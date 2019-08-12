– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on how Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Universal Title in the SummerSlam main event on Sunday.

– We’re live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins takes a mic but looks out at the crowd cheering him on as his music plays. The music stops and a “burn it down!” chant starts up. Rollins says last night he didn’t know he had what it took to Lesnar. He talks about how tough the last few weeks were, and how he went into the match not at 100% or as confident as he should have been. Rollins goes on to praise Lesnar and call him a beast. A “Beastslayer” chant starts up now. Rollins says when he emptied his tank out and had nothing left, something happened – the fans came alive. Rollins says in that moment, fans took him to a place he’s never been in his entire career, a place he couldn’t go on his own, a place only we could go together. In that moment Rollins knew he had what it took to slay the Beast, and he remembered that he is Seth friggin’ Rollins and that’s why he’s standing here as the champion. The music interrupts and out comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ says believe it or not, The OC wants to be the first to congratulate Rollins but here’s where it gets tricky. AJ says Rollins doesn’t gave to worry about Lesnar anymore, but he does have to worry about AJ. AJ says he’s got a lot to prove and tonight he wants to challenge Rollins, so he can prove he’s a much, much, much better champion. Rollins says he’s always respected AJ. Fans chant “Yes!” now. Rollins says he doesn’t have that respect anymore. Rollins says he doesn’t back down from a fight and he will show AJ later on. Rollins accepts the challenge and drops the mic. AJ has some words with Rollins as Gallows and Anderson leave the ring. AJ offers his hand to Rollins in the middle of the ring and they shake. Rollins turns his back as Gallows and Anderson hop on the apron. The OC stands together as Rollins quickly turns back around. AJ taunts Rollins and says he should be afraid. Fans chant for AJ as Rollins and AJ stare each other down. The OC exits as Rollins’ music hits.

– Still to come, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a 2 of 3 Falls match, Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz, plus The Kabuki Warriors challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage. They hype up tonight’s show. Sami Zayn appears and offers some friendly advice – just enjoy it while you can because the longer you’re here, this place will suck your soul. The fans will suck your soul right out of you, it happens to everybody. Sami goes on ranting about Seth Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The Profits ask about Samoa Joe as Joe appears behind Sami. Sami starts ranting on Joe as Joe stands behind him. Joe scares Sami and challenges him to meet him in the ring right now. Joe talks more trash and sends Sami back into a production case, then walks off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s announced that the King of the Ring tournament will be back next Monday.

– We get a video package on the Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline.

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out first comes Sami Zayn. Samoa Joe is out next.

Joe makes quick work of Sami with ease, making him tap out to the Coquina Clutch for the win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe takes a mic and says he needs to be clear – he forgives Roman Reigns for the backstage stuff but that forgiveness is extended to no one else, to no one who helped propagate the lies that he was behind the attacks and for that, he will never forgive any of these people, apparently the fans.

– Still to come, Steve Austin will discuss Lesnar vs. Rollins from SummerSlam.

– We see The Miz walking backstage. Back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and out comes The Miz first. Dolph Ziggler is out next but he’s wearing street clothes, clutching his ribs to sell the SummerSlam beating from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Ziggler enters the ring and goes to take the mic but fans start chanting for Goldberg. Ziggler says he hopes Miz is happy, and calls him a coward. Ziggler says everyone knows Miz didn’t have a chance against Ziggler at SummerSlam, so he put Goldberg on him. Ziggler says this must be all part of Miz’s master plan because he’s a genius. Ziggler says he took so many Spears last night that he’s not cleared to compete. Ziggler says Miz screwed Miz, and won’t get a match tonight so his plan won’t come through. Ziggler says he knows these Canadians want to see the match but it’s… too damn bad. Ziggler drops the mic and goes to leave the ring. Miz turns his back and Ziggler attacks from behind.

Ziggler appears to be fine. Ziggler unloads on Miz and beats him down as the referee tries to get him back. Ziggler keeps going back for more, taking his coat off and getting hyped up. The referee checks on Miz and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is now underway as Miz looks to turn it around. Miz takes Ziggler to the corner and unloads with kicks. Miz charges in with attacks and hits a big clothesline on the third. Miz climbs up in the corner and poses for the fans as they cheer him on. Miz comes down on Ziggler with an ax handle. Miz with kicks to Ziggler while he’s on his knees as fans chant “yes!” now. Ziggler ducks a kick and they tangle. Ziggler blocks the Figure Four.

