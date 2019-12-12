– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package showing highlights from last week. NXT Champion Adam Cole is in the production area. He says tonight’s Triple Threat is the stupidest thing he’s ever heard of. He says Finn Balor, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa have done nothing to deserve a title shot, and he hopes they all destroy each other. Cole goes on and says he’s on the run of a lifetime, that is nowhere near finished.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Angel Garza makes his way out. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next as Garza taunts him from the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as Garza and Rush stare each other down. Rush attacks Garza during the introductions. The referee pulls him back. Garza laughs at Rush and fans do dueling chants. The bell rings and they start brawling. Garza with a quick roll-up. The furious brawl continues as Rush also goes for a quick pin attempt. They tumble out to the floor and keep brawling. Rush sends Garza back into the steel ring steps. Fans chant louder for Garza now.

Rush kicks at Garza from the apron but Garza yanks him off, sending him face-first into the edge of the apron. Garza brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Garza wastes some time and Rush tackles him. Rush pounds on Garza and lands a kick. Garza dodges the Come Up and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Garza traps Rush in the corner and slaps him around as fans do dueling chants. Garza with a big superkick to the face for a close 2 count. They trade aggressive strikes now. Garza tells Rush to hit him harder. The brawl continues. Rush goes to leap frog but Garza launches him throat-first into the top rope. Rush lands on the outside and Garza stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza has Rush in a Full Nelson. Rush makes it to the ropes but Rush counters and rolls him up for a 2 count. They tangle again and Rush nails a big takedown. More back and forth. Garza catches Rush and they go to tumble over the top rope but Rush hangs on and stays in the ring. Rush with a springboard moonsault to Garza on the floor. Rush brings it back in the ring and kicks Garza in the head for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Garza counters the Come Up and drops Rush with the same move for a 2 count. Rush comes right back and drops Garza for a 2 count of his own. Rush goes to the top but Garza nails an enziguri. Garza climbs up but Rush shoves him off. Garza lands on his feet and runs back up for the big super Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. They trade punches and slaps on their knees in the middle of the ring now. Garza goes to charge but Rush kicks him. Garza comes back with a superkick and they both fall down as fans cheer them on. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Rush fights off a Wing Clipper. Rush counters and hits a Wing Clipper of his own for a close 2 count. Rush beats Garza down but misses a kick. Rush slides out of the Electric Chair and nails a Come Up for a close 2 count. Rush goes back to the top and hits the Final Hour. Garza crawls for the floor but Rush grabs him. Garza’s pants come off and fans pop. Garza makes it to the floor. Rush goes to the top for a Final Hour to the floor but Garza gets his knees up. Garza brings it back into the ring for a Wing Clipper but Rush barely kicks out.

Garza goes right into a submission with a reverse Full Nelson. The referee calls the match as Rush goes out.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza celebrates as the crowd goes wild. We go to replays. Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Garza continues the celebration.

– The announcers lead us to a promo for next week’s title match between Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, focusing on the champion.

– We see Cameron Grimes backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get hype for tonight’s main event. The announcers send us to a vignette with Finn Balor complaining about having to compete with Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee.

– We see video of Angel Garza speaking to the crowd during the commercial break. He brought his girlfriend into the ring and proposed to her. She accepted and the crowd went wild.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza

We go to the ring and Raul Mendoza is out. We see recent happenings between Mendoza, Cameron Grimes and Kushida. Grimes makes his way out now.

The bell rings and Mendoza attacks to start. Mendoza unloads and Grimes goes to the floor for a breather. Mendoza goes to the top and leaps out with a corkscrew for a pop. Mendoza brings it back in but misses a shot from up top. Grimes collides in mid-air and takes him down. Kushida appears at ringside now, taunting Grimes as fans chant his name.

Mendoza and Grimes continue to go at it. Fans chant for Kushida to take Grimes’ hat as he walks up the ring steps. Mendoza pins Grimes out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Raul Mendoza

– After the match, Mendoza celebrates and heads up the ramp. Kushida takes Grimes’ hat as fans pop. Grimes isn’t happy.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage talking to Mia Yim. Yim talks about how she’s going to fight Dakota Kai tonight and inflict so much pain.

– We get a vignette for NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks, who will give us a Worlds Collide preview next. Back to commercial.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Travis Banks

Back from the break and out comes The Forgotten Sons – Jaxson Ryker with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Travis Banks is out next.

They meet in the ring and Ryker rocks Banks first. Banks strikes back and unloads. Ryker sends him out of the ring. Banks with a kick from the apron. Banks runs for a suicide dive but Ryker meets him in mid-air with a forearm. Ryker brings it back in and launches Banks into the turnbuckles. Ryker unloads in the corner now. Banks fights back but Ryker knocks him down.

