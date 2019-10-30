– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. A video package with recent highlights airs on the big screen as singer & YouTube star Poppy performs her “I Disagree” single on the stage along with her band.

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

Poppy goes right into her “Scary Mask” single for Io Shirai’s entrance as she makes her way to the ring for a pop. This is the same song that was used for a video package on Shirai to hype her “Takeover: Toronto 2019” match with Candice LeRae back in August. Poppy heads to the ring with Shirai while performing and they pose in the middle of the ring as fans cheer. LeRae is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Shirai with momentum now. Shirai hits a big suicide dive to the floor but Candice comes right back with a dive of her own for another pop. They bring it back in and Candice mounts offense. Candice drops Shirai with a big kick for 2 count. Shirai goes on and drops Candice out of the corner for another close 2 count. Shirai keeps control and tries to put Candice away once again. Shirai keeps Candice grounded as fans try to rally. Candice tries to fight up but Shirai slams her back to the mat. Shirai with a dropkick now.

Fans do dueling chants as Shirai keeps control and kicks Candice around. Candice gets up and fires back with strikes while they’re standing. Candice rolls her up for a 2 count. Candice with a chop and more offense. Shirai with an impressive counter but Candice nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Candice’s nose is bleeding now.

Shirai blocks a suplex on the apron and they tangle. Shirai kicks Candice in the face but Candice fights back. Shirai manhandles Candice on the apron some as the referee warns her. Candice blocks a German suplex on the apron, then back elbows Shirai into the ring. Candice goes to the top but Shirai rocks her with a right. They end up on the top and Candice shoves Shirai to the mat. Shirai charges back up and shoves Candice from the top turnbuckle out to the floor. Candice lands hard on the outside and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Candice with a clothesline and then a dropkick, sending Shirai into the corner. Candice ends up hitting a tornado DDT out of the corner for a close 2 count. Candice sells a neck injury from the DDT. More back and forth. Shirai blocks a super swinging neckbreaker and sends Candice to the mat. Shirai flies from the top with a moonsault but Candice gets her knees up.

More back and forth as they get more aggressive with each other now. Shirai tries for an armbar on the mat but can’t get it, so she goes into a scissors around the neck. Candice tries to get out but Shirai keeps it locked in. Candice gets her boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Shirai brings a steel chair into the ring and goes to swing it but the referee grabs it from her and they have words.

Candice takes advantage and comes from behind for a roll-up and a 2 count. Candice comes back and drops Shirai on her face for another 2 count. Candice goes on and tries for a springboard moonsault from the second rope to Shirai while she’s laying on the chair. Shirai moves and Candice lands on the chair. Shirai goes on and takes advantage, covering Candice for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. We come back and Shirai attacks Candice, then mounts her with strikes. Fans pop as Rhea Ripley runs to the ring to make the save. Ripley hits the ring and attacks Shirai. She swings the chair but Shirai retreats to the floor as fans chant Rhea’s name. Shirai yells back at Rhea in the ring.

– We see Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at the announce table now, hyping tonight’s show. They confirm the main event to be The Undisputed Era vs. Matt Riddle and Keith Lee in a non-title match.

– Mauro leads us to a video package with highlights on Finn Balor’s heel turn from last week, including reactions from the media and Balor’s comments on WWE Backstage. Nigel says Balor is up next. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne two weeks ago. The rematch will take place next Wednesday.

– We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a loud mixed reaction.

The boos pick up as Balor takes the mic. Some fans are cheering him on and chanting “thank you Finn!” now. Balor talks about how it’s funny the way things change. He mentions how he took a loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt because he got a new mask. Balor says well now he’s taken off his mask, and he (Balor) is the hottest thing going in the business. Balor says everyone has their opinions – the office, the boys in the back, the Twitter tough guys, others. The problem around here is that there are too many fans in the locker room, when they should be sitting out here in the crowd. Balor says let’s make one thing clear – he doesn’t watch this business, the business watches him. Some fans chant “NXT!” now.

Balor says this brings him to one thing – Johnny Gargano, the heart of NXT. Some fans boo Gargano’s name. Balor congratulates Gargano on getting out of the hospital from last week’s attack, and then threatens to send him back. Balor says Gargano then won’t be Johnny Wrestling, he will be Johnny Watches Wrestling, the way it’s supposed to be. Balor drops the mic and makes his exit from the ring as his music hits.

