– Tonight’s Christmas edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package featuring highlights from last week.

– Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee welcome us to tonight’s NXT episode. They are filming at the WWE TV studios. They hype tonight’s show and say part will be held at the NXT Arena, with the rest being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They send us to Mauro Ranallo.

– Mauro welcomes us to the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness. No sign of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Open Challenge for the NXT North American Title: Austin Theory vs. Roderick Strong

Mauro sends us backstage to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, who is in a giving mood for Christmas tonight. Strong makes his entrance for an Open Challenge. Out comes former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory to answer the challenge as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Back and forth to start the match. Fans do dueling chants. Theory taunts Strong early on after showing him up. More back and forth now but Strong unloads after Theory talks some trash. Strong with a big chop to drop him in the corner. Strong charges but runs into the turnbuckles as Theory moves. Theory with a big standing dropkick for a close 2 count. They show up each other again. Theory drops Strong and hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Strong as Theory works him over. Theory with a backbreaker and more strikes. Strong counters a suplex but Theory clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor.

Theory follows and they trade shots on the floor. Strong sends Theory into the barrier and then nails an Olympic Slam into the ring post. Strong returns to the ring as the referee counts. Theory finally makes it back in just before the 10 count. Strong goes right to work and stomps away on the challenger for a mixed reaction. Strong stomps and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Theory makes a comeback with strikes as fans chant “Season’s beatings!” now. Strong comes right back with a big dropkick for a close 2 count.

Strong keeps Theory grounded and focuses on the back now. Theory with big strikes but Strong with a knee. They trade more big shots but Strong hits the Pendulum backbreaker for another close 2 count. Strong keeps Theory grounded again. Theory fights back and hits a snap suplex. Theory with a back elbow to the jaw and more offense. Theory rolls back in and goes right into a big dropkick. Both go down but Strong gets up first. They trade more strikes in the middle of the ring now. Theory levels Strong, and again. Theory drops Strong once again with another clothesline. Theory drops Strong and nails a slingshot stomp from the apron. Theory with a Fisherman’s suplex. Theory rolls into another move and Strong gets dropped onto his neck. Fans do dueling chants for both competitors now.

Theory kicks Strong off to stop his offense. Theory nails a big Buckle Bomb. Theory drops Strong over his knee with a backbreaker. Theory covers for a close 2 count. Theory tries to lift Strong on his shoulders but Strong counters and sends him into the corner. Strong with a knee to the face. Strong takes Theory to the top and hits a big superplex. Strong holds it but Theory counters with a sitdown powerbomb from a Torture Rack. Strong still kicks out at 2 as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Theory grabs Strong but gets sent to the apron. Strong with a thrust to the gut. Strong rocks Theory and climbs to the top. Theory fights back from the apron and climbs up with him. The fight continues up top. Strong with a huge backbreaker on the top turnbuckle. Theory falls to the mat and Strong covers for another close 2 count. They tangle on the apron again. Theory drops Strong on the edge of the apron as a “holy shit!” chant starts. Theory brings Strong back in for another close 2 count. Theory can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring once again. Strong with two big kicks to the face. Theory with a superkick, and another, which was somewhat low. Strong fights back and nails End of Heartache. Strong goes right into the Stronghold for the submission win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong stands tall with the title as The Undisputed Era’s music hits. Fans give them both a standing ovation as we go to replays. Strong stands tall as the celebration continues.

– We go back to Cathy, Sam and Pat to discuss the brutal match we just saw. They send us to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City for the next match.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher

Tom Phillips and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix welcome us to ringside at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out first. WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher is out next for this match that was taped after SmackDown last week.

Back and forth to start the match. Scott takes Gallagher down and grounds him. Gallagher fights out and takes Scott down now. Gallagher bends the fingers back. They run the ropes now and Scott drops him with a shoulder. Scott catches Gallagher in mid-air but still gets tossed across the ring. Gallagher grounds Scott in the middle of the ring again. Scott comes back and drops Gallagher into an armbreaker.

Scott looks to mount some offense now. Scott dropkicks Gallagher and shows off some. Gallagher avoids a shot and rolls to the floor for a breather. Scott follows and runs around the ring but Gallagher goes back in. Gallagher charges but Scott back-drops him over the top to the floor. Scott ends up kicking Gallagher back out to the floor, continuing to dominate. Scott brings it back into the ring for a quick pin attempt. Scott with another submission, focusing on the arm and hand of Gallagher.

Gallagher ends up pulling at Scott’s hair to break free from a hold. Gallagher launches Scott face-first into the turnbuckles and he goes down to turn it around. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Scott is making a comeback. Scott unloads with kicks against the ropes now. Gallagher sends Scott to the apron but Scott rocks him with an elbow. Scott keeps fighting and comes back in, catching Gallagher with a Paydirt for a close 2 count. Gallagher turns it around and goes back to work on Scott’s arm now. Scott fights out with a backbreaker.

