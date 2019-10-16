– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package that has highlights from the previous weeks including the return of Tommaso Ciampa.

– We’re live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. The crowd is hot tonight. Mauro is joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s show and send us right to the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

We go to the ring and out comes Tommaso Ciampa for his in-ring return as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop big for Ciampa. Out next comes Angel Garza as Ciampa stares him down from the turnbuckles.

The bell rings as fans chant “Ciampa’s gonna kill you” to start. Garza charges but Ciampa drops him first with a big shoulder tackle. They run the ropes and trade counters. Garza shows up some and drops to one knee to offer a handshake. Fans chant for Ciampa. Garza’s stunt leads to an enziguri to the head of Ciampa. They end up on the floor and Ciampa launches Garza into the apron, then the barrier, then over to the floor again. Ciampa sits on the apron and plays to the crowd for a big pop.

They return tot he ring and Ciampa rocks Garza. Ciampa goes for a Fairytale Ending but Garza rams him back into the corner. Garza turns it around with a big dropkick to the left knee in the corner. Garza sends Ciampa out to the floor and nails a suicide dive. They bring it back in and Garza nails a missile dropkick. Some fans chant for Garza now and he poses in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Ciampa comes right back and unloads. Ciampa drops Garza in the corner and delivers a bunch of offense. Ciampa charges in with a big knee to the face, sending Garza to the outside. Ciampa stomps away on Garza’s Mexican flag now, to mostly cheers. Ciampa uses the flag some more and then drops Garza with the big second rope draping DDT, the Willow’s Bell, for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Fans chant “Welcome back!” as Ciampa goes to make his exit. The music interrupts and out comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. They march to ringside as Ciampa takes a seat in a chair in the middle of the ring, with a crutch in hand. O’Reilly goes to the announcers and tosses them a USB drive, telling them they need to check it out. The Undisputed Era stares Ciampa down from the bottom of the ramp, taunting him. Ciampa is standing now, staring right back at them. Mauro says he will get the USB stick to the production truck, to see if they’re able to show it to fans tonight.

– We see Johnny Gargano backstage. We also see Keith Lee backstage preparing for his match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mauro says the USB stick from The Undisputed Era has been cleared for viewing. The video plays and shows The Undisputed Era backstage somewhere with Adam Cole talking trash to the camera. We then see The Velveteen Dream laid out on top of some boxes on a pallet. Roderick Strong talks trash and says this is what he gets for getting in his way. Cole says the same thing will happen to Finn Balor if he becomes a problem. The Undisputed Era walks off with Dream still laid out.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Imperium

We go to the ring and out first comes the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Out next comes Imperium – Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with Alexander Wolfe. WWE UK Champion WALTER is not with them. Imperium marches to the ring and poses in the center as Burch and Lorcan watch from their corner.

Aichner starts off with Burch and takes control with a headlock. They tangle and Burch tags in. Lorcan gets the tag and delivers chops. Aichner takes Burch to Imperium’s corner and in comes Barthel to take over on Burch. Barthel comes off the top but Burch hits a headbutt in mid-air. Burch unloads now. Burch with a missile dropkick and a kip-up. Burch fights off both opponents now. Burch goes to charge at Aichner but Barthel makes the save with a basement dropkick. Barthel and Aichner stand tall and pose on the ropes as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Barthel has Burch grounded. Burch with a jawbreaker. Burch keeps control and tags in Lorcan as Aichner also tags in. Burch goes to work on Aichner and nails two dives, the second taking down both opponents. Lorcan leaps out again and takes them both down once again. Lorcan and Burch with double team moves on Aichner now. Aichner kicks out at 2. Barthel stops another double team and pulls his partner to safety on the floor. Aichner and Lorcan unload on each other with chops in the middle of the ring now. Lorcan ends up crashing into Barthel, sending him off the apron. Lorcan and Aichner go at it.

Lorcan hits a suplex on Aichner while Barthel dives out to take Burch down. Aichner hits a big springboard moonsault from the apron to the top on Lorcan but he still kicks out at 2. Aichner and fans can’t believe it. Lorcan and Aichner trade more shots. Barthel tags in but Lorcan fights both of them off with chops. Imperium with a big Spinebuster – kick combo. They then hit the top rope European uppercut into a powerbomb combo. Barthel covers Lorcan for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Lorcan and Burch stumble to the ramp as Imperium recovers in the ring. Imperium’s music hits as we go to replays. Imperium stands tall together in the middle of the ring.

