– The WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2019” Pre-show opens live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s on the stage with Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. We see some fans in the arena and the WarGames cages hanging above. Caruso reveals that Mia Yim was attacked backstage. She sends us to pre-recorded footage that shows doctors tending to Yim while the other members of Team Ripley stand around. Rhea Ripley is furious. We go back to the panel.

We go back to the panel for WarGames talk and a rundown of tonight’s card. Charly sends us to the ring.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

We go to Mauro Ranallo as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott hits the ring. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness. Scott hits the double-ring setup. Angel Garza is out next.

They go at it to start, trading counters. They show each other up and trade slaps. Scott sends Garza to the floor for a takedown. Scott brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Scott with a big chop, and another. Scott slams Garza face-first into the mat. Scott keeps control for another 2 count.

Scott mounts offense as a “Swerve!” chant starts. Scott goes to the top and flies but Garza rolls through and launches him into the turnbuckles. Garza rips off his pants for a pop from the crowd, then tosses them at Scott and hits a superkick off the distraction. Garza with a close 2 count. Garza with an inverted springboard suplex and another superkick but Scott keeps kicking out. Garza taunts Scott and keeps him down now. Garza gets rocked going into the corner. Garza turns it around and hits a big dropkick in the corner for a 2 count.

Garza goes to the middle for a moonsault but misses and Scott levels him. Scott with a double underhook into another suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. They trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Garza ends up taking Scott down with a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Garza beats on Scott and keeps him down. Garza goes to the top but Scott leaps up with him. Garza jumps into a Fireman’s Carry on the apron. Scott with a big Death Valley Driver on the apron. Garza falls to the floor and Scott follows up with a big stomp to the chest. Fans pop and chant “you got swerved!” now.

Scott brings it back in and plays to the crowd. Scott goes to put Garza away in the middle of the ring but Garza kicks out. Scott gets pushed back into the referee. Scott blocks a low blow kick. Garza then catches a kick from Scott. This leads to Garza hitting the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Garza continues celebrating before heading to the back.

– Back from a break and the announcers lead us to a video package for Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle. The panel discusses the match and we go back to a break. Caruso talks about Mia Yim being attacked backstage earlier. We cut backstage to Yim being loaded into an ambulance. Rhea Ripley talks Dakota Kai into replacing her. Kai says she’s not ready for the match but Ripley talks her into it. The other Team Ripley members agree. NXT General Manager William Regal closes the doors of the ambulance and it leaves. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s big event. Pat takes the mic and cuts a promo to really get the crowd hyped up, joining them at their seats. That’s it for the Takeover pre-show.

– The 2019 WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2019” event opens with a video package, featuring “Ricky” by rapper Denzel Curry.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s show. We also see the Spanish announce team at ringside.

Women’s WarGames: Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

We go to the double-ring setup as the steel cages lower down while sirens go off. Alicia Taylor goes over the rules of the first-ever women’s WarGames match. Out first comes Team Captain Rhea Ripley to a pop. She stands by one of the large cages on the stage, which has a referee standing by it. Bianca Belair is out next representing Team Baszler, which has the order of entry advantage for the match. Bianca also stands next to one of the cage pods. Candice LeRae is out next and she also stands next to the cage with Ripley. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is out next. She joins Belair by their cage. Tegan Nox is out next. She stares down Ray and then stands by the cage. Io Shirai is out next. She joins the cage with the other Team Baszler members. Out next comes Dakota Kai. Team Captain and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out last. The two teams talk and Shirai is sent to the cages first. LeRae is also sent down by her teams.

They enter the cages and the door is locked. They lock up and start brawling. LeRae with a headscissors takedown but Shirai lands on her feet. Shirai goes on as fans do dueling chants. Candice counters and slams Shirai on her face. LeRae goes to leap to the other ring with a forearm but Shirai decks her.

More back and forth now. Shirai hits a big missile dropkick from the ropes that meet in the middle of the ring. Shirai goes on and nails a dropkick in the corner. Fans do more dueling chants as they tangle in between the two rings. They go down on the steel plate in between the two rings with Shirai taking her face-down. Shirai smashes LeRae’s face into the wall of the cage. Shirai unloads in the corner now. LeRae breaks free with a jawbreaker. LeRae looks for an opening but Shirai nails a suplex. Shirai mounts LeRae in the middle of the ring and keeps her down. LeRae fights back as the counter goes off. Belair is out next.

Belair unloads and hits a standing Shooting Star Press. LeRae drops Belair and goes back to Shirai in the corner. LeRae gets them both in the corner and hits them with a bunch of strikes at the same time. Belair fights out and hits two big powerbombs on LeRae for a pop. She holds for a third powerbomb but launches LeRae into the wall of the cage instead. Belair gets hyped up as the crowd chants “NXT!” and for her.

Belair and Shirai take turns on LeRae now. Shirai runs the ropes about a dozen times as fans start building with her, while Belair holds LeRae in a Camel Clutch. Shirai keeps running and then hits Candice with a big shot to the face. Fans go wild. The timer counts down and the next person in the match is Ripley.

Ripley hit the cages with trash cans and other weapons, dropping opponents. She starts filling the ring up with kendo sticks, chairs and other weapons. Fans chant for tables. Ripley enters to boos for no tables. Ripley ducks Belair and launches her face-first into a trash can. Ripley stands a chair up and goes back to work on Belair while she’s down. Candice puts chairs up next to the one Ripley set up. They both go for Belair and try to double suplex her on the chairs but Shirai makes the save. Shirai beats down LeRae while Belair unloads on Ripley. The timer counts down and the next person let out is Ray.

