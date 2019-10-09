– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens with a video package with highlights from last week.

– We’re live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Drew Gulak

We go right to the ring and out comes Lio Rush. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and Gulak goes for a corner dropkick but Rush moves. Rush follows up with a big Spanish Fly for a 2 count. Gulak goes to the floor for a breather but Rush leaps out with a dive. Rush keeps control and hits an Asahi moonsault from the apron to the floor. Fans chant “Lio!” as he brings it back in and keeps control. They go back and forth now as fans do dueling chants.

Rush counters a move for a roll-up but Gulak turns that into a shoulder submission on the mat. Rush tries to fight up and out but Gulak knees him. Gulak keeps control and cradles Rush for a 2 count. Gulak drops a knee on the arm and keeps Rush grounded. Rush fights up and out again. Rush with chops in the corner now. Gulak with a big chop of his own. Gulak with a big slam for a 2 count. They trade holds and Gulak takes Rush to the top. Rush fights back and sends Gulak to the apron, then the floor. Gulak comes right back and dropkicks Rush from the top to the floor, landing hard. We go to commercial as the screen splits.

Back from the break and Rush delivers kicks while Gulak is on his knees. Gulak counters and hits a huge lariat in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rush turns it around and keeps control for another close 2 count. Gulak counters with the Gu-Lock in the middle of the ring. Rush ends up turning it around for a Dragon Sleeper in the middle of the ring. Gulak powers up and delivers the Cyclone Crash but Rush gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Gulak with another close 2 count as fans cheer them both on.

Gulak takes Rush to the top while the “this is awesome!” chants start. Rush fights back and knocks Gulak to the mat. Gulak runs back up but gets dropped. Rush delivers a big Frogsplash and more offense. Rush goes back to the top for the Final Hour and covers to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Lio Rush

– After the match, Rush stands tall and raises the title in the air as his music hits. NXT General Manager William Regal enters the ring to congratulate Rush and place the title around his waist. Gulak runs back into the ring and snatches the title. Gulak takes the title and he’s not happy, but he really just came back into the ring to show respect to Rush. Gulak exits the ring and Rush’s music starts back up as Regal puts the title on him. Rush hits the corner to pose with the title as the crowd pops.

– We see Kushida backstage warming up with Breezango. We also see WWE UK Champion WALTER backstage warming up with Imperium. They will do battle in tonight’s main event.

– Mauro talks about Finn Balor returning to NXT last week. He leads us to a video package on Balor with highlights from his original NXT run.

– Back from the break and we get a promo on Tegan Nox. She will be back in action next week. We see Nox and Dakota Kai warming up backstage.

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah

We go to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley. Aliyah is out next with Vanessa Borne at her side.

The bell rings and Ripley overpowers, going to work on Aliyah in the corner. Ripley keeps control but Aliyah uses nails down the back. Ripley is angered now. Ripley unloads and swings Aliyah around as the crowd pops. Ripley rag-dolls Aliyah some more and drops her with a Facebuster. Ripley covers for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley takes the mic and her music stops. Fans chant “Rhea!” as Ripley takes the mic and addresses Shayna Baszler, calling her the most dominant NXT Women’s Champion in history. She has snapped or tapped all opponents, but not Ripley. Ripley says she’s coming for Shayna. She drops the mic and her music starts back up.

– Mauro announces Friday’s WWE press conference in Las Vegas with Triple H, Tyson Fury, Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio. Mauro says this is going to be huge.

– Nigel hypes tonight’s main event some more, Kushida vs. WALTER in a non-title match. We go back to commercial.

Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons

We go to the ring and out first comes Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Ever-Rise is set to come out but The Forgotten Sons drag them out to the stage and it looks like they won’t be competing. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake head to the ring to compete instead, with Jaxson Ryker accompanying them.

Cutler starts off with Breeze and they go at it. Blake comes in but Breeze fights him off. Cutler catches Breeze with a backbreaker and stomps in the corner. Blake comes back in for the double team and a 2 count. Cutler tags back in for a double backbreaker for a 2 count.

Cutler works over Breeze in the corner. Blake tags back in. Breeze fights the double team off and tags in Fandango. Fandango unloads on Blake as fans pop. Blake kicks Fandango but Fandango catches him in a big powerslam. Fandango with a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Breeze tags in and for the double team but it’s blocked. Blake catapults Breeze into the turnbuckles. Fandango ends up hitting a big sunset powerbomb from the top. Ryker gets involved and sends Breeze into the rig post. Fandango runs the ropes and flies out, taking Ryker down on the floor.

Blake runs the ropes and takes down Fandango on the outside. He brings it back in and powerbombs Fandango into Blake’s knees. They hit the double team Memory Remains on Fandango for the pin to win.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons

– After the match, The Forgotten Sons stand tall as we go to replays.