Scott with a big chop. Gallagher with a big chop. Scott kicks Gallagher but he bounces back off the ropes with a huge headbutt to drop Scott for a close 2 count. Gallagher with more focus on the arm now. Gallagher takes Scott down into an armbar. Scott counters into an arm submission of his own. Gallagher fights out and goes right back into his own armbar again. Scott fights out and goes back to the arm. Scott with a big kick and then the House Call kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, Swerve stands tall as his music hits and Alicia does the announcement. We go to replays. Scott is all smiles in the ring as Gallagher sits up against the barrier on the outside.

– We go back to Cathy, Pat and Sam at the NXT Happy Holidays set. They hype next week’s NXT 2019 Year-End Awards special episode, and tonight’s tag team main event. Still to come, Taynara Conti vs. Candice LeRae. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Candice LeRae vs. Taynara Conti

We go to the ring for another match that was recently taped as a pre-show dark match. Candice LeRae makes her way out first. Taynara Conti is out next.

The bell rings and Taynara goes for a surprise kick but LeRae blocks it and hits a big clothesline. More back and forth for a second as Candice sends Taynara to the floor to re-group, then nails a baseball slide for a pop. Candice springboards out and takes Taynara back down on the floor. Candice brings it into the ring for a 2 count. Taynara counters and takes Candice to the corner. Candice fights out and goes to the second rope but Taynara yanks the legs out, hitting Candice’s head on the turnbuckle.

Taynara keeps Candice down and hits a big knee to the face while she’s down. The referee tries to back Taynara off in the corner and warns her as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Taynara catches a kick but Candice drops her with an enziguri. Fans chant for Candice now. Candice goes for a rolling crucifix pin but it’s blocked. Taynara counters and drives Candice into the mat for a close 2 count. Taynara shows some frustration and goes for another quick pin attempt.

Taynara taunts and bullies Candice around some now, talking trash. Candice puts her hair up and starts fighting back into the corner for a pop. Candice with a back splash into the corner. Candice goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Taynara catches a kick and Candice misses an enziguri. Candice rolls Taynara for a close 2 count. Candice goes on and levels Taynara, then hits the springboard moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, Candice celebrates as her music hits. We get replays now. Candice poses in the corner as Taynara throws a fit on her way to the back.

– We go back to Cathy, Pat and Sam for more discussion on tonight’s show. They also hype next week’s awards show. Cathy sends us to a debut teaser vignette on Arturo Ruas, who is a master of and a black belt in several styles of fighting. He will be coming soon to NXT TV.

– Still to come, Bronson Reed vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Back to commercial.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed

Back from the break and we go to Tom and Beth at the Barclays Center for another pre-taped match as Dominik Dijakovic makes his way out. Bronson Reed is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. They trade a few counters and Dijakovic controls Reed in the middle of the ring. Reed fights out of a hold but Dijakovic lands on his feet and goes right back to the headlock to wear Reed down. Reed fights out and applies a headlock of his own. Dijakovic with another headlock on Reed now. They bump in the middle of the ring with shoulders. They collide again but Dijakovic rocks Reed now. Reed fires back with a chop. Dijakovic with a headlock. Reed avoids a suplex. Reed ends up dropping Dijakovic with a shoulder. Reed sits down on Dijakovic’s back, arms crossed, and grounds him now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade stiff strikes. Reed with a forearm and a big German suplex. Reed with a running back splash in the corner for a 2 count. Reed with a suplex in the middle of the ring for another pin attempt. Reed charges in the corner and leaps but Dijakovic moves. Dijakovic with elbows and more strikes in the corner now.

Dijakovic goes for a suplex but Reed resists. Dijakovic pounds on Reed and goes for the suplex again but can’t get him up. More back and forth between the two. Dijakovic finally tosses Reed with a suplex attempt but Reed still kicks out at 2. Dijakovic tries to set Reed up for Feast Your Eyes but Reed unloads with elbows. More back and forth. Reed with a knee to the face and a headbutt. Reed charges but Dijakovic levels him with a huge Cyclone kick for a close 2 count.

Dijakovic goes to the top now and nails a big moonsault but Reed still kicks out. Dijakovic can’t believe it. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Dijakovic goes for the throat but Reed blocks it and headbutts Dijakovic’s hand. Reed fights Dijakovic off some more. Dijakovic with a superkick but Reed nails a big Thesz Press from the top for a close 2 count. Reed plays to the crowd for some cheers now. Reed goes to the top to fly but Dijakovic cuts him off and rocks him with the hurt arm from the headbutts.

Dijakovic climbs up for the superplex but Reed fights him and headbutts him to the mat. Reed looks to fly but Dijakovic comes back and grabs him by the throat. Reed counters but Dijakovic turns that into a super Choke Bomb from the top for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic

– After the match, Dijakovic sells the hand injury and stands tall to have his arm raised. We go to replays.

– Tom and Beth send us to a promo for the WWE Worlds Collide event on January 25 during Royal Rumble Weekend, which will feature NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

– Cathy, Pat and Sam are back at the NXT Happy Holidays set. Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era is announced as the Worlds Collide main event.