– Mauro sends us to a video package on how Johnny Gargano is NXT 4 Life. Gargano says he will do whatever it takes to be NXT Champion again. Gargano is backstage with Cathy Kelley in video that was recorded earlier today. She asks about the history with Tommaso Ciampa and he says it’s been documented, the ups and the downs. Gargano isn’t sure where things stand and he won’t know until he and Ciampa see each other face to face.

– We see Dominik Dijakovic backstage warming up.

– We get a quick video teaser for Io Shirai. She will be in action tonight. Back to commercial.

Io Shirai vs. Kayden Carter

We go to the ring and out first comes Io Shirai. Kayden Carter is out next.

The bell rings and Carter charges as fans chant for Shirai. They go back and forth with counters and pin attempts for a few minutes. Carter with a big dropkick to send Shirai out for a breather. Carter tries for a kick from the apron but Shirai sends her into the apron. Fans do dueling chants as they bring it back in. Shirai with a springboard dropkick from the apron for a close 2 count.

Carter ends up sweeping the leg out and going for the pin but Shirai keeps fighting. Carter goes on and kicks Shirai in the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Shirai with a huge German suplex for a pop. Shirai keeps control and hits a big moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Shirai takes the mic as fans cheer for her. They chant her name now. Shirai says it’s not Rhea Ripley, it’s not Bianca Belair, its not NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, it’s all about Io. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley to the ring. Rhea enters the ring and faces off with Shirai in the middle. Fans chant Rhea’s name. Shirai goes to speak but Rhea snatches the mic from her hand. Rhea says last week Belair ran her mouth, and next week Rhea gets to put her back in her place, but if Shirai ever puts Rhea’s name in her mouth again, she has no problem shutting Shirai up. Fans chant “fight!” now as they face off. Shirai smiles and backs off, talking trash. Rhea tosses the mic and stares her down. Fans continue chanting Rhea’s name as Shirai makes her exit from the ring, still talking trash. Rhea’s music hits to end the segment.

– We see how Killian Dain destroyed Boa last week, right after Boa’s loss to Cameron Grimes. We see Boa backstage warming up now. He speaks some in Chinese and continues warming up.

– Cathy Kelley is with NXT General Manager William Regal in the arena. She asks about The Velveteen Dream after he was attacked by The Undisputed Era earlier in the night. Regal says Dream won’t be able to compete next week in the match against NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and it might be a long time before he does return. Regal then announces that Strong will still defend his title next Wednesday, against the winner of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Fans cheer and we go back to commercial.

Rubber Match: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee. The winner of this rubber match between the two will become the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong for a title shot next week. Dominik Dijakovic is out next.

Fans are hot for the start of the match. They meet in the middle of the ring and rock each other with big shoulder collisions in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic goes down to one knee first as Lee focuses on his arm. Lee lifts Dijakovic with a straight arm lift and continues to control him as fans are riled up.

They run the ropes and Lee drop Dijakovic with a big shoulder. Fans chant for Lee as he keeps control and hits a splash for a 2 count. Dijakovic ends up turning it around and dropping Lee for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Lee fires back with lefts and rights, sending Dijakovic into the corner for a pop. Lee with a splash in the corner. Lee tosses Dijakovic across the ring and then nails a big left hand in the corner. Lee keeps control and levels Dijakovic for another close 2 count. Dijakovic comes back and ends up hitting a big Chokebomb but can’t put Lee away. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Dijakovic takes Lee to the top and rocks him. Dijakovic climbs up but Lee fights back and chops him to the mat. Lee stands on the second rope and nails a big Frogsplash on the injured left arm of Dijakovic. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Lee goes on and hits the big sitdown powerbomb but Dijakovic rolls to the floor to avoid the pin.

Lee follows to the floor as the referee counts. They bring it back in the ring and trade shots. Lee with a big punch in the corner. Lee charges but runs right into a Cyclone Kick. Dijakovic with another close 2 count. They fight back to their feet in the middle of the ring again. Dijakovic calls for the finish but Lee blocks the suplex. Dijakovic blocks Lee now. Lee keeps holding on to him and finally hits the big vertical suplex for a 2 count. Lee with a close 2 count. Lee climbs to the top but Dijakovic superkicks him from the mat. Dijakovic tries to slam Lee to the mat but his left hand is hurting.