Miz charges in the corner but hits the ring post when Ziggler moves. Ziggler follows up with a Zig Zag but Miz kicks out at 2. Both Superstars are down now as fans start chanting for Goldberg. Ziggler gets up and waits for Miz to recover. Ziggler cranks up for Sweet Chin Music. Miz catches the kick and drops Ziggler by his leg.

Miz goes for the Figure Four and applies it in the middle of the ring. Ziggler reaches for the bottom rope but Miz brings him back into the middle of the ring and tightens the hold. Ziggler finally taps out.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz celebrates as his music hits, rolling to the floor and standing tall. Ziggler takes the mic and taunts Miz from the mat, just like he did with Goldberg at SummerSlam. Ziggler says Miz isn’t even the best wrestler in his family, Maryse is. Miz starts marching back to the ring, like Goldberg did. Ziggler stumbles to his feet right as Miz catches him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz makes his exit again as the music starts up. Fans cheer him on.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Charly congratulates Lynch and Lynch thanks her but takes the mic and handles the interview on her own. Lynch says she didn’t come to celebrate. Natalya owed her debt and she cashed in at SummerSlam. She has respect for Natalya. Lynch says she previously warned that she was coming to get anyone who has wronged her in the locker room. Lynch goes on and says she isn’t done with this cat & mouse game, and warns them to get her before she gets them. Game on, she says. Lynch hands the mic back to Caruso and walks off.

– Back from a break and Elias is in the ring with his guitar.

Elias is tired of being interrupted by Superstars. This comes after WWE Hall of Famer Edge hit him with a Spear at SummerSlam. Elias wants to get the interruption out of the way tonight. He calls on the attacker to come out but no one comes. Elias announces that this will be the first uninterrupted Elias performance. He starts playing his new song but the music interrupts and out comes Ricochet. Ricochet takes the mic and says people aren’t interrupting Elias because it’s the cool thing to do, they interrupt because he sucks. Fans pop. Elias takes a shot at Ricochet for dressing like comic book characters and not knowing what cool is. Elias says he will embarrass Ricochet tonight in the ring. He calls for a referee and one runs down to the ring.

Elias vs. Ricochet

The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet ducks and takes Elias down for a 2 count.

Elias takes Ricochet to the corner and unloads, beating him down. Ricochet tries to fight back but Elias with a big chop. Elias nails a massive back drop and covers for a 2 count. Elias talks some trash and keeps Ricochet grounded. Ricochet fights up but Elias takes him right back down with a headlock. Ricochet fights back up but Elias sends him into the corner. Elias runs into boots. Ricochet goes on and drops Elias with a big dropkick.

They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. They tangle and a move is botched. Ricochet drops Elias with a kick to the head, sending him to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out but Elias moves. Ricochet lands hard on the floor on his back. Elias brings it back into the ring and grabs his guitar. The referee stops him from swinging it.

Elias puts the guitar in the corner and turns back around to a big kick to the head from Ricochet. Ricochet stumble to the top rope but Elias goes for the guitar. Ricochet leaps from the top and jumps into a roll-up for the 3 count.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Graves says Elias had one of his shoulders up. The replay confirms this. Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. Elias argues with the referee and storms to the back.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole hypes SummerSlam Week 2020 in Boston.

2 of 3 Falls Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Andrade immediately unloads on Rey. Rey sends Andrade into position for a 619 but doesn’t hit it as Vega gets involved. This leads to Vega providing an assist with the ropes to quickly help Andrade get the first fall by pin.

The bell rings for the second fall and Rey sends Andrade out of the ring. Rey goes to the top but Andrade climbs up and meets him. They trade shots up high and come back down. Rey rocks Andrade on the apron. Rey jumps back to the top and sends Andrade from the apron to the floor with a big hurricanrana. Vega looks on and screams out. Rey brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a splash for a 2 count. Andrade ends up catching a moonsault but Rey slides out. They collide and Andrade drops Rey in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Andrade stomps on Rey while he’s down now. Andrade beats Rey into the corner and unloads with stomps as Vega cheers him on. Fans try to rally for Rey. Andrade charges in with double knees but he hits the turnbuckles as Rey moves out of the way. Andrade sends Rey to the apron. Rey flies in from the apron with a big Destroyer for a 2 count. Rey kicks Andrade in the head and drops him into position for the 619. Andrade dodges it and rolls Rey up for a close 2 count as Vega distracts from ringside. Rey rolls Andrade up for a 2 count. Rey drops Andrade with an enziguri. Rey kicks Andrade into the ropes and then hits the 619 for a pop.

Rey goes back to the top as Vega screams at ringside. Rey goes for the Frogsplash but Andrade gets his knees up. Andrade hits the Hammerlock DDT and covers for the clean sweep.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade stands tall as Vega joins him in the ring. We go to replays. Rey looks on from the mat as Vega and Andrade head to the back.