Ryker with a springboard suplex now. Ryker slaps Banks around now. Banks keeps fighting back and nails dropkicks in the corner. Banks with a big cannonball in the corner, sending Ryker face-first into the turnbuckles. Banks goes to the top but rolls through. Ryker levels him with a big double ax handle.

Ryker with a running knee to the face. Banks is suffering from a cut on his eye. Banks comes back with kicks and hits a Slice from Heaven out of the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Travis Banks

– After the match, Banks quickly exits the ring as Cutler and Blake hit the ring. Banks heads to the stage as his music hits.

– Still to come, Yim vs. Kai. Back to commercial.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Back from the break and out comes Mia Yim. Dakota Kai is out next and she’s still carrying Tegan Nox’s knee brace.

The bell rings and Yim immediately nails a dropkick. Yim takes it to the corner but Kai turns it around. Yim tosses her across the ring. More back and forth. Yim takes out the knee and hits a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Yim goes on and applies a submission on the ropes. Yim with a missile dropkick now. Kai turns it around with ax kicks. Kai charges but Yim sends her out to the floor. Yim launches Kai into the steel ring steps. Yim with a cannonball into the steps now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Kai with a big running boot in the corner for a close 2 count. Kai boots Yim in the face a few times as fans do dueling chants. Yim fights back and unloads, turning it around. Yim drops Kai for a 2 count. Yim catches Kai with an overhead belly-to-belly for another 2 count. Yim shows some frustration now.

Kai avoids Code Blue but Yim keeps fighting. Yim nails Code Blue but Kai kicks out at 2. They tangle in the corner and Kai catches Yim in a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Kai misses a running kick in the corner. Yim rocks her and nails a German suplex for a 2 count.

Yim drops Kai into her knee now. Kai falls out to the floor. Yim brings Kai back into the ring. Kai grabs the knee brace but the referee stops her as Yim watches. Yim charges and runs into a kick. Kai exposes the top turnbuckle now. They tangle and Kai sends Yim into the exposed turnbuckle, then rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai exits the ring as her music hits. Yim goes right after her and attacks, taking it to the production area and sending her face-first into a wall. Yim clears two tables off but Kai tries to escape. They fight into a tech area now, up a level over the tables. Kai nails a huge side suplex off the top level, putting Kai through the table down below for a huge bump. Yim recovers and stands tall as her music hits.

– Still to come, our Triple Threat main event. Mauro sends us to a video package on Keith Lee. Back to commercial.

Breezango vs. The Singh Brothers

Back from the break and out comes Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Out next are The Singh Brothers, Samir and Sunil.

Breezango ends up winning a good back and forth match after Fandango brings Samir back in for the top rope leg drop. This came after The Singh Brothers played the heels and took some cheap shots but Breezango turned it back around with big double team moves on the floor.

Winner: Breezango

– After the match, Breezango celebrates as their music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers plug the WWE 24 “Takeover: Brooklyn 2015” special on the USA Network tonight.

– Still to come, a new #1 contender will be crowned. Also, a special look at Ripley vs. Baszler. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another preview for next week’s NXT Women’s Title match.

Kayden Carter vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out comes Kayden Carter. Bianca Belair is out next.

The bell rings and they have words. Belair tosses her shirt at Carter and runs her over. Belair unloads in the corner now as the referee backs her off. Belair misses a few shots and Carter kicks her in the head. Belair goes behind but Carter slides out. More back and forth after a 2 count by Carter. Belair catches Carter with a backbreaker and a gutbuster. Belair taunts Carter and talks some trash while she’s down.

Belair with a Canadian backbreaker rack in the middle of the ring now. Carter tries to fight out as fans rally for her. Carter lands on her feet and hits a jawbreaker. Carter misses in the corner and Belair responds with a shoulder thrust into the corner, holding it. Belair shows off by lifting Carter in the middle of the ring now. Belair goes on and dead-lifts Carter, then spikes her into the mat. Belair takes time covering for the 2 count.

Belair works Carter over and shows off some more. Carter slaps her in the face. Carter with another strike. Belair blocks a tornado DDT. Belair holds Carter in the air with a suplex, then slingshots her off the top to the mat for a pop. Belair steps on Carter and goes for a standing moonsault but Carter gets her knees up. Carter fights back with strikes now. Belair charges but Carter sends her to the floor through the ropes. Carter with a big kick from the apron. Carter brings it back into the ring. They tangle. Carter misses a springboard back elbow and Belair comes right back with a Spear. Belair goes from a Torture Rack to the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair swings her hair around and plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction.

