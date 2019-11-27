– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package with highlights from “Takeover: WarGames 2019” on Saturday night. We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida now. Josiah Williams is on the stage, talking about how NXT beat up on RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series. Now it’s time to celebrate, he says. The NXT roster empties out into the NXT Arena, celebrating with each other and the crowd, as Josiah raps the intro.

– The music hits and out comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Cole knocks the roster for the celebration, like they did something. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic enter the ring. Cole goes on about how the success of the weekend was due to The Undisputed Era. He says none of you are NXT, none of you accomplished anything this weekend. The Undisputed Era is NXT and it’s because of NXT that… a “you suck!” chant interrupts Cole. It’s because of The Undisputed Era that NXT was successful. He goes on about dominating at both events and says they are just getting started. He says they are the Iron Men of this brand. Cole says the others would love to have the night off but not us – Fish and O’Reilly will successfully defend their titles tonight, because that’s what they do. Cole goes on until Ciampa interrupts him.

Ciampa touts the WarGames win and says that was just the beginning of the end of The Undisputed Era. He says the collapse continues tonight when Lee and Dijakovic take the NXT Tag Team Titles. Fans chant for Lee. Ciampa says Strong’s days are numbered and last but certainly not least, Goldie. Fans chant “Goldie!” now. Ciampa goes on with threats for Cole. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to the stage. He steps through The Undisputed Era and stares at Cole. Balor speaks from a few feet in front of Cole and says it looks like he’s in Ciampa’s way now. Ciampa has words for Balor and challenges him to a match. Fans chant “yes!” now. Lee talks about Ciampa beating Balor tonight. Lee is tired of wasting time. He tells Fish and O’Reilly to get in the ring for their match. Fans chant for Lee as the music hits. Balor returns to the back as we get ready for the match.

– We go to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips, who is replacing Mauro Ranallo tonight. Beth says Mauro is not here tonight but they hope to see him back next week.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic vs. The Undisputed Era

The bell rings and Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attack Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in their corner. They take out Dijakovic but Lee fights off both opponents. Lee tosses one to the floor and launches the other out onto him as fans pop. Dijakovic returns to the ring to stand with Lee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Roderick Strong has stepped in for Bobby Fish due to medical reasons, as ordered by NXT General Manager William Regal. This is still for the titles.

Strong works on Lee and in comes O’Reilly to take over on Lee. More back and forth between the teams. Strong gets taken out a few times by Lee. There appears to be some tension between Lee and Dijakovic but they team up to unload on the champs. Dijakovic slams Lee on top of the champs for a big pop. Dijakovic fights off both opponents now. Strong with a chop block from behind. Strong with more power moves and shots to the leg of Dijakovic. Nigel noted that Lee injured Fish during the commercial.

Strong and Dijakovic continue to go at it. Strong keeps him down and works on the leg. Strong drops Dijakovic again for another close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and O’Reilly keeps Dijakovic down. O’Reilly rocks Lee in the corner and just angers him. Lee finally tags in and unloads on both opponents for a pop. Lee tosses O’Reilly into Strong after more running wild by himself. O’Reilly saves Strong from a powerbomb. Lee ends up tossing them both at the same time for another pop. Fans chant for Lee again as he stands tall. They bring Lee out and O’Reilly charges at him with a big knee. They bring Lee back in and Strong misses a knee from the top.

Lee knocks O’Reilly out of the air when he jumps. Dijakovic tags in but Strong chops him. Dijakovic takes Strong to the corner and unloads. Dijakovic with more offense in the other corner. Dijakovic with a big clothesline. Strong fights back and goes back to the hurt knee of Dijakovic. O’Reilly tags in but Dijakovic lifts him. O’Reilly catches him in a Triangle. Dijakovic powers up. Strong runs in but Dijakovic slams them both at the same time for another big pop. O’Reilly still kicks out at 2. Dijakovic with more power moves to Strong. O’Reilly rolls Dijakovic up while he has Strong. He kicks out at 2. The champs look to walk away but Lee stops them at ringside. Dijakovic springboards off the top and nails the champs on the floor. Fans go wild.