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Styles.

– We go to Cole, who brings up the SummerSlam main event, which saw Seth Rollins capture the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar. Cole introduces WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to discuss the match. Fans pop as Austin joins Cole live via Skype. Austin talks about Rollins impressing him, and says the match was badass. Austin goes on to praise Rollins and says he’s committed to being the best in the world, and when you think like that, you can do anything. That’s how Rollins impresses Austin. Austin spoke with Rollins at RAW Reunion and gave him some advice, just telling him to stay focused. Austin goes on with the praise and respect for Rollins. Cole thanks him and plugs the “Straight Up Steve Austin” series that premieres on the USA Network after RAW. We go to commercial.

– Back from a break and Charly Caruso is backstage with Rey Mysterio, asking about what just happened. Rey says he’s not sure where his career is going but he knows he has a family to support. Charly asks if he’s trying to say something. Rey just goes on about his family and walks off after getting emotional.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage again. Montez Ford talks about what we just saw from Rey. Angelo Dawkins is still really tired from the post-SummerSlam party that ran late.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. She asks about his next match with Cedric Alexander and he interrupts. Drew says she’s implying that their feud will continue after tonight but it won’t, it’s ending tonight. Drew goes on about Cedric and how he got close to Roman Reigns, and says he will cave Cedric’s skull in tonight with his boots, and then Cedric’s little fairy-tale will be over.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introductions. Cole confirms these two competitors for the King of the Ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Cedric Alexander. We see how Drew beat up Cedric two weeks ago before Cedric leaped off the big screen. The bell rings and they start going at it. Cedric clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Drew down on the floor. Cedric brings it back into the ring and goes to the top to hit a missile dropkick. Drew kicks out at 1.

Drew fights Cedric off and clubs him in the corner now. Drew runs and launches Cedric across the ring onto the top turnbuckle with a Buckle Bomb. Drew with a 2 count. Cedric keeps striking but Drew shuts him down. More back and forth now. Drew rams Cedric into the corner and throws him across the ring for a 2 count. Drew keeps control, working Cedric around, until Cedric drops him with a big enziguri kick. They both go down and the referee counts.

Drew picks Cedric up and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Cedric with a big knee to the face. Cedric counters a move and hits a big DDT into the mat for a 2 count. Cedric takes Drew to the top. Drew counters and hits a huge super sideslam from the top for a close 2 count. Drew ends up taking it to the floor and keeping control. Cedric counters, then sends Drew face-first into the ring post and then hits a Lumbar Check on the floor. Cedric makes it back in at the 8 count and then dives out but Drew catches him. Drew launches Cedric and he lands with his foot hitting the ramp.

Drew brings Cedric back into the ring and waits for a Claymore. Cedric tries to get up but can’t. The referee checks on him. Cedric suckers Drew in and rolls him up for a 2 count. More back and forth now. They go to the top and Cedric hits a big Spanish Fly from the top but Drew still kicks out. Cedric can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Drew blocks a Lumbar Check. More back and forth now. Cedric counters the reverse Alabama Slam but Drew kicks out at 2. Drew ends up hitting a huge Claymore Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew looks down at Cedric and stands tall as his arm is raised. The music plays as Drew exits the ring.

– The OC is backstage talking about Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. AJ promises to run through Rollins tonight and says one day Rollins will be a great champion. AJ says he leads by example and after tonight the WWE Universe will know who the real champion is. They “too sweet” each other.

– We see Paul Heyman backstage walking. He enters Brock Lesnar’s locker room and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is outside of Brock Lesnar’s door waiting on her interview with Paul Heyman.

Robert Roode vs. No Way Jose

We go to the ring and No Way Jose is wrapping his entrance with his conga line. Robert Roode is out next.

Rode unloads to start the match, taking Jose into the corner. Jose fights up and out and looks to make a comeback but Roode catches him with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Roode shows off some and poses.

Roode waits for Jose to get up. Roode goes the “Glorious!” taunt and nails the Glorious DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall and gets a pop as his music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Paul Heyman now. Heyman mocks Charly and brings up his tweet from earlier today, which said WWE confirmed that Brock Lesnar will get no rematch from new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Heyman goes on but is suddenly at a loss for words. Heyman turns and walks back into Lesnar’s room, ending the interview. We go to commercial.

The Revival vs. Lucha House Party

Back from the break and The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are in the ring with The Lucha House Party, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Kalisto watches from ringside.