Dijakovic gets Lee in the Electric Chair now. Lee counters that with a huge reverse hurricanrana but Dijakovic still kicks out at 2. Everyone goes wild as the crowd chants “NXT!” now. Dijakovic unloads with elbows on the top now. Dijakovic goes for a hurricanrana but Lee blocks it. Dijakovic fights back up but Lee looks to get the upperhand again. Roderick Strong suddenly hits the ring for the disqualification, hitting the competitors with the NXT North American Title belt while they’re in the corner.

No Contest

– After the bell, Strong celebrates like he’s just accomplished something. William Regal comes out and announces that Strong will still defend his title next Wednesday, in a Triple Threat with both Dijakovic and Lee. Fans pop but Strong throws a fit.

– We see Pete Dunne backstage warming up. Still to come, Matt Riddle returns to action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened during the commercial break with The Undisputed Era yelling at William Regal as he left the building. They are not happy with the Triple Threat announcement.

Matt Riddle vs. Bronson Reed

We go to the ring and out first comes Matt Riddle for a pop. Bronson Reed is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Riddle takes control early on and unloads with quick, aggressive offense. Riddle launches Reed with a big Exploder suplex. Riddle follows up with a running kick to the face for a close 2 count. Reed blocks the Broton and comes back with a big senton of his own.

Riddle blocks shots and unloads with strikes of his own. Riddle blocks a shot and nails a kick, then kips up. Riddle ends up hitting the Bro 2 Sleep and then a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Riddle follows up with the Final Flash knee strike to the face for a close 2 count. They go on with Reed getting more offense in. Reed looks to put Riddle away but Riddle blocks. More back and forth between the two until Riddle drops Reed on his head again for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Reed watches from down in the corner as Riddle turns his attention to him. Riddle offers his fist for a show of respect. Reed gets up and they show respect with a pound. Riddle celebrates and makes his exit.

– The announcers send us to a video package on Bianca Belair, who sends a warning to Rhea Ripley.

– Still to come, Tegan Nox returns to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a trainer taking a look at Kushida’s hairline fracture in his left wrist last week, following the loss to WWE UK Champion WALTER.

Taynara vs. Tegan Nox

We go to the ring and out first comes Taynara Conti. Tegan Nox is out next. Fans give her a big pop for her return to action.

The bell rings and they go at it. Nox with an early 2 count. Taynara tries ot mount offense. Nox with a nice dropkick for a 2 count. Taynara ends up going behind and connecting with a big kick to send Nox out of the ring. Taynara follows and brings it back into the ring as the referee counts. Taynara with more aggressive offense and a 2 count. Nox looks to mount offense but Taynara shuts her down. Nox nails a big uppercut and keeps the offense going now.

Nox with a chokeslam and a running elbow into the corner. Nox with a senton in the corner now. Nox goes to the top and hits a big crossbody. Nox follows up with the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

– After the match, Nox stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Cathy Kelley is a ringside with Nox now. Her Team Kick partner Dakota Kai comes down to hug her. Cathy asks a question but the music interrupts and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Baszler asks if Nox wants to throw her name into the hat and she does. Baszler asks if that’s a good idea. Baszler says she should ask Dakota what it’s like to be in the ring with her. Baszler says Nox is running out of limbs to rehab. Nox and Kai talk trash. Baszler says Nox isn’t even worthy of a title shot and should call her when she’s done something.

– We get a quick video teaser for Finn Balor. He has a special message coming tonight.

– Back from the break and we get a package on Finn Balor with a pre-recorded message. Balor talks about how you have to go back to paths previously taken after your life comes to a crossroads. Did those steps take you to a good place or did they darken your path? Balor says he has re-traced his steps and next week, his future will be his past.

Boa vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Boa, who asked for this match to get payback or last week. Killian Dain is out next.

The bell rings and Boa charges in with a big kick to the face. Boa unloads but Dain takes it against the ropes. Boa with a dropkick to stun Dain and send him to one knee. Boa kicks Dain out of the ring next. Boa follows to the floor but Dain takes him down with a crossbody out of nowhere. Dain brings Boa back into the ring and drops a big elbow, and another, and a third.

Dain takes Boa to the corner and unloads with kicks to the injured ribs now. Dain whips Boa hard into the opposite corner and he goes down. Dain with more offense and a 2 count. Boa tries to fight back but Dain levels him with a knee to the gut. Dain with a snap suplex. Dain takes his time with the cover and Boa kicks out at 2. Boa ends up unloading with strikes to try and make a comeback but Dain drops him out of nowhere with a big lariat.