– Nigel leads us to a video package on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get hype for Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate for later tonight.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

We go to the ring for a battle of Australians as Shane Thorne comes out first. Bronson Red is out next.

The bell rings and Thorne immediately nails a huge dropkick sending Reed into the corner. Thorne with more big offense and a cannonball in the corner. Some fans boo Thorne. Reed comes right back and levels Thorne, then nails a cannonball of his own. Fans chant for Reed and cheer him on.

Reed and Thorne trade chops in the middle of the ring now. They continue to unload with big chops on each other. Reed with a big discus clothesline. Thorne counters and levels Reed for a close 2 count. Thorne with kicks while Reed is down on his knees. Reed tries to block and fight back but Thorne unloads with the kicks and fans boo him. Reed catches a kick and rocks Thorne to the mat with a right hand. Reed with a clothesline. Reed launches Thorne with a huge German suplex out of the corner.

Reed goes on and drives Thorne into the mat for another close 2 count. Reed goes to the top but Thorne jumps up with an enziguri. Thorne rocks Reed and climbs to the top. Thorne goes for a big hurricanrana but Reed shoves him out of mid-air to the mat. Reed leaps out and flies high with a huge splash, nailing it for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his arm is raised and the music hits. Fans cheer him on and we go to replays. Reed poses in the middle of the ring and plays to the crowd as they clap for him.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. Kai admits they’re nervous for tonight’s title shot and says they worked hard to come back from knee injuries, but they will bring it to The Kabuki Warriors. Nox is also confident for tonight’s match and says she couldn’t think of a better way to win the titles than with her best friend. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Mia Yim.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. The Kabuki Warriors

We go to the ring for the next match and out first comes Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to a pop. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane – The Kabuki Warriors. Fans chant “welcome back!” as the champs hit the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Asuka starts off with Nox. Fans chant “Asuka’s gonna kill you!” as we get the bell. They lock up and Asuka takes control with a headlock. They break and run the ropes but Asuka drops Nox with a kick. Fans chant for Asuka. Sane tags in and fans chant her name now. Sane drops Nox with a stiff right hand. Sane rocks Nox and yells at her to hit back. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Sane stomps on Nox’s foot and then knocks her to the mat. Nox comes back with a dropkick to both opponents. Sane and Nox end up on the floor as Asuka takes Kai down. Nox goes for Asuka but Sane sends Nox into the steel ring steps. The Kabuki Warriors stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka gets double teamed by Kai and Nox in the corner several times. Kai covers but Asuka kicks out at 2. Kai with more offense on Asuka while she’s down. Kai with a kick and a 2 count. Fans rally for Asuka now. Asuka with a big Dragon Screw leg whip and a Hip Attack to send Kai from the apron to the floor. Nox checks on Kai at ringside.

Asuka follows and brings it back in. Asuka with a leg lock on Kai now. Kai fights out of the hold with kicks to the head as Nox waits for a tag. Asuka stops her from getting the bottom rope. More back and forth with Asuka keeping control. Sane tags in and taunts Nox,then hits the sliding knee on Kai in the corner. Sane with a nonchalant cover as Kai kicks out at 2. Sane wraps Kai’s knee around her and then applies another submission. They tangle on the mat again as Sane keeps control. Asuka tags back in and keeps Kai down. Some fans try to rally for Kai and she turns a submission into a 2 count buy Asuka kicks out.

Sane comes back in and taunts Kai, talking trash and telling her to bring it. Kai unloads and Sane tells her to keep on. They fight and Sane levels Kai with a stiff palm strike to the chest. Fans chant for Kai and she applies a head scissors on the mat. Kai tries for a pin but Sane levels her with an axe kick. Asuka comes in and keeps control with the quick double team. Asuka kicks Kai around and talks some trash. Fans do dueling chants as Asuka work Kai over for another 2 count. Asuka takes her time and taunts Kai while working her around some more. Asuka bends the leg back with another submission as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane goes from a submission to a 2 count on Kai. Asuka tags back in and continue working on the leg. Asuka turns Kai over into a Boston Crab now. Sane tags back in for several double team power moves. Sane with a close 2 count. Kai goes for a tag but goes to the wrong corner. Kai fights both opponents in their own corner now. Both of the champs end up down on the floor. Fans cheer as Kai crawls for a tag. Sane tries to stop but Kai rocks her with a kick. Nox is excited for the kick as Kai crawls.