– We go to a video package on Keith Lee. It looks like Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic will take place once again next week. We go to commercial.

Boa vs. Cameron Grimes

Back from a break and out first comes Boa. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately nails the double knees on Boa for the pin to win as we see Killian Dain walking down the ramp to the ring.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Dain enters the ring but Grimes exits and heads up the ramp as Dain looks on at him. Dain turns his attention to Boa now. Dain beats Boa down and hits two big Vader Bombs in the corner. Dain brings Boa over to the announce table and slams him on top of it. Dain looks at the announcers and says this is just the beginning. Some fans boo as Dain walks off.

– We get a promo on Damian Priest. The cameras and the attention are why he took out Pete Dunne a few weeks ago. At the expense of Dunne, Priest’s name will live on forever.

Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Back from a break and out comes NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong for this non-title match. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out next.

Back and forth to start. Scott with a big shot for an early 2 count. Scott with chops into the corner. Scott slams Strong on his face and hits a cartwheel into a splash for a 2 count. Strong turns it around with big chops near the corner. Scott counters and they counter more. Scott drops Strong with a big kick to the jaw. They trade big strikes coming out of the corner now.

Strong catches Scott with a backbreaker for a pop. Strong fights into a corner but they trade shots. Scott with a big clothesline to the back of the head. They go on and Strong catches Scott with another backbreaker for a pop. Fans do dueling chants for The Undisputed Era and “Swerve!” now.

Strong mounts Scott in the corner with right hands now. Scott fights out of the corner and rocks Strong. Strong with another big backbreaker for a 2 count. Strong with right hands while Scott is down on the mat. Strong with a 2 count. We go to commercial with Strong delivering more strikes.

Back from the break and Scott mounts big offense for a pop. The Undisputed Era comes walking down the ramp – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Scott with more offense, including a draping DDT for a close 2 count as we see The Undisputed Era watching from the ramp.

Strong looks to turn it around but Scott hits a big German suplex and a Flatliner. Scott with more offense for another close 2 count. Scott can’t believe it. Scott goes to the top but Strong rolls to the apron. Strong fights from the apron. Scott delivers a big double stomp from the ring, sending Strong to the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Strong with a big jumping knee and more offense after Scott is distracted by the others. Strong drops Scott over his knees and applies the Strong Hold in the middle of the ring to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, The Undisputed Era celebrates in the ring as their music hits. Cole takes the mic and asks everyone to give it up for Scott, saying he’s good but nowhere near the level of Scott. Cole talks about the best of the best coming to NXT to try and test The Undisputed Era, which is why Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa came back. Cole says everyone tries to dethrone The Undisputed Era but that will never happen. The Velveteen Dream interrupts from the big screen. He then appears on the platform above the announcers as fans chant his name. Dream reveals that Strong will defend the title against him once again in 2 weeks. This leads to Tommaso Ciampa’s music hitting.

Ciampa makes his way out to the ring with a crutch in his hand. Ciampa grabs a steel chair and enters the ring with both weapons. The Undisputed Era exits the ring. Ciampa takes a seat in the chair and takes the mic as fans chant his name. Ciampa says, “Goldie… daddy’s home!” Fans pop and chant “Daddy’s home!” now as The Undisputed Era talks trash. Ciampa stands tall in the ring with his arms out, inviting them in for a fight.

– The announcers hype tonight’s main event and we get another quick video package for it. Back to commercial.

– We see how Cathy Kelley tried to get a word with Tommaso Ciampa during the break but Angel Garza kept interrupting her. Ciampa dropped Garza with a shot to the face.

Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair

We go to the ring and out first comes Dakota Kai. Bianca Belair is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Belair catches Kai in mid-move but Kai slides out and takes her down. Kai taunts Belair for a pop. Kai with another counter and more offense, including a stomp to send Belair out of the ring. Kai with a big kick from the apron. Kai brings it back in for a quick pin attempt. Belair ends up launching Kai face-first into the turnbuckles. Belair unloads with thrusts in the corner now as the referee warns her.

Belair with a big hip toss across the ring, then a clothesline for a 2 count. Belair keeps control and slams Kai in the middle of the ring. Belair works Kai around some. Kai with a roll-up put pf nowhere for a 2 count. Belair comes back with a Gutbuster for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Belair in control.

More back and forth after the break. Kai blocks a shot and drops Belair. Kai with an axe kick. Kai with a running boot to the face in the corner for a 2 count. Kai charges with knees to the chest but Belair still kicks out at 2. Belair takes Kai to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Belair charges but Kai rolls her for a 2 count.

