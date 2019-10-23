– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package looking at last week’s show.

– We’re live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to the ring for what he calls a pivotal match for the women’s division.

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

We go right to the ring and Mauro is joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Rhea Ripley hits the ring first. Bianca Belair is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up as fans do their chants. Rhea takes it into the corner with force. Fans do dueling chants as they break and face off. They lock up again and end up doing a test of strength in the middle of the ring. Ripley brings Belair down but Belair overpower and comes back up into the test. They continue to trade the upperhand. Belair with a kick. Belair ends up driving a huge Spear into Ripley in the corner. Fans chant “EST!” and “NXT!” now. Ripley comes back just a few seconds later and levels Belair to the mat. Fans chant “Rhea!” now.

More back and forth and counters now. Ripley with a big kick to turn it around. They trade several vertical suplex attempts in a row. Ripley gets the upperhand and brings Belair down int he suplex after holding her in the air. Ripley takes control but Belair turns it back around once again. They tangle some more as Ripley goes to the top. Belair slams Ripley to the mat and she lands hard. Belair kicks away.

Ripley keeps fighting and kicks out of anther pin attempt. Belair ends up hitting a suplex for a 1 count. Belair disrespects Ripley and knocks her around. Ripley with more offense and a dropkick for 2. Belair keeps control and applies another abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Mauro acknowledges how much back & forth there has been in this match.

Ripley breaks free and looks to mount more offense but Belair dodges it all. They both go for hair and bring each other down to the mat. We go to commercial with both Superstars on the mat.

Back from the break and Belair unloads in the corner. Belair keeps control and runs the ropes but Ripley knocks her out of the air with a huge boot. Fans pop and cheer Ripley’s name. Ripley takes Belair down and nails a basement dropkick. Ripley keeps control for several minutes and hits a big cannonball after they brought it to the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Io Shirai appears out of nowhere and attacks Ripley at ringside as the referee isn’t looking. She throws her back in but Ripley still kicks out at 2 when Belair covers for the win. Fans chant for Shirai as she stands on the apron and watches. Candice LeRae runs down and attacks Shirai, bringing her off the apron. Belair and Ripley tangle in the ring again. Belair goes for a roundhouse kick but Ripley ducks it. Ripley goes on and hits the Riptide for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall and covers as fans cheer her on. We go to replays. Candice is on the stage, applauding Ripley as she poses. We see Shirai recovering on the floor at ringside.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title. We also saw The Velveteen Dream taken out after being attacked by The Undisputed Era last week.

– We cut to video of Cathy Kelley outside of Full Sail Live earlier, catching up with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Cathy brings up last week’s loss to Damian Priest and asks what’s next. Dunne has payback to come for what Priest did. She also asks about Killian Dain. Dunne says he doesn’t care about Dain. Dunne and Bate walk off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Tommaso Ciampa.

– They show Tyler Bate at ringside. Fans cheer and he waves.

Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes

We go to the ring and out first comes Matt Riddle to a pop. Cameron Grimes is out next, also to cheers.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately goes for the big running stomp as he has in each match from the past few weeks but Riddle ducks. Riddle comes back and goes for the Final Flash but Grimes avoids that. They go at it and tangle now. Riddle with takedowns and the upperhand but Grimes also gets some offense in. They tangle some more Riddle with big kicks, kicking Grimes into the corner. Riddle unloads with kicks in the corner as fans chant “Bro!” and Riddle hits two running forearms in the corner. Riddle with more big offense and an Exploder for a 2 count. Riddle keeps control with more offense and a senton. Riddle with a running kick for a 2 count.

