– The WWE NXT “Takeover: XXV” Pre-show opens live from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. Charly says the 25th Takeover special is sold out.

The panel goes over tonight’s matches as Charly plugs the WWE Network and next Friday’s Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia. Charly sends us to a video package for Io Shirai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Back from a break and we get discussion on tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s match between Tyler Breeze and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. We get more hype for tonight’s card. We come back to a lengthy video package for tonight’s main event.

They show video of The Undisputed Era and then NXT Champion Johnny Gargano arriving earlier today. We see Tommaso Ciampa on the panel now. Fans chant Ciampa’s name and then they chant for NXT after he stands on top of the table and acknowledges them for a louder pop. Ciampa talks about how good he’s doing at 12 weeks post-neck surgery. Ciampa also talks about tonight’s main event and how Gargano transforms for Takeover. Ciampa says he will become champion when he returns, no matter who is holding the title. Caruso signs off and that’s it for the pre-show.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: XXV” opens up on the WWE Network with a video package.

– The 25th Takeover special opens live from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, making her first Takeover appearance.

Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle

We go right to the ring and out comes Roderick Strong as The Undisputed Era’s music hits. Matt Riddle is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions, also making her Takeover debut.

Back and forth to start the match. They end up on the floor and trade big moves to get things going. Strong ends up hitting a big backbreaker from the ring. Riddle sells the move on the floor. They bring it back in and Strong keeps control. Strong sends Riddle back out and brings him in for a 2 count. Strong with a big chop. They trade strikes now. Strong blocks and nails another backbreaker for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants but Strong keeps control. Strong bends Riddle around the ring post now. Strong with another chop before throwing Riddle back in the ring. Riddle fights up from his knees but Strong keeps decking him.

Riddle fights to his feet and keeps the strikes coming. Riddle takes Strong down into a close 2 count. Strong comes right back and hits an Olympic Slam for another pin attempt. Fans do more dueling chants as Strong goes for another backbreaker but it’s countered. Strong blocks that but Riddle drops him on his head with a suplex. Riddle unloads with strikes and a kick to drop Strong, and another. Riddle with a jumping forearm and a kick. Riddle kips up for a pop. Riddle keeps the offense going and nails an Exploder suplex.

Riddle lands on his feet after missing a standing moonsault but he hits a senton and continues for a kick and a 2 count. Riddle unloads with kicks while Strong is on his knees. The last kick knocks Strong back to the mat. Strong ducks a running kick. Riddle counters a move but Strong knees him. Riddle catches Strong with a GTS and a German suplex for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Strong with a big kick while Riddle is sitting up top. Strong climbs up and hits a superplex but Riddle still kicks out. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring again. Strong ducks a kick and nails a forearm. Riddle counters and goes for a powerbomb but Strong slides out. Strong with a kick and an enziguri. Strong with a jumping knee but Riddle is still up. Strong with more big strikes. Strong spikes Riddle into the mat for another close 2 count. Strong can’t believe it. A loud NXT chant breaks out.

Strong tries for a submission but Riddle kicks him out of the ring. Strong runs right back in and misses a knee. Riddle drops Strong with a kick and powerbombs him. Riddle with the Final Flash for a close 2 count. Riddle goes to the top but lands on Strong’s knees. Strong with a jumping knee. Strong drops Riddle over his knees. Strong with the powerbomb for another close pin attempt. Strong goes right into a Boston Crab. Riddle fights but Strong re-positions and puts his knee in Riddle’s back while in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights out with kicks. Strong drops down but Riddle beats him with elbows. Riddle goes into the Bro-mission now. Strong fights it but Riddle keeps the elbows coming. Strong fights to his feet but Riddle hits more elbows. Riddle goes on and hits the Bro-stroyer Tombstone piledriver for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Strong makes his exit as Riddle celebrates and his music hits. We go to replays. Riddle continues the celebration as the crowd chants “bro!” for him.

– Back from a break and we see NXT Champion Johnny Gargano warming up for tonight’s main event.

– We see WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” Brian James in the front row. Mauro says they are a part of NXT history.

– Nigel leads us to a video package on what led to tonight’s match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go to the ring and out first comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. We see the NXT Tag Team Titles hanging high above the ring. Ford and Dawkins climb a ladder at the entrance and pose before heading to the ring. Out next comes The Forgotten Sons, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. There’s no sign of their partner Jaxson Ryker. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next. The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are out last.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Fish and O’Reilly are alone with Ford in the ring now for the double team. Cutler runs back in but O’Reilly unloads on him. Fish fights off Blake next, taking him down and sending him out of the ring. They double team Cutler and send him over the top rope as Burch and Lorcan pull the rope down. Lorcan and Burch go at it with The Undisputed Era as the crowd pops. They trade shots in the middle of the ring.

The back and forth goes on until Burch and Lorcan end up on the outside. Fish and O’Reilly keep others from entering the ring and they stand tall. Undisputed goes out for a few ladders now. We see several piled up on the entrance way. Blake ends up leaping out of the ring and knocking the ladder into Undisputed. Cutler drags ladders to the ring now but Lorcan uppercuts him. Burch and Lorcan double team Cutler. They brawl with The Forgotten Sons. Fish and O’Reilly get involved. Dawkins climbs to the top and leaps out, taking down all three teams on the floor.