O’Reilly snaps Dijakovic’s hurt leg over the middle rope. Strong tags in but Dijakovic nails a double chokeslam. Adam Cole runs down but Lee hits a Pounce, sending Cole flying into the second row. Fans chant “holy shit!” at the big bump by Cole. Dijakovic looks on from the ring, allowing Strong and O’Reilly to hit the High Low for the pin to win as Lee runs in just a second too late.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, the champs stand tall together on the ramp as Lee and Dijakovic re-group in the ring. The music hits as we go to replays. We see Cole with Strong and O’Reilly on the stage now, raising the titles high.

– The announcers show us stills from the first-ever women’s WarGames match on Saturday.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Candice LeRae now. Candice interrupts and says all she’s heard about since WarGames is Dakota Kai, and all she can think about is Kai destroying Tegan Nox, who she considers a sister. LeRae says this was supposed to be a friend and she didn’t expect this. She says Tegan will get her revenge on Kai, but tonight, she will get Kai in the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom hypes tonight’s show. We see some footage from the weekend and then we see Akira Tozawa backstage warming up for his title shot.

Shane Thorne vs. Mansoor

We go to the ring and out comes Shane Thorne. Out next comes Mansoor as we get a look at how he won the big Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June, then the win over Cesaro at Crown Jewel, both events in Saudi Arabia, where he is from.

Back and forth to start the match. Thorne with some big chops. Mansoor counters for a close 2 count. Mansoor goes right into a standing moonsault for another 2 count. Mansoor sends Shane to the floor. Mansoor then runs out for a dive but Thorne grabs him in mid-move. Thorne with a big suplex on the floor. Thorne brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count.

They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Thorne hits a big German suplex for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Mansoor ends up sending Thorne back out and hitting a dive. Mansoor brings it back in, launches himself in from the apron into a big neckbreaker. Mansoor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, LeRae vs. Kai. Back to commercial.

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

Back from the break and out comes Candice LeRae. Dakota Kai is out next to some boos. Kai stops on the stage and shows that she’s carrying Tegan Nox’s knee brace.

Kai enters the ring and raises the brace as the boos continue. She places the brace over the ring post in her corner. The bell rings and they meet to have words. Kai swings but LeRae catches it. Kai misses a kick and LeRae drops her. LeRae with a big kick. LeRae mounts Kai with strike. Kai catches LeRae but LeRae drops her over her knees. Kai dodges a move and retreats to the floor for a breather. Kai counters but misses a kick. LeRae dropkicks her from the ring. LeRae runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Kai on the floor.

LeRae brings it back into the ring and drops a step-up senton for a close 2 count. Kai counters again and rams LeRae back into the corner. Kai charges but gets sent to the apron. She goes to the floor and slams LeRae into the ring post. Kai slams LeRae’s face into the apron a few times as the referee warns her. Kai with a big boot to the face while LeRae is face-down on the apron. Fans boo her.

Kai brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Kai keeps LeRae down and hits another big kick to the face while on the floor as LeRae lays face-down on the apron. We go to commercial with Kai standing tall on the outside.

Back from the break and they go at it in the ring with strikes now. LeRae kicks Kai down. Kai counters a hurricanrana and hits a big powerbomb for a close 2 count. Candice fights and they tangle to the apron. Candice looks to hit a suplex variation on the apron but they miss the apron on the way down and both land on the floor. The referee counts.

LeRae brings it back in the ring at the 7 count. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. LeRae unloads into the corner and beats Kai up. LeRae charges with a Hip Attack LeRae takes Kai down and goes to the top. LeRae launches herself at Kai from the top for a big tornado DDT but Kai still kicks out at 2. Kai comes back with a headbutt. Kai runs around the ring and delivers a big boot to the face in the corner. Kai charges again but LeRae kicks her in the neck to bring her down. Fans rally while both Superstars are down now.

LeRae goes to the top but Kai cuts her off and climbs up. Kai pounds on Candice. Candice fights back and goes for the Sunset Bomb but it’s blocked. Kai fights but Candice re-positions and powerbombs her to the mat for another close 2 count. Candice with a kick to the face. Candice misses a moonsault as Kai moves. Kai hits the Kai-ropractor for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Kai unloads with kicks. Kai scoops LeRae on her shoulders but she slides out and rolls her up for a 2 count. Candice goes on and applies the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Kai goes for the ropes but Candice tries to re-position. Kai breaks free and goes to the floor for a breather. Candice runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Kai grabs the knee brace and decks her with it at the ropes for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Candice LeRae

– After the match, Kai attacks Candice on the floor and whips her into the steel ring steps as fans boo. Kai grabs a steel chair but Rhea Ripley runs down and knocks it out of her hand. Fans pop and start cheering for Ripley as Kai yells at her from the stage. The Ripley chants continue as she checks on LeRae.

