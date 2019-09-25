– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at last week’s big episode.

– We’re live on the USA Network from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The Undisputed Era appears on the platform above the announcers – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go right to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Dominik Dijakovic is out next.

Nigel shows us a “Tale of the Tape” for the two big men. Fans chant for Dijakovic as they face off in the middle of the ring before the bell. The staredown continues as they size each other up. They lock up and Dijakovic applies a headlock. Fans chant for Lee now. They both dodge big strikes from each other. Lee catches a kick and shoves Dijakovic into the corner. Lee attacks but Dijakovic fights him off. More counters between the two. Lee with a diving crossbody to take Dijakovic down for a pop.

Fans chant for Lee again as he knocks Dijakovic over the top rope to the apron. Lee lets Dijakovic get to his feet on the apron. Lee goes to suplex Dijakovic into the ring but it’s blocked. Lee blocks a suplex attempt to the floor next. They continue to block suplex attempts. Lee lifts Dijakovic but takes a knee strike to the head. Dijakovic with forearms until Lee drops him with a headbutt to the jaw on the apron.

Lee steps out to the apron and they tangle. Dijakovic chokeslams Lee onto the apron. They both fall to the floor as a loud “NXT!” chant begins. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dijakovic fights out of a corner but Lee rocks him with strikes. Lee lifts Dijakovic high in the air and drives him down into the mat. Dijakovic fights from the apron again and tries to slam Lee’s head into the top turnbuckle but Lee resists. Dijakovic with strikes but Lee rocks him again. Dijakovic laughs. Lee slams Dijakovic’s face into the top turnbuckle. Lee sends Dijakovic out of the ring and then flies out onto him with a big corkscrew. Fans pop and chant for NXT as Lee brings it back into the ring.

Dijakovic catches Lee in a guillotine now but he’s having trouble getting it fully locked in. Lee tries to overpower but Dijakovic rolls Lee up for a 2 count as Lee got the ropes. They trade big shots in the middle of the ring again. Lee unloads and headbutts Dijakovic down. Lee goes to the second rope in the corner and hits a big moonsault for a close 2 count. Lee sits Dijakovic on the top rope and rocks him. Lee climbs up but Dijakovic fights him. Dijakovic with a big super Canadian Destroyer for a close 2 count. Lee kicks out and no one can believe it. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Dijakovic goes back to the top and hits a moonsault for another close 2 count. Lee sits right up and shocks Dijakovic again. Lee powers up with Dijakovic, puts him into a fireman’s carry, and nails the Supernova for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Dijakovic watches from down in the corner as Lee plays to the crowd.

– We see the face off between Candice LeRae and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler after LeRae won the Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender last week. Nigel goes over a “Tale of the Tape” for the match, which will take place next Wednesday on the USA Network. Mauro says the show will have limited commercial interruptions.

– The announcers show us how last week’s Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain ended in chaos with the roster. We see Riddle backstage warming up for tonight’s rematch, which will see the winner earn a future title shot from NXT Champion Adam Cole. Back to commercial.

Dakota Kai vs. Taynara Conti

Back from the break and out comes Dakota Kai for her return. Taynara is out next.

The bell rings and Taynara talks trash as they meet in the middle of the ring. She slaps Kai. Kai fires back with a big kick. Kai goes to the top but Taynara knocks her down and sends her to the mat with a kick. Taynara with another big kick for a 2 count. Taynara boots Kai around and keeps control. Taynara ducks a right hand and sends Kai to the mat with a judo toss. Taynara with more strikes and a 2 count.

Taynara talks more trash while holding Kai’s face. Kai rocks her and kicks her. Kai with another kick as she mounts offense. Kai ends up on the apron, rocking Taynara again. Kai with a running kick to the head from the floor. Kai brings it back into the ring and hits an axe kick to the back. Kai with a flurry of kicks to the face now, some blocked. Kai with a big running kick in the corner. Kai scoops Taynara on her shoulder and hits the GTK for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays.

– We go to Cathy Kelley, who confirms Imperium vs. Kushida and two partners for later tonight.

– We see Killian Dain outside in deep thought. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype next Wednesday’s show on the USA Network.

Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain

We go to the ring for tonight’s Street Fight, a rematch from last week, and out first comes Matt Riddle. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole for a future title shot. Killian Dain is out next.

Riddle strikes first and they go at it. Dain fights back with body shots. Riddle rocks Dain back into the ropes. Dain lifts Riddle but Riddle pounds on him. Dain ends up tossing Riddle out of he ring. Riddle runs right back in and takes Dain down. They tangle on the mat and Dain rolls him for a 2 count. They go to lock up but Dain delivers a big kick. Riddle slides out of a move and ends up landing a kick to the head. Riddle with a German suplex for a 2 count.

Dain rolls to the floor for a breather. Riddle runs and leaps off the steel steps with a Superman forearm. We go to commercial with fans chanting “Bro!” as Riddle stares at Dain on the outside.

Back from the break and Dain has Riddle down in the corner. We see how Dain dominated during the break and used a kendo stick. Riddle unloads with strikes in the ring now. Dain with a Exploder suplex out of nowhere. Riddle fights back with some of his signature moves. Riddle with a penalty kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Dain with a senton in the middle of the ring. Dain powerbombs Riddle and drops a big elbow for another close pin attempt.

Riddle counters Dain and drops him with a big Alabama Slam. Riddle goes to the top and hits a Floating Bro for a close 2 count. Riddle charges and Dain sends him over the top to the floor. Dain runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Dain grabs a steel chair and throws it at Riddle to keep him down. The referee checks on Riddle. Dain with another big chair shot to the side. Dain fights Riddle near a production area now. Riddle puts Dain in a chair and unloads with kicks, sending him to the floor. Riddle slams a chair onto Dain. Riddle keeps fighting Dain in the production area, slamming his head into a table.

Dain turns it around and sends Riddle face-first into a production case. Dain grabs Riddle by the face and talks trash. Riddle responds with strikes to the face. Dain with a big headbutt. Dain charges at Riddle and hits a diving crossbody, putting them both through a wall. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is in control in the crowd. Riddle has placed Dain on a table. He stands on a top bleacher and leaps, putting Dain through the table with a Bro-Ton. Riddle keeps control and fights Dain back to the ringside area. Riddle brings it back into the ring and launches himself over the top onto Dain for a close 2 count. Riddle grabs a steel chair and plays to the crowd but Dain takes him down with another diving crossbody.

Dain keeps control and hits a big Vader Bomb in the corner. Dain with a second Vader Bomb. Dain goes for a third and hits it but Riddle kicks out at 2. Dain shows some frustration now. Dain hits Riddle with a chair and places it on top of him. Dain grabs a kendo stick and cracks the chair on Riddle with it. Dain places a chair on top of Riddle again. Dain goes to the corner for a Vader Bomb on the chair but Riddle jumps up with a chair shot to the back. Riddle powerbombs Dain from the corner. Riddle tosses the chair to Dain while he’s on his knees. Dain catches it and Riddle drives it into him with a knee. Dain still kicks out at 2.

Riddle places the chair on Dain now and hits it with a kendo stick. Riddle with another kendo stick shot as fans cheer him on. Riddle mounts Dain with strikes as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle looks to go for the Bro-Mission but Dain fights up and out. Dain grabs the chair but Riddle punches it into him. Riddle unloads with strikes while Dain is on his knees again. Dain fights back with forearms. Riddle drops Dain into a Fujiwara armbar out of nowhere. Riddle extends the arm and Dain taps for the submission.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. Mauro confirms Riddle vs. Cole with the title on the line for next Wednesday. Cole comes walking out from the back and enters the ring. Cole puts the title in Riddle’s face and talks trash while Riddle is still trying to get up. Riddle pulls Cole into the armbar out of nowhere. Cole starts tapping out. The Undisputed Era hits the ring to make the save but Riddle retreats. Riddle backs up the ramp as his music starts back up as The Undisputed Era tends to Cole. The first hour ends on the USA Network.

– The second hour of this week’s NXT episode opens live on the WWE Network as The Undisputed Era continues to check on NXT Champion Adam Cole in the ring. We see replays from the main event and the post-match interaction between Matt Riddle and Cole.