Grimes tries to fight back but Riddle keeps control and keeps him down, working him over. Riddle with a 2 count. Riddle keeps control and hits a Jackhammer for a 2 count. Fans chant “Riddle!” like “Goldberg!” as the announcers also make a reference to Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Riddle with big kicks while Grimes is on his knees. Riddle kicks Grimes back for a 2 count. Riddle with a submission now. Grimes with a 2 count. More back and forth now. Grimes with a nice back-flip into a German suplex for a close 2 count. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. They trade big kicks and more. Riddle ends up hitting a Bro 2 Sleep at one point. Grimes drives Riddle into the mat for a very close 2 count. Grimes goes to the top but Riddle runs up and cuts him off. Riddle nails a superplex but Grimes kicks out at 2. Riddle is frustrated now. Riddle goes to the top as fans chant “Bro!” now. Riddle with the Floating Bro but Grimes kicks out. Grimes gets up and they tangle. They trade trikes and more big counters. Grimes with a 2 count. Riddle mounted more offense and hit several of his signature moves to get the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle gets up and has his arm raised as the music hits. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle poses. We go to replays. Riddle approaches Grimes at ringside after the match. Riddle offers his fist for a bump but the recovering Grimes wants none of it. This happens right in front of Tyler Bate in the front row. Bate asks Grimes why he didn’t do the bump. Grimes shoves Bate. Bate comes back and drops Grimes with a stiff shot for a pop.

– We see how The Forgotten Sons defeated Breezango two weeks ago. Kushida is injured, so Breeze will have a mystery partner for tonight’s six-man match instead.

– We see Dominik Dijakovic backstage warming up for the main event. They show a sidebar interview with Dijakovic. He says he promised his family he would win a title but an injury prevented that. Now he’s back and tonight, he will take out a rival and fulfill the promise of winning a title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mauro shows us video from earlier with NXT General Manager William Regal announcing that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane will be defending next Wednesday, against the winners of tonight’s women’s division tag team match.

Breezango and Isaiah Scott vs. The Forgotten Sons

We go to the ring and out comes Breezango, Fandango and Tyler Breeze, as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes their mystery partner to be Kushida’s replacement, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Out next are The Forgotten Sons – Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker.

The bell rings and fans chant for Scott. Breeze and Ryker look to go at it but Breeze is sent down. Ryker wants Swerve and in he comes. Ryker overpowers him as well and fans boo. Fandango tags in next. Ryker sends him down as well. Ryker stoops Fandango’s offense and in comes Cutler to keep him grounded. Fandango blocks a back body drop and leg drops Cutler. The Forgotten Sons end up on the outside to recover and regroup. Swerve and Breezango stand tall together in the ring and stare out at their opponents. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ryker works over Breeze in the corner. We see how Ryker dominated Breeze on the apron during the break. Cutler tags in and they double team Breeze. Blake tags in and keeps him down for a 2 count. Blake keeps Breeze grounded. The Sons continue to dominate as Ryker comes back in. Ryker slams Breeze for a 2 count. Ryker take him to the corner now. Scott looks for a tag as Ryker slams Breeze for another 2 count. Cutler comes in but Breeze moves as Ryker charges and hits the ring post. Breeze sends Cutler to the floor. Blake stops Breeze from tagging but he finally gets the tag.

Fandango tags in and unloads on Blake with chops and clotheslines. Cutler tags in as Fandango hits a big powerslam on Blake. Cutler with offense but Scott tags in and hits a big crossbody from the top for a 2 count. Cutler and Scott trade shots. Scott is taken to the top as all three Sons go to the top. Blake launches Scott to the mat with a hurricanrana as Cutler and Ryker follow up with double diving headbutts at the same time. Scott’s partners break up the pin just in time.

Blake works over Scott now. Scott ends up shoving Blake and Cutler into each other. Scott comes back and fights off all three opponents, sending them to the floor. Scott goes to the top but Ryker cuts him off. Ryker climbs up with Scott. Scott fights him off and prevents a superplex to the floor. Scott stomps to Ryker on the apron, uses his chest to springboard onto Cutler and Blake on the floor. The crowd and announcers go wild. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Scott goes back in and fights off Ryker. Breezango comes in with double superkicks to Ryker. Fandango covers for the pin but The Sons make the save. Fandango and Ryker trade shots from their knees, fighting up. Ryker tags out but rocks Fandango. Fandango and Ryker tumble out. Cutler and Scott go at it now, then out. Breeze stops Cutler and Blake from double teaming Scott. More back and forth between the six Superstars now as the crowd stays on their feet. Scott ends up leveling Blake with a huge kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winners: Isaiah Scott and Breezango

– After the match, Scott and Breezango celebrate as the music hits. Swerve starts dancing with Breeze and Fandango as The Forgotten Sons head to the back. We go to replays.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage. They show a sidebar video with Roderick Strong giving pre-recorded comments. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong says he knows what William Regal is trying to do by putting him in a match with these two big dudes tonight, but he’s at his best when the lights are on and he will show why he’s Undisputed.