– Cathy is backstage with Tommaso Ciampa, asking about tonight’s main event. Ciampa issued the challenge to Finn Balor because he wants the match. Ciampa gives Balor some props but says he’s the one who made the NXT Title the most prestigious in the business, not Balor. Ciampa goes on and says Balor wants to stand in his way tonight, but it will be Balor’s mistake. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette from Cameron Grimes.

– The announcers briefly talk about Grimes and then send us to a video package on Rhea Ripley with highlights from her Survivor Series Weekend.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush

We go to the ring and out comes the challenger Akira Tozawa, who is representing RAW. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next. The announcers can’t stop talking about Angel Garza feuding with Rush. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions now.

The bell rings and they tangle some to start. Rush dodges a kick. Rush gets the upperhand first and shows off some. Tozawa fights back but misses a senton as Rush moves. Rush with a quick splash as we get a stalemate as fans cheer them on. Rush catches a kick and misses a chop. More back and forth now. Tozawa rocks Rush while he’s up top and knocks him to the mat.

They tangle on the apron now. Rush goes for a German from the apron to the floor but Tozawa fights him off. Rush goes for a powerbomb to the floor now but Tozawa stops that as well. Tozawa with a big kick to drop Rush on the floor. Tozawa stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rush has Tozawa grounded in the ring. Fans rally as they fight to their feet. Tozawa gets Rush in a Fireman’s Carry and slams him face-first to the mat. Tozawa dropkicks Rush out of the ring. Tozawa goes for a dive but Rush moves. Tozawa goes to the apron instead, and runs for a big senton, taking Rush back down on the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” now. They bring it back in and Tozawa goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Rush kicks out at 1 by grabbing the bottom rope.

Tozawa swings in the middle of the ring but Rush blocks and unloads. More back and forth with quick counters and strikes. They both collide in mid-air with jumping kicks in the middle of the ring and go down. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as they slowly get up. Rush fights Tozawa off as Tozawa blocks his suplex attempt. They go to the apron and Tozawa delivers a big kick. More back and forth on the apron. Tozawa grabs Rush and delivers a huge German suplex from the apron to the floor. Fans go wild and chant “holy shit!” now. They both barely make it back in the ring before the 10 count.

Fans rally for Tozawa now. Rush counters another German and rolls him up for a 2 count. Rush unloads and botches The Come Up, hitting the mat. Rush with kicks while both are on their feet now. Rush unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Tozawa catches Rush with a snap German. Tozawa with another German with the bridge for a close 2 count. Tozawa goes to the top now. Tozawa goes for the big senton but Rush gets his knees up. Rush goes back to the top and hits The Final Hour to Tozawa’s back. Rush goes back to the top for another Final Hour. Rush covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush

– After the match, Rush takes the title and slowly gets to his feet as the music hits. We go to replays as fans cheer Rush on. Rush continues his celebration and heads to the back.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Finn Balor, asking about the main event. Balor says Tommaso Ciampa is living in his world and it’s a dark place. He talks about taking out Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle, and says tonight it will be Ciampa’s turn. Back to commercial.

Xia Li vs. Vanessa Borne

Back from the break and Xia Li is finishing up her entrance in the ring. Vanessa Borne is out next. We see how Li recently broke the nose of Borne’s friend Aliyah. Tom says Borne challenged Li to this match because of Aliyah.

The bell rings and they go at it, aggressively taking it to the ropes and the corner. Borne is angry but it backfires as Li moves and she runs into the corner. Li overpowers Borne for a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Li yells at Borne. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke suddenly appear on the stage.