– The announcers look at what happened between Kushida and Imperium last week. The six-man match with Imperium vs. Kushida and two mystery partners will take place later tonight.

Rhea Ripley vs. Kayden Carter

We go to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley to a pop. Out next comes Kayden Carter, the former Lacey Lane.

The bell rings and Carter immediately hits a big dropkick. They tangle and Ripley fires back with a big dropkick of her own for a close 2 count. Ripley rams Carter back into the corner and unloads, beating her down. Ripley with a delayed vertical suplex, finally bringing Carter to the mat for a 2 count. Ripley mounts Carter with strikes now.

Carter turns it around and begins to mount offense. Carter with a hurricanrana and more moves. Carter counters and drops Ripley with a back kick for a close 2 count. Carter charges but Ripley slams her to the mat. Ripley hits the pumphandle Rip Tide for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Ripley goes over to the corner and kicks Carter out of the ring.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Matt Martel and Chase Parker

Back from the break and out comes Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Out next comes Chase Parker and Matt Martel, now known as Ever Rise. They are the former 3.0.

Martel starts off with Lorcan and they trade holds. Martel keeps Lorcan grounded for a minute. Lorcan fights up and out, and tags Burch in. They double team Martel with chops. Burch keeps control and takes Parker down as he comes in. Burch catches Parker in mid-air and slams him. Martel tries to interfere but Burch uppercuts him. Lorcan tags in and they double team Parker for a 2 count as Martel runs in and throws Lorcan out of the ring while the referee is distracted by Burch.

Martel brings Lorcan back into the ring and mounts him with strikes now. Parker tags back in and holds his boot up while Martel slams Lorcan face-first into it. Parker with a 1 count. Parker with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Parker keeps Lorcan down with a submission as fans try to rally for Lorcan. Martel tags back in for another shot into the boot in the corner. Martel with a Pendulum backbreaker for another pin attempt. Parker comes back in with a double team knee for another 2 count on Lorcan. Parker shows some frustration now. Parker unloads on Lorcan some more for another pin attempt.

Martel comes back in to keep Lorcan grounded. Martel clubs Lorcan in the back of the head and drops him again. Lorcan manages to drop both opponents. Burch tags in and unloads on both opponents at the same time, cleaning house. Burch with a clothesline and a big kick to Parker in the corner. Burch with a missile dropkick and a kip up for a pop. Burch and Lorcan both get hyped up before running wild on Parker with the double team DDT. Lorcan covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

– After the match, Lorcan and Burch stand tall as we go to replays. We come back to Lorcan and Burch playing to the crowd for more pops.

– Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are shown in the front row.

– The announcers hype next Wednesday’s NXT episode some more, featuring limited commercial interruption.

– We see Kushida backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza

Back from a quick break and out comes Cameron Grimes. Mauro talks about last week’s squash win over Sean Maluta. Out next comes Raul Mendoza.

The bell rings and Grimes charges with the double knees but Mendoza goes under him to avoid it, avoiding a repeat of last week. They go at it and Mendoza starts working on the left arm. Grimes turns it around for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth and a 2 count by Mendoza. They tangle some more and Mendoza gets the upperhand. Mendoza comes off the top rope and jumps into a side headlock takedown. Mendoza keeps Grimes grounded now.

Grimes fights out of a hold. They run the ropes and collide in mid-air with crossbody attempts but Grimes comes out on top for a 2 count. Grimes with running knees. Grimes with a big stomp to the chest. Grimes with a chop to the chest. Grimes launches Mendoza into the corner and he goes back down for a 2 count. Grimes keeps Mendoza down by his arm now. Mendoza fights up and out, rolling Grimes into a Crucifix for a 2 count. Grimes comes right back with a big forearm for a 2 count. Grimes takes Mendoza back down and focuses on the arm. Grimes re-positions with another submission, keeping Mendoza down on his face. Fans try to rally for Mendoza. Mendoza comes back with a big running enziguri.