Dain slams Boa and hits the senton splash. Dain follows up with a Vader Bomb from the second turnbuckle, and another. Dain steps on Boa and goes back to the corner for a third Vader Bomb. Dain applies his Wrath submission and manhandles Boa until he taps out.

Winner: Killian Dain

– After the bell, the referee finally gets Dain to break the hold as his music hits. We go to replays and Dain stands tall to play to the crowd.

– The announcers send us to a video package on new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. Nigel says there are many challengers who are lining up for a shot at Rush’s title.

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Pete Dunne for the main event. Killian Dain approaches from the side of the stage and they have words as a referee approaches to get in between them. Dunne reaches out and snaps Dain’s fingers out of nowhere. A group of officials hold Dain back as Dunne heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers confirm Belair vs. Ripley for next week, along with Dijakovic vs. Lee vs. Strong for the NXT North American Title. We go back to the ring and fans chant “BruiserWeight!” as Dunne waits. The lights go out and the spotlight hits the stage as we see Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy marches to the ring as Dunne looks on.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and go at it, trading offense and counters. Priest with a big jumping elbow. Dunne tries to fight back but Priest works on the arm. They run the ropes and Dunne nails a big forearm clubbing shot. Dunne takes Priest down by his fingers and stomps on them for a pop. Dunne keeps control and works on the arm and hand some more. Dunne bends Priest’s elbow and stomps it into the steel ring steps as the referee counts.

They break the count and go at it on the apron now. Priest kicks Dunne away and to the floor. Priest brings it back into the ring and keeps control, standing tall over Dunne as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the undefeated Priest goes to the top but Dunne cuts him off and climbs up. Dunne hits a big superplex but they both land hard. Fans chant “NXT!” now. They both unload with strikes now. More back and forth now. Dunne with a big step-up enziguri and a dropkick to the knee. Priest fights Dunne off with an elbow. Dunne comes back with a snap German suplex and some stomps to the hand as fans cheer him on.

Priest goes to the floor for a breather. Dunne goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, taking Priest down on the outside. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now. Dunne brings it back into the ring and climbs to the top. Priest runs up and cuts him off. Dunne slides to the apron and rocks Priest, who is up top still. Dunne nails a big sitdown powerbomb but Priest still kicks out at 2. Fans chant “NXT!” now as the show runs past 10pm.

Dunne stomps away on Priest now as fans pop. Priest rocks Dunne and follows but Dunne takes him down with a flying armbar. Priest fights it off but Dunne goes into a triangle. Priest ends up hitting another big enziguri. Priest launches Dunne into the ring post. Fans chant for Priest now. Priest picks Dunne up and hits a Crucifix Powerbomb for another close 2 count. Fans pop and chant “NXT!” again. Priest fires an imaginary arrow at Dunne and calls for the end. Priest runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Dunne down on the floor with a big somersault senton. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Priest brings it back in for a German but Dunne lands on his feet. Dunne rocks Priest in the head. Dunne goes to the top but Priest nails a Cyclone Kick. Priest climbs up and hits a big Frankensteiner. Priest follows up with South of Heaven but Dunne still kicks out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. They trade more big strikes and unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Dunne gets the upperhand for a second but Priest joins back in. Dunne with a big right hand. Priest fires right back with a huge clothesline to turn Dunne inside out. Dunne counters The Reckoning. Priest blocks the Bitter End and rocks Dunne. Dunne counters again with another enziguri. Priest rocks Dunne again and springboards at him but Dunne knocks him out of the air. Both Superstars are down now. Fans give them a standing ovation and chant “NXT!” after that last sequence.

Fans chant “fight forever!” now as Dunne goes to the top. Dunne goes for the moonsault but Priest gets his knees up and Dunne lands on them. Priest foes to finish Dunne but Dunne grabs the fingers and slides out. The referee gets caught in between them, leading to Priest hitting a low blow kick on Dunne. Fans boo and the referee somehow didn’t see it. Priest follows up with The Reckoning for the pin to win.

Winner: Damien Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall to celebrate as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest makes his exit and stands tall on the ramp, firing his imaginary arrows and smiling back at the ring as Dunne recovers on the mat. NXT goes off the air.