Nox and Asuka tag in at the same time. Nox unloads and hits a chokeslam. Nox runs wild from corner to corner on both opponents now. Nox drops them again and hits a big flying crossbody from the top on Asuka for a close 2 count. Nox charges at Asuka with the flying knee but Asuka catches it and applies the kneebar. Nox fights out and goes right into the armbar. Sane breaks it up with boots. Kai drops Sane with a kick. Asuka with a German to Nox. Kai level Asuka with a kick to the face but goes down clutching her knee. Fans pop and chant “NXT!” now. Nox hobbles into the corner and tags Kai in.

Kai unloads on Asuka and then hits a big running boot in the corner. Sane distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Asuka to slide out of a move and spit her green mist in the face of Kai. Asuka tags Sane back in. Asuka goes over and knocks Nox off the apron as Sane goes to the top and hits the In-Sane elbow drop for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

– After the match, Asuka and Sane stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. Asuka and Sane make their exits with the titles. Nox and Kai are in the ring recovering now when the music hits. Out comes Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Nox immediately attacks Baszler as the Horsewomen enter the ring but Duke and Shafir quickly double team her. Nox fights them off but she gets beat down as Baszler also nails a big kick, then kicks Kai out of the ring. Duke and Shafir hold Nox down on the mat as Baszler gets ready to injure her. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley to the stage. Ripley stares them down from the stage, and slowly walks down the ramp as Duke and Shafir take Nox to the floor while Baszler stands in the ring and waits for Ripley to come fight. Io Shirai runs down out of nowhere and drops Ripley at ringside and they brawl. Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae also get involved. Baszler and Ripley are the only two Superstars left standing. They stare each other down and Ripley enters the ring. Baszler and Ripley go at it now. The other Superstars hit the ring as the brawl continues. Security and others run down from backstage to break it up. NXT General Manager William Regal appears on the platform near the announcers and says there’s only one solution for this – WarGames. Fans go wild at the announcement of the first-ever women’s WarGames match. There’s more brawling as the two sides are separated and stare each other down. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to set up the women’s WarGames match, the first ever. This hasn’t been confirmed but it looks like the WarGames match will see NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair take on Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and a fifth partner, likely Mia Yim.

Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes

We go to the ring and out first comes Tyler Bate. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. Back and forth to start. Grimes takes Bate down and keeps him grounded. More back and forth on the mat. They finally get up and Bate nails a dropkick. Bate spins Grimes around and dropkicks him out of the ring to the floor.

Bate runs the ropes for a dive but Grimes runs in and stops him. Grimes drives Bate down into the mat for a close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes nails a big Carolina Reaper on Bate for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Bate with European uppercuts and a big dropkick. Bate still can’t get the win. Bate with a standing Shooting Star Press for another close 2 count. Bate ends up nailing a big hurricanrana out of an Electric Chair from Grimes. Grimes still kicks out at 2 and the crowd can’t believe it. Grimes blocks the Tyler Driver and nails a Superman Forearm. Bate with a big right hand. They collide again and Grimes comes out on top of the crossbody Collision Course, covering for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Bate with the rebound Lariat for another close pin attempt. Grimes avoids a Tyler Driver again.

Grimes looks to retreat to the floor for a breather but Bate pulls him back. Grimes with a back elbow. Bate clotheslines Grimes to the floor. Bate with a rolling kick to nail Grimes at the ropes. Bate runs the ropes again and nails a huge suicide dive. Fans chant “NXT!” as Bate brings it back in the ring. We see Killian Dain appear at ringside now, distracting Bate. Grimes takes advantage of the distraction and nails the Cave In double stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits but he quickly makes his exit. Dain enters the ring and nails a big senton on Bate while he’s down. Bate is down on the floor now, leaning against the steel steps. Dain nails a big cannonball into Bate and the steps. Dain yells in Bate’s face and warns him to tell his friend that they have unfinished business, apparently a threat to Trent Seven or Pete Dunne. Dain walks off.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Angel Garza.

– Cathy Kelley reveals that Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler will be the Team Captains for the women’s WarGames match. She says the women’s locker room is buzzing for the match and updates will be coming.

The Undisputed Era vs. Matt Riddle and Keith Lee

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event and out first comes Keith Lee. Matt Riddle is out next. Out next comes NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

The bell rings and Riddle gets taken out first. They go for Lee but he fights both opponents off. Lee levels Fish with a huge shot in the middle of the ring and fans chant his name. Lee avoids a double team to the floor, and knocks O’Reilly from the apron to the floor. Fish joins O’Reilly on the floor to regroup. Riddle drops O’Reilly at ringside. Riddle backs Fish back into the ring and Lee drops Fish with a shoulder as he re-enters.

