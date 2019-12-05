– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package featuring highlights from last week.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He goes over tonight’s show but he’s interrupted by Killian Dain in the ring with a mic.

– We go to the ring and Killian Dain says Damian Priest isn’t man enough to fight him, and he’s not leaving until someone comes to fight him. Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are on commentary. Nigel mentions Damian’s injured ribs. Out comes Pete Dunne to answer the challenge.

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain

Pete Dunne enters the ring and immediately attacks Killian Dain. Dain goes out for a a breather but runs right back in to fight. Dunne counters and delivers a big kick for a pop. Dunne goes to work on Dain’s fingers now.

More back and forth between the two. Dunne rocks Dain but gets tossed out to the floor. Dunne with a kick to the head from the floor. Dunne comes back in and goes to the top. Dain takes him down and hits a running crossbody. Dain keeps control and hits a senton next. Dain keeps fighting and keeps Dunne down. Dain chokes Dunne on the ropes now as the referee warns him. Dain grounds Dunne again. Dain with more offense for another 2 count. Dunne fights up and into the corner. Dain comes right back with a running crossbody out of the corner for another 2 count.

Dunne counters and mounts some offense now but Dain is still standing. Dain misses a kick and Dunne rocks him. Dunne with a German suplex for a 2 count. They tangle some more until Dain ends up hitting a big suicide dive to the floor on Dunne. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Dunne hitting a superplex on Dain. Fans chant “BruiserWeight!” now. We see how Dain hurt Dunne’s knee during the break. Dunne counters with a tornado DDT now. Dunne stomps on the fingers and kicks Dain in the head for a 2 count. Dunne goes on and hits a big moonsault to Dain on the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Dain catches Dunne on the floor and slams him on the edge of the apron. Dain with a senton on the floor as the referee counts.

Dain places Dunne against the steel ring steps and breaks the count. Dain goes back out and hits a big cannonball into Dunne and the steps. The referee checks on Dunne as we get a replay. Dain brings it back in and splashes Dunne in the corner. Dunne blocks a Vader Bomb with his knees. Dunne goes for a Triangle and elbows now, also working on the fingers. Dain powers up and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Dain goes to the second rope and Dunne follows. Dunne unloads while they’re up top. Dunne with a Sleeper now. Dain falls back and slams Dunne to the mat, staying on top of him to get the pin to win.

Winner: Killian Dain

– After the match, Dain recovers and stands tall as his music hits.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Dakota Kai. She plans on taking Rhea Ripley out tonight, just like she did that hood rat Mia Yim. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly. His tag team partner Bobby Fish is injured and not here this week.

Cole talks about how The Undisputed Era had a November to remember. They took over RAW and SmackDown, then embarrassed them at Survivor Series. He goes on and says they are the Iron Men of NXT. How does NXT re-pay them? By injuring Fish last week, by Keith Lee hitting him with the big Pounce last week. Cole says he is the NXT Champion and he deserves respect. Fans chant for Lee. Cole brings up how Finn Balor turned his back on them last week, kicking him in the face. Cole says they need answers and aren’t leaving until they get them. The music hits and out comes Lee instead.

Lee marches to the mic and takes the mic as fans chant for him. O’Reilly takes the mic and starts in on Lee with the others chiming in. Lee says he is a game changer and brags on the GIF of Cole taking the Pounce going viral. Lee says Cole is welcome for that. Lee also mentions WarGames and then says he’s deciding which title he wants to take from The Undisputed Era first. Cole threatens to beat him down and end his career. Lee immediately drops Cole with a mic shot to the head. They attack him but he fights back. Lee tosses O’Reilly into Strong as Cole retreats to the floor. Tommaso Ciampa suddenly attacks Cole from behind on the ramp.

Cole is sent back into the ring. Lee goes to powerbomb him but Strong and O’Reilly pull Cole to safety. The Undisputed Era retreats while talking trash, as Lee and Ciampa stand tall in the ring. Ciampa’s music plays as he picks up the NXT Title belt that Cole dropped. Fans pop for Ciampa.