– We go to the ring and out comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. He hits the ring and poses for the fans. Mauro says Rush will be joining them for commentary. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Killian Dain is somewhere standing next to a fire. Dain is wrapping tape around his fingers. He says Pete Dunne tried to break his fingers last week, and now Dain is going to break Dunne.

Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher

We go to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza. Jack Gallagher is out next with Lio Rush on commentary.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Fans chant “let’s go Garza!” now. Gallagher stops in the middle of the ring and wants to shake but Garza wants no part of it. They lock up and tangle. Gallagher works on the arm but Garza takes him down. More back and forth and a 1 count for Gallagher. They roll around on the mat and trade more pin attempts as Gallagher tries for the Crucifix. They break and fans pop. Gallagher ends up yanking off Garza’s pants but he still has trunks on it underneath. Fans pop for the spot as Garza dropkicks a surprised Gallagher.

Garza keeps control with an inverted slingshot suplex on the top rope. Garza with a big kick to the face for a 2 count as fans pop. Rush says he loves what he’s seeing. They tangle and trade strikes now. Gallagher unloads with strikes. Gallagher with a big vertical suplex now, holding Garza for a minute or more. Gallagher drops Garza for a 2 count. Garza blocks off a cross armbreaker now as they tangle. Garza gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Garza launches Gallagher over the top rope to the floor. Garza runs the ropes and avoids a block, stopping to slap Gallagher over the back. They bring it back in the ring and Garza eats a big headbutt.

Garza comes back and spikes Gallagher to the mat from the corner. Garza continues and hits a big springboard moonsault, now called the Cerro de la Silla-sault after the highest mountain in his hometown of Monterrey, and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Garza poses in the corner and stares out at Rush, motioning for the title around his waist. Rush stands up at commentary and they stare at each other.

– Still to come, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. two of the MMA Horsewomen for a title shot next week. Back to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

We go to the ring and out first comes Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. Th winners of this match will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane next Wednesday. Out next comes Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

The bell rings and Duke immediately levels Kai with a huge kick for a close 2 count. Duke takes Kai to the corner for the double team as Shafir tags in. Kai looks to turn it around but Shafir keeps control and knocks her around some. Duke comes back in and hits another big kick for a close 2 count. Duke yells and talks trash to Kai after a big kick to the back. Shafir comes back in and keeps Kai grounded with an armbar.

Kai ends up dropping Duke on the apron but can’t break free from Shafir. Kai with a big kick to Shafir. Kai finally makes the hot tag and in comes Nox for a big pop. This has been a really fast-paced match, non-stop. Nox unloads on both opponents and hits a big crossbody to Duke but Shafir breaks the pin. Kai takes out Shafir with a Bicycle Kick. Duke goes to put Nox away but it’s blocked. Nox comes right back with The Shiniest Wizard to Duke for the pin to earn the title shot next week.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox

– After the match, Kai and Nox celebrate as their music hits. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane appear on the big screen now. The Kabuki Warriors laugh and taunt the new #1 contenders. They say Nox and Kai stand no chance next week.

– We see Keith Lee backstage warming up for the main event. They show a pre-recorded sidebar video and Lee says he’s been waiting for an opportunity like this since he came to NXT. He will do everything he can to win that title tonight. The announcers hype the main event one more time. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy announces Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate, and The Kabuki Warriors defending against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai for next Wednesday.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Keith Lee. Dominik Dijakovic is out next. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong is out last and he seems extra confident. Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Strong goes to the floor. Lee and Dijakovic surround him. Strong decks Dijakovic and comes off Lee. Dijakovic ends up mounting offense on Lee and unloading into the corner. Lee comes back with a big chokeslam. Strong jumps at Lee but Lee rocks him to the floor. Lee goes to work on Dijakovic in the corner. Dijakovic comes right back. More back and forth. Lee plants Dijakovic in the middle of the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee works over Dijakovic in the corner. Strong tries to come back in but Lee rocks him out. Strong comes back and sends Lee to the floor hard. Strong climbs up and takes over on Dijakovic. Strong with a huge superplex to the mat. Strong covers for a 2 count but in comes Lee. Strong still keeps control as some fans boo. Strong works over Dijakovic and keeps him down. Strong keeps Lee from coming back in. Dijakovic attacks and holds Strong as he superkicks Lee when he comes back in. Strong with a big knee to Dijakovic.