Belair blocks a kick and slams Kai face-first. Belair with a standing Shooting Star Press for another 2 count, and another as she shows some frustration now. Belair goes for a powerbomb but Kai fights out for a roll-up and a 2 count. Kai counters and rolls up for another pin attempt. Kai with a kick to the face. Belair with a forearm. Belair ends up catching Kai with the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair takes the mic and says she heard what Rhea Ripley had to say earlier about being next in line for Shayna Baszler. Belair doesn’t care if Ripley was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion, if someone wants a piece of Baszler, they have to go through her first. Belair celebrates as her music hits.

– Mauro plugs Friday’s big WWE press conference in Las Vegas again.

– Nigel hypes the Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic rubber match for next week’s show. We get another video package, this time with comments from Dijakovic.

– Mauro sends us to another video package to hype Finn Balor’s return to NXT. This video focuses on his main roster run and last week’s surprise appearance.

– Phoenix hypes WALTER vs. Kushida. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and Pete Dunne is backstage. He has words for Damian Priest and says he will now allow Priest to make a name in WWE off his back. Dunne threatens to break Damian’s fingers next week.

– We see new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush backstage celebrating with others.

WALTER vs. Kushida

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as Kushida and WWE UK Champion WALTER are both out.

WALTER takes Kushida down first, then overpowers some and sends him to the apron. More back and forth now. Kushida dropkicks WALTER out of the ring to the floor. Kushida keeps WALTER from coming back in by delivering more dropkicks. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and WALTER is fighting back in the corner. Kushida drops WALTER. WALTER comes back and delivers a big boot to drop Kushida on the apron. Fans chant for WALTER.

WALTER keeps Kushida grounded and focuses on the leg now. Fans chant for both Superstars. WALTER takes Kushida to the ropes and clubs him with big strikes. WALTER shoves Kushida to the mat and fans cheer him on. Kushida fights back with forearms to the face. WALTER clubs Kushida back to the mat with a big blow to the chest. Fans chant for WALTER as he dominates Kushida some more.

Kushida counters a powerbomb and drops WALTER with a big DDT. Fans chant for Kushida’s comeback now. WALTER runs into boots and then an enziguri from the apron. Kushida comes off the top with a big chop. Kushida with more offense and a basement dropkick for another pop. WALTER rolls to the apron but Kushida stays on him. WALTER wraps Kushida up but Kushida drops his arm over the rope. Kushida goes to sunset powerbomb WALTER to the floor from the apron but WALTER just stomps his face.

WALTER powers up and brings Kushida back to the apron. Kushida with big kicks on the apron as we go past the 10pm ET hour. WALTER runs into the ring post. Kushida kicks the leg out and WALTER goes to his knees on the apron. Kushida leaps up and nails a big DDT from the apron to the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” now. The referee counts while both Superstars are down on the floor. WALTER almost stops Kushida from making it back in. Kushida with an overhead kick and another to kick WALTER down. Kushida applies the Hoverboard Lock now in the middle of the ring.

WALTER beats on Kushida while stuck in the hold. WALTER fights out and blocks a shot, then applies a Sleeper hold. Kushida starts fading in the middle of the ring. Kushida fights up and gets the rope to break the hold. Kushida with the Okada Roll for a 2 count. WALTER goes right into the Sleeper on the mat. Kushida breaks it and applies a cross armbreaker but WALTER fights it on the mat. WALTER with a 2 count, and another. Kushida rolls WALTER into another close 2 count as they tangle on the mat some more. More back and forth on their feet now. Kushida with a kick. WALTER charges with a big boot and then a German release suplex. WALTER with a half-Nelson pumphandle slam into a close 2 count.

Fans do more dueling chants now. Both Superstars are down on the mat. WALTER goes to the top but Kushida kicks him. Kushida climbs up and looks for the Hoverboard Lock up top. Kushida brings WALTER to the mat and locks it in from up high as fans go wild. WALTER gets his foot on the bottom rope to finally break the hold. Fans chant “NXT!” again as both Superstars get back to their feet. Kushida with a dropkick. WALTER with a big chop. Kushida unloads with kicks. WALTER blocks a Hoverboard Lock and nails a huge shotgun dropkick. Fans chant for WALTER as he plants Kushida in the middle of the ring with a big powerbomb. Kushida still kicks out and no one can believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. WALTER slaps Kushida and hits a big Ripcord lariat in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: WALTER

– After the match, WALTER’s music hits as he recovers and stands tall. WALTER raises the WWE UK Title in the air as the rest of Imperium appears on the stage – Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The announcers plug next week’s show with Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest and Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic, as fans chant for WALTER and he joins Imperium on the stage. We cut backstage to Cathy Kelley, who has news from NXT General Manager William Regal. She announces Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza for next week, plus Roderick Strong defending the NXT North American Title against The Velveteen Dream next week. NXT goes off the air on the USA Network as Imperium stands tall on the stage.

