– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live with Mauro Ranallo at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro talks about how The OC attacked The Undisputed Era before the show hit the air, which was also shown on the USA Network at the 7:50pm preview. The OC suddenly appears in the arena – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The OC attacks a few crew members on the way to the ring. Styles says so this is NXT. Fans do dueling chants for NXT and The OC. Styles says NXT Superstars attacked RAW and SmackDown for a war, so now they’re bringing the war to NXT. Styles says all the top NXT stars are out of commission, so The OC is taking NXT over. And that is undisputed, he says. They do the “too sweet” and go to leave the ring but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa.