliss. She asks where her Celtic Pride is. Becky says Natalya earlier found out what happens when you talk trash, and she hasn’t forgotten about what Bliss has said. Becky says she will see Bliss later.

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out come The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They say they are in the building and won’s miss RAW for nothing. They continue to work the mics and welcome everyone to The Uso Penitentiary as they hit the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival are out last, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The Revival flips a coin and Dawson will start off with Jimmy. They go at it and Jimmy takes Dawson down first. Dawson turns it around and keeps him down. Uso drops him but Dawson comes right back to take control. Dawson takes it to the corner and delivers a big chop. Dawson with a big back suplex and more offense before Dash tags in. Jimmy fights Dash off and tags in Jey.

The Usos double team Dash in their corner. Jey with a big leaping shot to the shoulder for a 2 count. Jey with a big chop to drop Dash. Dash turns it around in the corner and rocks Jey into the ropes. Dash with more shots into The Revival’s corner, allowing a tag to Dawson. The Revival double teams Jey and Dawson keeps him grounded. Jey fights up and out of a hold but Dawson rocks him. Jey counters a move and backdrops Dawson. Dash tags in but Jey turns it around and brings him to their corner. Jimmy tags in for the double team on Dash. Dash kicks out just in time.

Jey quickly tags back in and flies from the top for another double team. Jey takes Dash down by his arm and keeps him down with it. Dash tags in Dawson and takes Jey to the corner. Dawson works him over and applies a Sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Jey comes out of the hold but Dash tags in and stops Jey from making it to Jimmy. Gallows and Anderson continue to just watch from their corner.

Dash mounts Jey in the corner with right hands but Jey sends him to the mat. Jey flies onto Dash for a 2 count. Jey keeps control and drops Dash with a big right hand. Jey gets sent to the floor through the ropes. Gallows runs right over Jey on the outside, finally getting involved in the match. We go to commercial with Gallows standing over Jey on the outside.

Back from the break and Anderson has Jey grounded on the mat. Anderson keeps control and drops Jey with a big kick for a 2 count as we see AJ Styles backstage watching the match. Anderson works Uso over in the corner, then tags in Gallows. Gallows unloads on Uso in the corner and stomps away. Gallows drops a big elbow to the heart for another close 2 count. Gallows keeps Uso grounded in the middle of the ring now. Jey finally nails a jawbreaker to break free but Anderson tags in and goes right to work on Uso to stop the tag. Anderson drops Uso for another pin attempt. Anderson talks some trash while beating Jey around the ring. Jimmy and Dash tag in at the same time.

Jimmy unloads on Dash and gets a pop. Dash blocks the Samoan Drop but takes an enziguri. Jimmy with more offense and the Rikishi splash in the corner. Jimmy knocks others off the apron and keeps the offense going on Dash. Jimmy flies from the top but Dash rolls through. They tangle and Anderson gets dropped off the apron. Jimmy nails a Samoan Drop on Dash for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Jimmy as he readies int he corner. Dawson comes up but Jimmy drops him to the floor. This allows Dash to attack but Jimmy rocks him, not noticing Dawson tagged. Dawson comes in and they hit the big double team bulldog but Anderson breaks the pin just in time. Anderson and Dawson end up tumbling to the floor and landing hard. Gallows delivers a big boot out of nowhere. Dash runs out and takes Gallows down with a tornado DDT. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking them both down. The referee checks on Dash and he’s dazed. Jey goes to the top but Dawson rocks him. Dawson climbs to Jey and they fight up high. A huge superplex brings both Superstars down to the floor, crashing onto the other four Superstars. All six Superstars are laid out on the floor now. Some fans chant “this is awesome!” as the referee checks on them.

Jimmy brings Dawson back into the ring but he’s having trouble. They are still legal. Jimmy goes to the top for the Uso splash but Dawson moves and he rolls through. Gallows tags in but Jimmy knocks him off the apron. The Revival hits a Shatter Machine on Jimmy. Jey with a crossbody to them from the top. Anderson with a big Spinebuster. Anderson and Gallows hit a Magic Killer on Jimmy for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson take the titles and head out of the ring as their music hits. We go to replays. We see Gallows and Anderson standing tall on the stage with their titles as The Usos look on from the ring. The Revival exits from ringside as the celebration continues. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton walks up on AJ Styles backstage, asking about the RAW Tag Team Titles change. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come rushing in to kick off the celebration.

– We get a look back at last week’s RAW Reunion special. We also see how Dolph Ziggler dropped WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on SmackDown the next night. Seth Rollins will look to get revenge for Michaels when he faces Ziggler tonight.

– We see The Viking Raiders backstage. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Johnny James and Cole Carter

Back from the break and out comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring – Johnny James and Cole Carter.