Dawson goes to work on Dorado and slams him back as he tries to get the upperhand. Dawson with a 2 count. Dorado tried to fight up off the mat but Dawson takes it to the corner for a tag and a double team. Dorado takes them both down with a moonsault. The music hits to interrupt and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella running down the ramp with Superstars chasing them. The match is called.

– After the bell, Carmella trips Drake Maverick at ringside. A big brawl breaks out with The Lucha House Party fighting off the Superstars as they surround the ring. The Revival double teams Truth and brings him back in. They hit a Hart Attack on Truth and cover him for the pin.

Winners and New WWE 24/7 Champions: The Revival

– After the bell, The Revival celebrates. Kalisto drops them with a missile dropkick. Kalisto with a Salida del Sol on Dawson. Carmella pulls Truth on top of Dawson for the pin to make Truth a 12-time champion. Carmella wakes Truth up and gives him the title. They run away as Superstars chase them to the back. Drake trails behind with flyers in hand. Truth comes back out and raises the title on the stage. Carmella hurries him to the back. The camera catches Truth and Carmella in the back now. Elias comes from behind and smashes a guitar over the back of Truth. Elias calls for the referee and covers for the pin to become a three-time champion.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Elias

– After the bell, Elias leaves with the title as Carmella checks on Truth.

– Still to come, a look at the Roman Reigns situation.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on the mystery attacks to Roman Reigns.

– We go to the ring and out comes Natalya as we see stills from her Submission Match loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Natalya says she taps out and admits Becky was the better woman. Natalya says she has a dislocated elbow and will be undergoing an MRI tomorrow. Natalya says this is where she’s supposed to take back what she said about Becky but she doesn’t regret a damn thing. Natalya doesn’t know when or where, but she says she and Becky will do this again.

Natalya now wants to share something special with the fans. She recalls how her dad, the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart said he was proud of her. Natalya says today marks one year since The Anvil died. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks making her return.

Sasha gets a pop and stops to greet fans at ringside. She enters the ring and hugs Natalya. They have some friendly words and Banks goes for a mic but turns to drop Natalya out of nowhere. The crowd goes wild with a mixed reaction. Banks takes off her purple wig and reveals new blue hair. Banks pounds on Natalya as a “holy shit!” chant breaks out. Banks sends Natalya into the corner and continues the beatdown. Banks tosses Natalya to the floor and follows. Banks sends Natalya into the steel steps and a “thank you Sasha!” chant breaks out. Banks with another shot into the steps.

Banks brings Natalya back in the ring and brings a steel chair. Banks with a running kick to the head and more stomps. The music interrupts and out comes Lynch. The Man rushes the ring and starts brawling with Banks. Banks takes it to the floor and sends Lynch into the barrier a few times. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Banks grabs the steel chair and smacks Lynch over the back with it, and again, and again. Banks unloads with chair shots over Lynch’s back.

– Back from the break and we get replays from Sasha Banks’ return.

The Viking Raiders vs. Carter Mason and Sebastian Suave

We get a sidebar video with Erik and Ivar talking about how they have been dominating RAW. Everyone will fall. Their opponents wait in the ring, local enhancement talents Carter Mason and Sebastian Suave.

The bell rings and the squash match begins with Erik and Ivar hitting power moves and double team moves on both opponents. Ivar goes to put an opponent away but he’s not done yet. Erik sends one opponent into the barrier with a big charging kick. He returns to the ring and they hit the double team Viking Experience on the other jobber for the easy pin.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall in the ring as we go to replays.

– Charly is backstage with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They are confident about retaining over The Kabuki Warriors tonight. Alexa Bliss says they get results when it’s them against the world. They walk off and we go to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

We go to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The Kabuki warriors are out next, Asuka and Kairi Sane. We see Paige’s Twitter video explaining that she can’t be here tonight with The Warriors because she needs neck surgery next week. Rome does formal ring introductions before the match.

Sane and Bliss start off. Bliss shoves and stalls some in the middle of the ring. Sane fires back. They go at it and Sane hits a crossbody. Asuka tags in for some double teaming on Bliss. Sane knocks Cross off the apron as Asuka leaps off the apron to drop Bliss on the floor. Sane follows and lands on Bliss from the apron. Asuka brings Bliss back into the ring for a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cross takes Sane down in the middle of the ring and grounds her. Sane tries to fight out but Cross hits her with a knee and takes her back down. Bliss screams words of encouragement. Sane finally fights free but Cross catches her. Sane rolls through and tags Asuka in. Asuka unloads on Cross with kicks. Asuka knocks Bliss off the apron with a Hip Attack.