Riddle tags in and rocks Fish with a big overhead chop as Lee holds him. Lee does the same. O’Reilly comes over but he also takes big chops Lee and Riddle dominate the champions now. Riddle with a big Jackhammer on Fish in the middle of the ring, just like WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The screen splits as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is dominating Fish. Fish rocks Riddle with a running shot to the jaw to turn it around O’Reilly tags in and unloads on Riddle in the corner with strikes. Fans do dueling chants now. Fish with another quick tag as he keeps the strikes going on Riddle in the corner. The champs with another double team out of the corner as O’Reilly covers for a 2 count. O’Reilly with more offense on Riddle to keep him down. Fish tags in with a senton for a 2 count. Fish rocks Riddle with knee strikes now.

Fish scoops Riddle and drives him into the mat for another 2 count. Fish with a submission from behind while on the mat now. Lee tries to rally fans for Riddle. Riddle powers up with Fish on his back but Fish decks Riddle to break it. Riddle gets up and fights back with strikes. Riddle with a Sleeper hold but Fish fights him off. O’Reilly tags in and this leads to O’Reilly nailing a running boot in the corner on his own partner as the double team back-fires. Riddle with heel strikes to O’Reilly now while Fish is down on the outside. Riddle drops O’Reilly and crawls for a tag but Fish kicks Lee from the apron to prevent it.

O’Reilly goes back to work on Riddle now with a big kick to the face. Riddle fights off the champs with kicks and then double knees. They counter him with two big kicks at the same time. O’Reilly with a big Brainbuster. Fish covers but Lee breaks the pin up. O’Reilly with a Guillotine submission now as Riddle resists. Fish rocks Lee on the apron and it angers him. Riddle kicks Fish and avoids a double team, then tags in Lee. Lee runs wild on both opponents as fans pop. Lee runs the ropes and nails a double clothesline for another pop. Lee launches both opponents through the air at the same time. Lee with a double back-drop as well. O’Reilly takes out Lee to save Fish, and Fish lands on Lee’s jaw.

Lee still nails a pop-up slam but misses a big moonsault from the top. More back and forth between Lee and the champs now. O’Reilly with a submission and a Triangle. Lee powers up with the hold still applied. Lee is actually curling O’Reilly now. Lee turns it into a powerbomb. Riddle and Fish tag in at the same time. Riddle with strikes for both opponents. Riddle kips up and nails an Exploder suplex on Fish. Riddle launches O’Reilly with an Exploder now. Riddle continues unloading on both opponents with some of his signature moves. Riddle with a big German on Fish. NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong run down and hit the apron now but Riddle knocks them off.

Riddle keeps control and knocks Riddle to the floor again. Riddle nails a big twisting Asahi moonsault from the pron to the floor now, taking down all four members of The Undisputed Era. Fish and Riddle go at it in the ring now. Riddle with a Ripcord knee. Lee with a big Pounce to send Cole into Strong on the floor now. This leads to Fish and O’Reilly hitting the ring to nail Total Elimination on Riddle for the pin to win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, the music hits as The Undisputed Era stand tall and raises all of the NXT gold in the air. They attack Lee and then Riddle. The music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to a big pop. Ciampa runs down the ramp with his crutch and drops O’Reilly at ringside and then Strong. He enters the ring and continues swinging the crutch, taking down Fish. Cole and Ciampa star each other down. Ciampa drops O’Reilly as he charges. Ciampa unloads on O’Reilly as Cole retreats. O’Reilly is left alone in the ring with Riddle, Lee and Ciampa now. Ciampa sends O’Reilly into a Final Flash from Riddle. Lee grabs O’Reilly and launches him from the ring, onto the other members of The Undisputed Era at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Ciampa spots the NXT Title belt laying on the mat. Fans chant “Goldie!” as Cole yells at Ciampa to keep his hands off the title. Ciampa leaves the title on the mat and tells Goldie it will have to wait because “Daddy’s going to war!” Fans pop as Ciampa has apparently declared war on Cole for Takeover. Cole grabs the belt and goes back to join his teammates on the ramp. The two sides face off from the stage and the ring as NXT goes off the air.