This is another squash win for The Vikings. They destroy their opponents with big power moves and double team moves. They hit a big double team move on their opponents and then hit The Viking Experience on one guy to get the pin.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. We come back to The Vikings roughing each other up on the stage.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They talk about some of the happenings on tonight’s show. Angelo may have a thing for WWE 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis. Montez brings up how Maria did say Mike Kanellis isn’t the dad. Ford wonders if Dawkins has been getting it on with Maria. Dawkins warns him not to spread rumors. Seth Rollins walks up and talks with The Street Profits a bit. Dawkins brings up Rollins getting payback on Dolph Ziggler for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and tells him the locker room is behind him. They help get Rollins hyped up for his match and he walks off.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over some of the happenings on tonight’s RAW.

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for this non-title match. Out next comes Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross.

Bliss tries to block out the chants for Becky. Becky taunts Bliss and dares her to punch her on the chin. They start going at it and Becky takes her down to the mat. Becky goes for an early Disarm Her attempt but Bliss tangles. Cross ends up rocking Becky with a cheap shot from the floor. She smiles and walks away.

Becky with some more offense until Bliss turns it around with a knee. Bliss with a 2 count. Bliss goes back to work and kicks away in the corner as fans chant for Becky and try to rally. Becky rolls Bliss up for a 2 count. Bliss comes right back and takes Becky down. Bliss with an abdominal stretch while on the mat now. Bliss tries to bite Becky’s hand. They tangle some more and Becky applies the Disarm Her. Bliss breaks free and rocks her. Bliss talks some trash while standing over Becky. Bliss drops knees and comes back with the moonsault and more for a 2 count. Bliss with another quick pin attempt. Bliss mounts Becky with more punishment and a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Fans rally for Becky louder now. Becky comes back wit a basement dropkick. Becky ends up on the apron but she fights back in. Bliss counters the Bexploder suplex. Cross encourages Bliss from ringside. Becky with a kick. Bliss misses in the corner and Becky clotheslines her. Becky mounts more offense now and drops Bliss. Bliss sells an ankle injury now. Becky hits the Bexploder. Bliss clutches her ankle again. The referee checks on h er and she’s crying.

Cross gets on the apron and checks on Bliss as Becky looks on. A trainer comes over and helps the referee move Bliss to the apron. Fans boo as we get a replay. The referee asks the trainer if Bliss can continue, and she can’t.

Winner By Referee Stoppage: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky stands tall and raises the title after being announced the winner. Cross comes to the apron and has words with Becky. Cross comes into the ring as the exchange heats up. We go to commercial with Becky and Nikki arguing in the ring.

Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch

Back from the break and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross is underway, another non-title match made during the break.

They go at it for the first few minutes. Cross takes Becky down and grounds her as fans chant Becky’s name. We see Alexa Bliss sitting at ringside with her ankle propped up. Becky ends up sending Cross out to the floor. Cross fights back in and goes to the top. Becky rocks her and sends her to the mat.

Becky brings Cross out of the corner and drives her into the mat with the Manhandle Slam. Lynch covers for the fairly easy win out of nowhere.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch celebrates and raises her title as the music hits. Bliss suddenly comes from behind and drops Lynch. Alexa’s knee is now fine. Cross and Bliss double team Lynch now. Natalya comes running down to the ring, forcing Bliss and Cross to retreat. Natalya grabs Lynch and applies the Sharpshooter to her, revenge for earlier today. Natalya finally breaks the hold and marches up the ramp. We get replays and see officials helping Becky out of the ring. The camera cuts backstage to Natalya walking. Kayla Braxton stops her for comments. Natalya says it’s not about making friends, it’s about being professional, and after she wins at SummerSlam, Lynch won’t want to shake her hand. Natalya goes on and says she doesn’t trust Becky. Natalya says she would like to challenge Becky to make their SummerSlam match a Submission Match, but she knows Becky doesn’t have the guts so she’s not going to be asking her to accept the challenge. Natalya walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis backstage having her photo taken, bragging about being the champ. Braun Strowman appears behind her. Maria runs her mouth and asks Braun to show her how big and strong he is. Strowman just fumes and stares out.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins first. We see how Dolph Ziggler dropped WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on last week’s SmackDown. Rollins is looking to get payback for Shawn tonight. The music hits and everyone thinks Shawn is coming out but it’s Ziggler. Fans boo as Ziggler laughs at them and mocks them. Ziggler says it looks like Rollins lost his smile. Ziggler goes on about WWE Hall of Famers returning to take their spots, whether it’s Michaels or Bill Goldberg, and says they’re both pathetic. Ziggler enters the ring, taking more shots at Michaels.