– We get a vignette for Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart to the NXT Arena. Bianca Belair is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. They have some words in the corner. Belair sends Shotzi down and taunts her. Blackheart attacks and takes Belair down, grounding her. Belair comes back and hits a Bonzai Drop. Belair blocks more offense with a shoulder tackle. Belair blocks a sunset flip attempt and taunts Shotzi some more. Shotzi rocks her and fights back, rolling her up for a 2 count.

Shotzi keeps control and sends Belair flying with a scissors. Shotzi charges and hits a big senton to the back, sending Belair out to the floor for a breather. Shotzi runs the ropes and kicks through the ropes but Belair grabs her legs and drops her on the apron. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi rolls Belair for a 2 count. Belair comes right back with a lariat for a 2 count. Belair works Shotzi over while she’s down. Belair runs into a boot in the corner. Shotzi comes off the turnbuckle for another 2 count. Belair comes right back with a dropkick for a 2 count. Blackheart fights back up and rocks Belair into the corner with strikes. Belair fights Shotzi off and sends her into the corner but misses when charging. Blackheart with a splash in the corner and a reverse Slingblade for a pop.

Shotzi with a big knee to the face and a rolling elbow. Blackheart with a kick to the face. Blackheart drives Belair face-first into the mat for another close pin attempt. Fans rally as Belair rams Blackheart into the corner with thrusts. Belair scoops Blackheart but Blackheart fights free. Shotzi sends Belair to the apron but Belair hangs on after being kicked. Shotzi charges and jumps to the top, sending Belair face-first into the edge of the apron. Shotzi falls to the floor.

Shotzi brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Blackheart leaps but Belair moves and Shotzi rolls through. Shotzi misses a kick. Belair scoops her into the Torture Rack and slams her down with the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. Belair swings her hair around as we go to replays.

– We go back to Cathy, Sam and Pat to hype next week’s awards special. They send us to the Barclays Center for tonight’s main event.

Damian Priest and Tony Nese vs. Keith Lee and Lio Rush

Beth and Tom welcome us back to Brooklyn as Damian Priest makes his way out for the main event. 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese is out next. Lio Rush is out first for his team, followed by Keith Lee. Lee comes out wearing a Santa Claus hat, carrying a plate of cookies.

The bell rings and fans start chanting for Lee, who shared his cookies with Rush. Rush starts off with Nese but Nese immediately tags out. Priest stares down Rush and points out the size difference. Priest wants Lee but Rush isn’t backing down. Priest grabs Rush by his throat. Rush rocks Priest. Priest charges and misses. Rush kicks him and avoids another attack. Lee tags in as Rush flips into the corner.

Lee and Priest face off in the middle of the ring. Priest takes off Lee’s Santa hat and tosses it. Priest nails Lee but Lee goes to work. They trade strikes and counters. Lee with a big crossbody in the middle of the ring. Nese comes in but Lee backs him off and smiles at him. Rush throws the cookies at Nese. Nese chases Rush around the ring. Lee runs over and nails a big Pounce, sending Nese over the announce table, into Tom. Tom asks what’s going on as Lee and Rush celebrate. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest has control of Rush. Nese comes in and levels Rush with a big kick for a 2 count. Nese keeps Rush grounded on the mat now with a body scissors. Nese talks trash as Lee encourages Rush from the apron. Fans try to rally some as Rush fights up and out. Nese takes Rush to the corner and kicks away as the referee warns him.

Rush rocks Nese out of the corner but Nese stops him from tagging. Rush counters and rolls Nese up, then blocks a kick. They tangle some more and Nese still stops the tag. More back and forth until Rush nails The Come Up on Nese out of nowhere. Lee finally gets the tag as does Priest. Lee unloads and hits a splash in the corner and more offense. Lee with a huge clothesline for a close 2 count on Priest. More back and forth. Priest gets dropped on the apron. Nese comes back in and hits a moonsault on Lee for a close 2 count.

Rush tags himself back in and tangles with Nese. Rush with a big clothesline attempt but Nese dodges it with the Matrix. Nese and Rush unload on each other but Rush gets the upperhand. Priest takes Lee off the apron before the tag is made. Priest chokeslams Rush on the edge of the apron. Priest waits for Rush to get up but here comes Lee, with his Santa hat back on. Lee knocks Priest over the top rope to the floor, then follows. Fans chant for Lee as he rolls Priest back in. Nese flies out but Lee catches him in mid-air. Lee launches Nese into the barrier. Priest flies out next but Lee catches him in mid-air, then tosses him into Nese. Lee holds Priest and powerbombs him into the apron.

Lee comes back in and scoops Nese while smiling in the middle of the ring. Lee drops Nese with the Jackhammer. Rush, with a mouthful of cookies, waits for the tag on the apron. Rush goes to the top and stands on Lee’s shoulders. Rush nails a huge Final Hour onto Nese for the pin and the win.

Winners: Keith Lee and Lio Rush

– After the match, the music hits as Lee and Rush stand tall in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Nese and Priest look on from the stage as the Christmas edition of NXT goes off the air with Lee and Rush celebrating for the crowd.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.