Dijakovic counters Strong and manhandles him some, tossing him to the mat. Fans go wild as Dijakovic slams Lee on top of Strong with a big suplex. Dijakovic covers for a 2 count and can’t believe the kick out. Fans chant “NXT!” as we get a replay. Dijakovic goes to the top but comes back down to the apron. Dijakovic runs for a cannonball from the apron to Lee but Lee catches him. Lee goes for a powerbomb but Strong runs the ropes and hits a Wrecking Ball dropkick to knock them both over on the floor. Dijakovic turns it right back around and brings Strong in the ring as fans chant for NXT. Dijakovic rocks Strong and takes him to the top.

Fans do dueling chants now. Dijakovic climbs up with the champ but Lee comes from behind with forearms to Dijakovic’s back. Lee interrupts the superplex attempt and goes to powerbomb Dijakovic to the mat. Dijakovic holds on and hits the superplex on Strong as Lee powerbombs him at the same time. Mauro and the fans go wild as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they all trade shots. Dijakovic gets knocked to the floor by Strong. Strong unloads on Lee now. Strong with a big Olympic Slam on Lee for 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. More back and forth between the three now. Strong with a big dropkick through the ropes but he’s caught. Lee launches Strong to Dijakovic for a big Feast Your Eyes on the floor, as Lee follows up with a huge Pounce. Fans go wild at the big moves. Lee and Dijakovic look at each other and then nod at the ring, going in to finish the match with each other. The crowd loves this.

Lee and Dijakovic hit the ring and unload on each other. Lee with big strikes and a headbutt. Lee goes to the top but Dijakovic gets free and nails a superkick, and a Cyclone Kick. Dijakovic keeps control and hits a big Chokebomb from the top but it’s not enough. Dijakovic breaks out a big Fosbury Flop to Strong as he comes in and Lee avoids it. Lee nails a massive dive to the floor and the crowd explodes. Lee brings it back into the ring and ends up top with Dijakovic. Lee blocks the Hurricanrana with the huge sitdown powerbomb from the top. Strong immediately follows up with the flying boot to Lee’s face. Strong goes right into the pin to retain.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong stands tall as his music hits. Strong raises the NXT North American Title as the rest of The Undisputed Era enters the ring and joins him. We come back from the replays and The Undisputed Era is destroying Lee. Fans chant “we want Balor!” now. The Undisputed Era stands tall and raises all of the NXT gold in the air. The music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa with his crutch. Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish stare him down from the ring. Ciampa enters the ring and stares them down, crutch in-hand. Fans chant “daddy’s home!” now. Ciampa steps to The Undisputed Era. The music hits and out next comes Johnny Gargano next. Gargano enters the ring and DIY reunites to face off with The Undisputed Era. Fans chant “DIY!” now. The two sides talk trash and face off. The music hits again and out comes Finn Balor to a major pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Balor suddenly drops Gargano with an overhead kick out of nowhere. Mauro loses it and fans start booing as the rest of The Undisputed Era unloads on Ciampa. Balor has really shocked the system. Cole stares down Balor. Fish and O’Reilly hold Ciampa as Cole drops him and Balor watches. Gargano is recovering from the kick on the floor now. Balor exits the ring and dropkicks Gargano into the barrier. Balor brings Gargano over to the ramp and spikes his head into it. Fans chant “yes!” now. Balor stands over Gargano and points down at him, nodding to The Undisputed Era as they stand in the ring and pose with their signature gestures. Balor looks at them and back down at Gargano, with an angry look on his face. Balor’s music hits again as he makes his exit to the back. NXT goes off the air.