The bell rings and Rollins runs right over Ziggler, then tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins sends Ziggler into the barrier and keeps control, tossing him onto another part of the barrier. Rollins brings it back into the ring. Ziggler crawls right back out and Rollins follows. Ziggler turns it around but Rollins gets the upperhand. Rollins brings it back in and kicks Ziggler in the back while he’s down. They fight on the apron now. Ziggler catches Rollins and drops him on the apron with a big DDT. They both fall to the floor and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is trying to mount offense. Rollins drops him. Ziggler with a back elbow for a 2 count with his feet on the ropes for leverage. Rollins counters and hits a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rollins waits for Ziggler to get up and he charges but Ziggler counters. Rollins flies in but rolls through. Rollins hits the ring post as Ziggler moves. Ziggler goes on and hits a Zig Zag for a close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks up for Sweet Chin Music now. Rollins jumps up first and hits a superkick for a pop. Rollins goes on and readies for the Stomp as fans chant “burn it down!” now. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Fans pop as Rollins waits for a fight in the ring.

Lesnar hits the ring and clotheslines Rollins as he’s distracted. The referee calls the match and rings the bell.

Winner By DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Lesnar keeps the attack going and unloads with German suplexes. Lesnar takes Rollins to the floor and launches him into the barrier a few times. Lesnar with a big suplex on the floor now, leaving Rollins laid out. Lesnar scoops Rollins on his shoulders and then sends him into the ring post with a big F5. Lesnar smiles and looks down at Rollins. Lesnar grabs a steel chair and brings it back into the ring with Rollins. Lesnar with a big chair shot over the back. Lesnar takes a seat in the chair and looks down at Rollins while he crawls, getting a mixed reactions. Rollins crawls for the ropes but Lesnar grabs him and delivers a big F5 over the chair, ribs-first once again. Rollins crawls around as Lesnar stalks him some more. Lesnar delivers another F5 into the standing chair as Heyman looks on from the apron. Lesnar takes his time but stands the chair back up. Heyman begs Lesnar to stop as he grabs Rollins and drops him onto the chair once again. Heyman pleads with Lesnar. Lesnar grabs the title and makes his exit up the ramp with Heyman. We go to replays. Lesnar stands tall and raises the title on the stage as medics load Rollins onto a stretcher at ringside. Rollins sells the attack and looks to be in bad shape as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Roman Reigns checking on Seth Rollins as his stretcher is pushed through the backstage area. Reigns turns to Samoa Joe and The OC as they stomp away on The Usos, who are down. Joe and The OC beat down Reigns as well and run off. We cut back to Rollins’ stretcher being loaded into the ambulance. Brock Lesnar appears in front of the ambulance and orders the medic to turn the engine off. Lesnar brings Rollins’ stretcher out of the ambulance and goes back to work on him, destroying him in the back. Lesnar drops Rollins over the stretcher with another big F5. Officials are back over to check on Rollins as Lesnar leaves. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring for the Samoan Summit. We see what just happened in the backstage area.

Joe announces that the Samoan Summit has been canceled due to a catastrophic failure of peace talks. Joe says he’s fine with that because he came to fight tonight. Joe calls Roman Reigns to the ring so he can finish what he just started backstage.

Reigns’ music hits and out he comes as fans pop. Reigns rushes the ring and Joe beats him down. Reigns powers up and rocks Joe, knocking him out of the ring. Reigns follows on the floor and the brawl continues with Reigns in control. Reigns sends Joe into the barrier and keeps the offense going. Reigns with a headbutt. Joe fights back and stuns Reigns. Reigns blocks a shot and delivers a headbutt. Joe counters a whip and launches Reigns into the steel ring steps.

Joe smiles but turns back around to Reigns launching half of the steps right into his face. Drew McIntyre runs down and attacks Reigns from behind. Reigns fights back and sends Drew over the barrier. Reigns follows into the crowd but Drew decks him. Drew fights Reigns through the crowd and back to the ringside area now. Joe joins Drew and they bring Reigns back into the ring. The double team goes down in the ring now. Cedric Alexander runs down to make the save, leaping into the ring to take Joe down. Cedric fights Drew off and drops him with a kick to the head. Cedric runs to leap out onto Reigns but Joe interrupts with a big clothesline. Joe works Reigns over in the ring while Drew has Cedric up on the stage. Drew launches Cedric into the LED wall. Joe brings Reigns to the announce table and they look to put him through it but The Usos make the save. New RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson join in on the brawl on the stage now. We see Cedric Alexander up high on top of the LED set structure. Cedric leaps down and takes down the other Superstars next to the announce table for a big pop.

Drew and Cedric end up down in the ring now. Cedric avoids a Claymore Kick and drops Drew. Cedric goes to the top but can’t hit it. Gallows and Anderson go for a Magic Killer on Cedric but Reigns makes the save with two Superman Punches, and another to send Drew out. Cedric flies out and takes Drew down on the floor. The Usos hit double superkicks on Joe in the ring now. Reigns follows up with a Spear to take Joe out again. Fans pop as the babyfaces have control now. RAW goes off the air with Reigns, Cedric and The Usos standing tall in the ring.