– The announcers discuss tonight’s main event before NXT Champion Adam Cole makes his way out. Cole poses on the apron as his music hits. Back to commercial.

#1 Contenders Triple Threat: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and we get a video package on Tommaso Ciampa, which transitions into Ciampa standing backstage. He says tonight is for Goldie. Ciampa heads to the ring for tonight’s main event. Keith Lee is out next. Finn Balor is out next. The winner of this match will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Title next week. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Ciampa and Lee both brush Balor off during the introductions. The bell rings and Balor rocks Lee. Ciampa attacks Balor. Lee drops Balor. Balor goes to the floor for a breather. Lee follows as Ciampa looks on from the ring. Balor tries to get in but Ciampa stops him. Lee yanks Balor off the apron and slams him onto the apron. Balor lands hard on the floor. Lee sends Balor in. Balor ends up rolling Ciampa for a 1 count as he’s distracted with Lee. Lee slingshots himself in, leveling his opponents. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee drops Balor in the corner and splashes Ciampa in the other corner. Lee with more splashes to each man in the corners. Balor dropkicks Lee in the back against Ciampa but Lee is still up. Balor and Ciampa take turns on Lee now. Ciampa clotheslines Lee over the top rope to the floor. Balor and Ciampa unload on each other in the ring now. Ciampa stomps away in the corner, then the opposite corner, beating Balor down. Ciampa with a running knee to Balor’s head. Lee comes to the apron but Ciampa nails him with a running knee.

Ciampa kicks Lee as he comes back to the apron, same with Balor. Ciampa with a double draping DDT from the second rope for a pop. Ciampa wastes time and doesn’t cover. Ciampa scoops Balor for an Air Raid, dropping him on top of Lee. Ciampa with a 2 count on Balor and then a 2 count on Lee. Ciampa kicks Balor out of the ring and goes back to work on Lee in the middle of the ring.

Ciampa with big chops to Lee. Lee levels Ciampa with a huge left. They keep fighting. Ciampa tries to lift Lee but can’t get him up. Lee with big Hulk smashes and a splash but Ciampa gets his knees up. Balor comes back in the ring and nails a double stomp on Lee. Balor charges at Lee but gets hit with a Pounce. Lee keeps knocking both opponents down now. Lee with running splashes over and over to his opponents in the corners. Lee launches Balor into Ciampa to take him down as fans continue changing for Lee. Lee with a big back-drop to Ciampa. Lee stacks Ciampa on top of Balor and goes to the top. Ciampa grabs his leg and unloads on him. Ciampa climbs up and Balor joins him on the other side of Lee. Ciampa and Balor double team Lee by slamming him to the mat as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa rocks Balor up top. Ciampa goes for the super Air Raid but Lee puts them both on his shoulders, sending them to the mat. Fans chant “NXT!” and “holy shit!” now. Lee drags Ciampa and Balor to opposite corners. Lee climbs to the second rope for a moonsault on Ciampa but he moves out of the way. Lee blocks a Fairytale Ending and hits a Jackhammer to Ciampa. Lee goes for Balor but Balor counters with a roll-up for a close 2 count. Lee blocks a Slingblade and goes for a powerbomb but Balor turns it into a Coup de Grace from up high. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Balor sends Ciampa over the top. Balor runs the ring and leaps out the other side, taking Lee down. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Balor runs and knocks Ciampa into a barrier, knocking a few crew members back. Balor brings Ciampa back in but misses Coup de Grace. Lee runs in with a Pounce to Balor. Lee turns his attention to Ciampa, who is being checked on by the referee. Ciampa avoids a Lee powerbomb, then chop blocks Lee’s knee. Ciampa with the Air Raid on Lee in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Ciampa can’t believe it.

Ciampa charges but Lee drives him into the mat. Lee goes to the second rope and hits the moonsault for a close 2 count. Lee goes for the sitdown powerbomb and hits it but Balor immediately follows up with a huge Coup de Grace for the pin on Lee to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Balor standing over Lee, guns pointed out. Mauro confirms Balor vs. Adam Cole for the title next week. Ripley vs. Baszler is also confirmed for next Wednesday. Balor stands on the top, pointing at the camera now. Cole stands tall on the ramp with the NXT Title as Balor talks trash from the ring. The Undisputed Era joins Cole on the ramp now – NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish. NXT goes off the air with The Undisputed Era staring Balor down from the ramp.