Mendoza blocks a shot and fights Grimes into the corner with chops. Mendoza with another running enziguri. Mendoza with a springboard dropkick for a pop. Mendoza charges again but runs into an elbow. Grimes goes to the top but Mendoza kicks him. Mendoza springboards up and brings Grimes to the mat with a big Frankensteiner. Grimes kicks out at 2. Grimes fights Mendoza off. They tangle again and Grimes nails the big leaping stomp for the pin to win as fans boo.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Imperium backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

Kushida and Breezango vs. Imperium

Back from a quick break and out first comes Kushida without his mystery partners. Imperium is out next for the main event – Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. No sign of WWE UK Champion WALTER. Imperium hits the ring and Kushida exits. Kushida comes back in and warns them. The lights go out and then come back on as the sirens go off. It’s Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They come to the ring dressed as The Fashion Police.

Fans chant for Breezango as we get the bell. Kushida starts off with Aichner. Aichner grabs Kushida and throws him across the ring to start. Aichner unloads in the corner. Kushida with a big hip toss and a basement dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Kushida goes for the arm now. Aichner tags in Barthel and then nails a big Spinebuster on Kushida. They double team Kushida. Wolfe comes in and hits a German on Kushida for a 2 count. Wolfe goes for a backbreaker but Kushida slides out and tags Fandango in. Fandango rolls Wolfe for a 2 count.

Fandango ends up nailing a dropkick to Wolfe for a 2 count. Fandango drops Wolfe over the top rope. Breeze tags in and they deliver double kicks to Wolfe while he’s hung on the top. Breeze covers for a 2 count on Wolfe. Breeze with a snap suplex and a leg drop for another pin attempt. Breeze gets backed into the corner but he fights out as Aichner tags in. Aichner ends up tossing Breeze to the floor. Barthel tags back in and levels Breeze on the floor with a big shot. Barthel brings Breeze back into the ring and mounts him with strikes. Barthel with a headbutt while Breeze is down. Wolfe tags back in and wrestles Breeze to the mat, keeping him grounded as fans try to rally for Breeze.

Breeze fights up and out but Wolfe manhandles him back to the mat for a close 2 count. Wolfe brings Breeze to the corner and in comes Aichner for some double teaming. Breeze is in a Tree of Woe now. Imperium keeps the quick tags coming as they hit stereo dropkicks to Breeze, sending him to the floor as the referee counts. Barthel rocks Breeze with a big right hand, then brings Breeze back into the ring. Wolfe tags back in and takes over on Breeze. Aichner tags back in and drops Breeze while Wolfe holds him. Aichner chokes and rakes at Breeze with the bottom rope as fans boo. Aichner with a back drop driver for a 2 count. Barthel tags back in and hits uppercuts in the corner. Barthel takes Breeze back down for more offense and another pin attempt. Kushida and Fandango wait for a tag. Breeze fights off all three opponents near their corner.

Breeze crawls for a tag but Barthel runs in and stops him. Breeze backdrops Barthel and rolls him for a 2 count. Imperium knocks Kushida and Fandango off the apron to prevent a tag. They drag Breeze back to their corner and work him over to boos. Aichner tags back in and talks some trash while kicking Breeze around. Aichner knocks Kushida off the apron and swings at Fandango but he jumps off. Breeze manages to hit a big enziguri on Aichner out of nowhere. Fandango finally gets the hot tag as Wolfe also comes in. Fandango unloads and then on Aichner. Fandango takes turns on Wolfe and Aichner.

Fandango plants Aichner and then knocks Wolfe and Barthel off at once. Fandango sends Barthel too the floor. Fandango runs the ropes and leaps out of the ring, taking all three opponents down as Kushida tagged himself in. Kushida springboards and hits a missile dropkick to Barthel as he is rolled in. Kushida with a submission on Barthel but Imperium breaks it up. There’s chaos in the ring with all six Superstars now. Breezango goes back to the floor with Aichner and Wolfe. Kushida knocks Wolfe and Aichner off the apron as they approach. More back and forth between Kushida and Barthel in the ring now. Kushida catches Barthel and rolls him up in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Kushida and Breezango

– After the match, Kushida runs up to the stage to celebrate as his music hits. WWE UK Champion WALTER suddenly appears and levels Kushida with a big boot. Fans chant WALTER’s name now. Wolfe, Aichner and Barthel join WALTER on the stage now as he stares down at Kushida. Imperium stands tall together over Kushida as their music starts up. NXT goes off the air.