Li watches as Baszler and her crew head down the ramp. She kicks Borne in the head to finish her for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Baszler sends the Horsewomen into the ring but Li ends up fighting them off. Baszler enters the ring and drops Li. Li comes back and unloads on Baszler to drop her. Li fights off Shafir and Duke again until Baszler clubs her from behind to drop her again. Li gets triple teamed now. Baszler takes the mic and says everyone is trying to take credit for Survivor Series Weekend but no one had the kind of weekend like she had. She touts beating RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at the same time. Fans start chanting for Rhea Ripley. Baszler goes on yelling about her success until the music hits and out comes Ripley to a big pop. Ripley enters the ring but all three Horsewomen exit to boos. Ripley calls Baszler back to the ring because she has something to say to her face. Baszler walks back to the ring and stands on the apron as Ripley gets in her face. Ripley just wanted to congratulate Baszler. She says Baszler did beat Bayley and Becky, but when she went face to face with Ripley, she lost. Fans chant for Ripley. Ripley says she will do it again but next time it’ll be for the NXT Women’s Title. Fans pop again as Ripley backs up and talks trash. Baszler watches from the apron as fans chant “Rhea’s gonna kill you!” now. Baszler enters and gets in Ripley’s face. Baszler has heard this all before. She says Ripley might be the nightmare but she’s the reality and the reality is that Ripley will be tapping or napping like the rest. Baszler drops the mic and exits the ring again. Ripley challenges her to come do it right now. Fans chant “yes!” as Baszler teases to come in but backs off and heads up the ramp. Ripley says Baszler knows if she comes back into the ring she will get dropped. Baszler heads back to the stage with her crew as Ripley talks trash from the ring and her music plays.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Ciampa for the first time. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Damian Priest suffered two cracked ribs in the Takeover Triple Threat with Pete Dunne and Killian Dain. Dain vs. Priest is set for next Wednesday.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Tommaso Ciampa. Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Fans do dueling chants as they tangle in the corner and the referee warns them. Balor with a shot to the face. Ciampa shoves him. Balor takes Ciampa down. Balor goes on and knocks Ciampa down again for a 2 count. Ciampa takes it to the corner and kicks Balor in the gut. Ciampa works Balor around the ring and drop him with an elbow now. Ciampa with a suplex for a 1 count.

Ciampa with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through with a dropkick. Balor takes Ciampa back down and grounds him in the middle of the ring. Fans chant for Ciampa. Balor tosses Ciampa out of the ring and dropkicks him through the ropes. Balor goes for a kick off the apron but Ciampa grabs the leg and pulls him to the floor. Balor slides out and sends Ciampa into the ring post but Ciampa comes back and catapults Balor from the floor into the post. Ciampa goes and takes a seat on the apron, playing to the crowd for a pop. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa fights Balor off and mounts momentum out of the corner. Ciampa misses in the corner but clotheslines Balor down on the apron. Ciampa charges again and knocks Balor from the apron to the barrier. Ciampa brings it back in for a running knee strike to the face for a 2 count.

Ciampa shows some frustration now as he gets back up from the pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants. Ciampa with big chops in the corner. Ciampa with kicks in the corner now, beating Balor down. Ciampa drops the kneepad and charges but Balor jumps up and hits a Slingblade. Balor sends Ciampa out, then runs around the ring for a big dropkick into the barrier. Balor takes Ciampa to the ramp for 1916 but Ciampa blocks and drops Balor head-first on the bottom of the ramp. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now.

Ciampa returns to the ring at 7. Balor barely makes it back in and Ciampa meets him with a big knee. Ciampa nails Project Ciampa for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Ciampa looks frustrated again. Balor blocks the Fairytale Ending and hits a double stomp to the chest. Balor with the big dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top but Ciampa cuts him off and climbs up. Ciampa with a super Air Raid Crash but Balor is still in it. Ciampa goes on and says this for Johnny but NXT Champion Adam Cole runs down and jumps on the apron. Balor with a 2 count as Ciampa swings at him. Balor gets his hand on the NXT Title but Ciampa keeps fighting. Balor drops Ciampa down over the NXT Title belt. The referee sees it and decides it was unintentional. Cole ends up delivering a big kick to Ciampa from the floor while the referee is getting rid of the title, allowing Balor to catch him for 1916 and the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor recovers as his music hits. Cole is all smiles at ringside. We go to replays. Cole enters the ring, walks past Balor, and gets his title from the referee. Ciampa is still down on the mat. Cole and Balor pose over Ciampa and taunt him. Balor suddenly drops Cole with the big overhead kick. Fans chant for Balor now. Balor exits the ring as his music hits. Balor points his guns back at the ring as Cole and Ciampa try to recover on the mat. NXT goes off the air as Balor makes his exit up the ramp.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.