Ray goes under the ring for weapons but she comes in empty-handed instead, picking up a chair to unload on LeRae with it. Ray with a big tornado DDT onto a chair to Ripley. Ray knocks Ripley onto the chairs that were set up earlier. LeRae stops Belair from splashing Ripley on the chairs. There’s chaos in the corner now. Ray unfolds all the set up chairs and fans boo her for putting the chairs out of commission. Ray was stopping a Belair superplex onto the chairs. Everyone is still stacked up in the corner. Ripley finally comes over and finishes the Tower of Doom, dropping everyone but Belair on the pile of chairs. Belair comes flying next, splashing everyone on the chairs. The timer counts and the next person out is Kai. Kai leaves the cage but stops and turns around, dropping Nox in the cage. Kai unloads on Nox and destroys her inside the cage. The others look on from WarGames. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Baszler laughs as Kai continues to destroy Nox and slam the cage door on her injured knees over and over.

NXT General Manager William Regal tries to stop Kai but she puts hands on him. Regal and officials finally gets Kai to leave. Baszler laughs some more. Kai comes running back over to attack Nox again while she’s down. Fans boo Kai as she looks down at the cages. Referees and Regal order her to the back. Ripley is furious in the ring now. Baszler points and laughs, ready to come out of the cage. The counter goes off again and here comes the final member, Baszler. Baszler mocks and taunts her opponents as she looks over at officials tending to Kai. Kai slowly makes her way to the cages as Belair and Ray double team Ripley.

Baszler comes in and Ripley brawls with her. Ripley gets double teamed and Baszler kicks her while she’s held. Mauro confirms that the match is now officially underway as Nox cannot compete. Pinfalls and submissions are legal now. Baszler has handcuffs and looks to limit her opponents but they fight back. Ripley and Baszler brawl. Belair makes the save. Ray saves Shirai from LeRae. Ripley dropkicks Ray. Ripley blocks a Ray DDT and slams her back into the wall of the cage for a pop. Baszler ends up applying a Kirifuda Clutch to LeRae while she hangs from the corner. She breaks free and ends up launching LeRae across the ring. LeRae with a moonsault on Baszler but Belair hits her in the face with a trash can to make the save.

Belair presses LeRae high in the air and over onto Ripley in the other ring. Ray with a Gory Bomb to LeRae. Shirai hits a moonsault on LeRae but it’s broken. Ray sends Ripley into the cage but she drops her. Belair takes her hair and whips away on Ripley. Candice makes the save with tons of kendo stick shots to Belair. Shirai ends up climbing to the top of the cage as fans go wild. LeRae climbs up with her and tries to stop her. Ray stops LeRae but LeRae brings her to the mat with a huge super hurricanrana from the top of the cage, for a close 2 count as Belair breaks the pin up. Fans go wild with another big “NXT!” and “Mamma Mia!” chant after a big multi-woman spot from the rings.

Baszler gets slapped and beat on with a steel chair from Ripley now. Ripley places a trash can on two chairs set up. Ray ends up taking the trash can to the face. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch to Ripley in the middle of the ring. Ripley tries to break it but Baszler manhandles her. Ripley handcuffs herself to Baszler now. They tangle a bit. Ripley lifts Baszler and slams her over the two chairs standing up still, while cuffed. Ripley goes right into the pin to get the win.

Winner: Team Ripley

– After the match, Ripley’s music hits as the referee checks on she and Baszler, freeing them. Ripley stands tall in the middle of the ring as LeRae joins her to have their arm raised for a pop. We go to replays. We see Ripley and LeRae celebrating up to the stage as the others recover in the rings.

– We cut backstage to Matt Riddle and Finn Balor warming up for later.

– We get a video package for tonight’s Triple Threat.

– We see Imperium at ringside – WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

We go to the ring for tonight’s Triple Threat to determine the opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series on Sunday. Damian Priest is out first, followed by Killian Dain. Pete Dunne is out last to a pop.

Back and forth between all three to start for the first few minutes. Dain clotheslines Priest to the floor but he lands on his feet. Dunne brings Dain down by his fingers now and stomps on them. Priest runs in and decks Dunne with a big fist. Priest goes to run and leap to Dain on the floor but Dunne decks him in mid-air. Priest goes on for the Razor’s Edge on Dunne but Dain stops that. Dain with a big Michinoku Driver, slamming Dunne onto Priest’s face. Priest kicks out at 2. Dunne kicks out at 2.

Dain slams Priest into the steel ring steps over and over. Dunne charges while Dain is carrying Priest. Dain catches them both and hits a big double fall-away slam on the floor for a pop. Dain has Dunne by himself in the ring now, launching him into the corner. Dunne hits hard and goes down. Fans look to rally for Dunne now. He fights back but Dain knees him. Dunne slides out of a move and unloads with big chops. Priest nails Dain in the corner after Dunne moves. Dunne ends up nailing a big kick to Priest’s face. Dunne hits a snap suplex on Dain and then stomps his hand, then delivers a stiff kick for a big pop. Dunne drops Priest into the leaping cross armbreaker as he approaches.

Dain and Priest with a double team powerbomb to Dunne now, fighting off a submission from the mat. Fans boo Dain and Priest as they size each other up. Priest slaps Dain. Dain fights back and they go at it. Dain keeps fighting but Priest rocks him with knee strikes. Dunne gets involved now as fans cheer him on. Dunne unloads on both opponents. All three start throwing big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Dain drops Priest but Dunne drops Dain, then stomps on his hand. The big strikes continue between all three competitors. They all collide once again in the middle of the ring but this time they all go down. Fans clap and chant “NXT!” now.