Asuka with more offense on Cross, including kicks while she’s down on the mat. Asuka with a sliding kick to Cross’ head. Asuka with a German suplex to Cross. Bliss tags in but drops off the apron. Asuka nails Cross in the corner. Bliss comes in the ring from behind, dropping Asuka on her head for a 2 count as Sane breaks the pin up just in time. Bliss isn’t happy about the interference. Cross tags in and they double team Asuka but she blocks it. Asuka with a double neckbreaker on the champions. Sane tags in and slams Cross back on her head. Sane goes to the top for the InSane Elbow but Cross rolls to the floor. Sane leaps to the floor with a crossbody to Cross.

Sane brings Cross back into the ring and goes back to the top for the big elbow. Sane nails it and covers but Bliss dropkicks her to break it up. Asuka charges goes to drop Bliss with a kick but Bliss dodges it and goes to the floor. Asuka follows. Bliss ducks another kick and Asuka kicks the ring post. She goes down. Bliss sends Asuka into the ring post and she goes down.

Cross is down in the ring still. Bliss drags Cross to their corner so she can make the tag. Sane stops her. Sane with a back-fist to Bliss. Cross recovers and hits a swinging neckbreaker to Sane. Bliss tags in and goes to the top, hitting Twisted Bliss to Sane for the pin to retain.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross and Bliss pose in the middle of the ring with the titles as Bliss’ music plays.

– Seth Rollins is backstage. He says he’s the champion AJ Styles only wishes he could be. Rollins says he did what AJ couldn’t – he beat Brock Lesnar, twice. Rollins reminds AJ about what happened at Money In the Bank and says he will stomp AJ in the head tonight to remind him who the champ is around here. Rollins walks off and we go to commercial.

– The announcers plug “Straight Up Steve Austin” on the USA Network, which premieres after RAW. Cole leads us to a video preview.

– Back from the break and we get another King of the Ring promo for next week.

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event and out first comes new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Out next comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The bell rings and here we go. Rollins still has his ribs taped up. They go at it and Rollins takes it to the corner, unloading on AJ. Rollins ends up turning AJ upside down, and stomping away. Rollins with a big running dropkick into the corner at AJ’s face, while he’s still upside down. AJ counters a move and clubs Rollins in the back. Rollins slides out of a move and kicks AJ down. Rollins goes for a stomp but Gallows and Anderson pull AJ to safety.

Rollins runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gallows down. Rollins drops Anderson next. AJ takes advantage and rams Rollins ribs-first into the apron. AJ keeps control of Rollins on the outside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ remains in control as Gallows and Anderson look on. AJ goes for a Styles Clash on the apron but Rollins slides out. Rollins brings AJ down to the floor and he lands hard. Both are down on the floor as the referee counts. Gallows and Anderson throw AJ back into the ring at the 6 count. Rollins makes it back in at the 9 count.

AJ unloads on Rollins with strikes. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins trips AJ and nails a forearm in the corner. More back and forth now. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rollins takes AJ to the top but AJ sends him back down. Rollins runs back up for a reverse superplex but AJ sends him down again. AJ comes down and springboards in but Rollins ducks the Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins with a big kick to the face. Rollins goes to the top but Gallows shoves him off to the mat while Anderson had the referee distracted on the apron. The referee finally notices something is off and he ejects the tag champions to the back.

AJ rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Rollins dodges a pele kick and drops AJ with a kick to the face. Anderson and Gallows suddenly rush back to the ring and beat Rollins down for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Rollins tries to fight The OC off but the numbers catch up and they triple team him. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to make the save. Ricochet drops the tag champions and then sends AJ down with a kick to the head. Gallows catches Ricochet in mid-air. Anderson assists for a big Boot of Doom to Ricochet. Anderson tosses Ricochet out of the ring to the floor. The OC goes back to triple teaming Rollins now. The music hits again and out comes Braun Strowman. Anderson meets him at ringside but gets flattened. Braun enters the ring and levels Gallows next. AJ with kicks to Braun. AJ charges but Braun catches him for a big slam. Braun stands tall and gets hyped up for a big pop from the crowd. Fans chant for Strowman as he scoops AJ for a big running powerslam. Braun stands tall again for another pop as his music starts back up. Strowman goes to ringside and brings the WWE Universal Title belt back in to Rollins. Rollins is on his feet now. The music stops as Braun meets Rollins in the middle of the ring and hands the title. Rollins stares before grabbing it. Strowman extends his hand and they shake as fans cheer them on. Strowman raises his arms and stands tall as Rollins’ music starts back up. Ricochet joins them as RAW goes off the air.