– Xia Li is backstage and she’s fired up over what happened last week. She tells Shayna Baszler to prepare to fight against a warrior. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Kushida’s return. He fights for his family and returns to tonight.

Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li

We go to the ring and out comes Xia Li as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next for this non-title match. She is by herself.

The bell rings and Li ducks a clothesline. They trade strikes and counters early on. Li with a takedown for a pop. Baszler tackles Li and pounds her. Li turns it around on the mat. They trade more counters on their feet. Li jumps on Baszler’s back but gets tossed to the mat. Li goes on and covers for a 2 count. Li with a tornado kick to drop Baszler again. Baszler works on the arm and sends Li back to the mat, fighting her way back in from the floor. Baszler focuses on the arm now.

Baszler stomps on the arm and Li screams out. Fans boo Baszler as she covers for a 2 count. Baszler continues focusing on the hurt arm now. Baszler catches a kick and turns it into a single-leg Crab. Li blocks it and kicks Baszler back to the mat. Li unloads with strikes into the corner. The referee backs her off. Li stays on top of Baszler as she goes to another corner. Baszler slams Li back into the corner and takes her to the top. Baszler climbs up for a gutwrench superplex but Li fights.

Li goes for the sunset flip powerbomb and hits it for a 2 count. Li misses a tornado kick and Baszler drops her into the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits. She raises the title as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video from earlier today of Kassius Ohno outside of the arena. He calls himself the best British Superstar and plugs the upcoming Worlds Collide special during Royal Rumble Weekend, which will feature NXT vs. NXT UK. Ohno says he figured he’d show up tonight to see who wants to give a preview of Worlds Collide.

The Forgotten Sons vs. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis

We go to the ring and out come The Forgotten Sons – Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler with Jaxson Ryker. Two enhancement talents from EVOLVE wait in the ring, Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis.

The bell rings and Ruff immediately charges but Blake beats him down. Cutler comes in for the big double team. Alanis also gets involved but The Sons continue dominating for the pin to win.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons

– After the match, all three of The Sons stand tall in the middle of the ring as their music hits. Ryker grabs Ruff and chokeslams him from the ring, over the top onto the edge of the barrier.

– We see Rhea Ripley backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the break and out comes Dakota Kai. She’s carrying Tegan Nox’s knee brace again this week. Rhea Ripley is out next to a pop.

Ripley takes the mic from the stage and talks about what Kai did at WarGames. She says the funny thing about those setups is right now… the music hits and out comes Mia Yim. Yim rushes the ring and takes Kai down, mounting her with strikes. Kai fights back as they take it to the corner. Yim tosses Kai to the mat as Ripley looks on from the outside. Yim with a big running boot to the face, sending Kai out of the ring to the floor. Ripley tosses her back in.

Kai gets the upperhand on Yim now. Yim turns it around and kicks her in the head several times. Yim takes control on the floor but Kai counters and delivers a kick to the head. Yim launches Kai into the barrier a few more times. Yim takes the fight over to the backstage area. Ripley is shown at ringside when the music of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler hits. She comes out with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir as Ripley hits the ring to wait for a fight. Shafir and Duke double team first but Ripley fights. Baszler enters and they brawl now. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but Ripley ends up fighting all three of them off. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch as fans chant for Ripley. Ripley fights free again but Baszler gets on her back with the submission, bringing her back down. Duke and Shafir join back in for the triple team as fans do dueling chants. Baszler finally makes Ripley pass out in the Kirifuda Clutch as some fans boo. Referees enter the ring to get Baszler off Ripley. Baszler takes the mic and taunts Ripley. Baszler reveals Ripley will get her title shot on the December 18 episode. The Horsewomen exit the ring as officials check on Ripley.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee. They will team with a partner to face The Undisputed Era in tonight’s main event. Dominik Dijakovic appears and it looks like he will be the partner. They walk off together.

– The announcers lead us to a vignette with Finn Balor speaking against NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era. Back to commercial.