Undisputed and The Profits end up going for the titles but The Forgotten Sons send them flying off the ladders. They keep the ring empty, using the ladders, and look to go for the titles. Profits enter the ring but Forgotten Sons nail them with a ladder. Burch and Lorcan hit a double German suplex to the Forgotten Sons, while they had a ladder around their necks which they had been using as a weapon. Fans go wild at the double German. Profits work over Burch and Lorcan in the ring now. They double team Burch with big moves. Ford and Dawkins grab a ladder to go for the titles but Blake comes in for a ladder shot to the gut. Profits double team Blake using a ladder now. Cutler comes in but he takes a double Flapjack into a ladder. They go for another but Fish and O’Reilly shut it down. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Undisputed double teams Ford and he takes a German onto a ladder. Undisputed levels Dawkins with a ladder, sending him out. Undisputed stands a ladder up to climb but here comes Lorcan on the apron. Fish knocks him off, then Burch. Fish tries to protect O’Reilly as he climbs but he comes down the ladder. Fish climbs now but here comes Blake. Blake launches O’Reilly into the ladder, knocking it over with Fish up top.

Blake and Cutler stand a ladder up in the corner. Cutler puts a ladder under the titles as Blake works over Fish. O’Reilly is down under the ladder as Cutler climbs. O’Reilly grabs his leg and applies a submission from under the ladder. Blake stomps away on O’Reilly. Blake tosses O’Reilly out to the floor. Fish kicks Cutler as he tries to climb the ladder. Blake grabs Fish and Cutler nails a huge stomp from up high on the ladder. Cutler and Blake climb but Dawkins and Lorcan get them both in Electric Chair positions. Lorcan flies from the top and takes Lorcan and Cutler down. Ford springboards in and takes Blake off Dawkins’ shoulders with a big Blockbuster. Jaxson Ryker appears at the entrance.

Ryker hits the ring and powerbombs O’Reilly into a ladder in the corner. Ryker chokeslams Burch. Ryker sends Ford flying out of the ring. Ryker chokeslams Fish. Dawkins climbs but Ryker flips the ladder over on him. Ryker rams a ladder into Dawkins in the corner and beats him down with it. Lorcan waits in the corner and charges but Ryker backdrops him onto a ladder. Ryker stands tall under the titles now. Everyone else is down around him on the inside and outside of the ring. Ryker grabs a ladder and positions it under the titles.

Ford tries but Ryker stops him. Undisputed double teams Ryker for a pop. Other participants join in for a louder pop. The other teams all join up to slam a ladder onto Ryker several times for a pop. They turn on each other quickly. Undisputed gets the upper hand and stands a ladder up under the titles. They knock Ryker off the apron with a ladder first. They keep their attention on Ryker. Ford comes from behind but ends up leaping out to the outside, taking Ryker down again. Lorcan also comes from behind and leaps out onto Ford. Dawkins gets dropped by Undisputed’s ladder. Burch dropkicks the ladder, sending Undisputed down.

Burch and Lorcan double team Fish and launch him into the ring post, then the floor. O’Reilly gets double teamed now. Burch and Lorcan try to keep the ring cleared. They sandwich the Profits with a pair of ladders. They launch a ladder out of the ring onto The Forgotten Sons next. Burch and Lorcan turn to the titles now, standing a ladder up under them. Burch and Lorcan climb the ladder but here comes Undisputed to stop them. Undisputed has two ladders under the titles now as they climb. Burch and Lorcan also climb with them, trading shots on the way up. They meet at the top and the brawl continues. Blake and Cutler come in to push the ladders over as fans boo. Undisputed, Burch and Lorcan end up on the outside. Ford and Dawkins end up stopping Forgotten Sons from climbing. Ford climbs up and grabs the titles for the win.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate up on the ladder with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays as Ford and Dawkins hit the crowd to celebrate with fans and their red Solo cups.

– Back from a break and we see Io Shirai backstage getting ready for her title shot later tonight. She’s with Candice LeRae.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT North American Title match.

NXT North American Title Match: Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out first comes Tyler Breeze for his TV comeback match to the black and yellow brand. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is out next.

Dream with some mind games to start. Fans do dueling chants as they get started. Breeze also taunts Dream early on. Breeze ends up sending Dream to the floor with a clothesline. Breeze runs the ropes but Dream rocks him with a right hand at the apron. Dream with a big double ax handle from the top. Dream with a moonsault from the middle rope for a 2 count. Breeze goes to the floor to regroup but Dream rolls him back in. Dream goes to the top but Breeze retreats to the floor.

Breeze pulls Dream down and wraps his leg around the ring post. Dream sells the move on the floor. Breeze leaps off the apron with a flying forearm. Breeze brings it back into the ring but Dream goes out for a breather. Breeze leaps to the floor again but Dream decks him in mid-air with a big right hand. Dream returns to the ring as the referee counts. Breeze follows but Dream scoops him. Breeze slides out. Dream lands bad on his leg and Breeze goes for a singe-leg Crab, locking it in. Dream finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Dream smacks Breeze twice. Breeze responds by unloading with stomps in the corner. Breeze with more strikes. Breeze dropkicks Dream out of the ring.

Dream with a big superkick on the floor. Dream rolls back in as the referee counts again. Dream slams Breeze’s head into the announce table several times as the referee warns him. Dream grabs his title and Breeze’s phone for a selfie with Breeze while he’s down. Fans cheer Dream on as he takes the selfie, which appears on the big screen. Fans chant for Dream. He turns around to a big superkick on the floor. Breeze follows Dream in as the referee counts. Dream scoops Breeze with his DVD for a close 2 count. Dream climbs to the top but comes back down. Breeze counters and ends up connecting with an enziguri. Breeze goes back to the top and hits a crossbody but Dream rolls through for a 2 count.

Dream takes Breeze back down and rolls into another Fireman’s Carry. Breeze slides out and ends up blocking the DreamDT. Breeze floors Dream with a Supermodel Kick for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Dream blocks the Unprettier. Breeze lands on his feet and they tangle some more. Breeze walks into a big boot. Dream comes off the top but Breeze meets him with a dropkick. Dream blocks the Unprettier again. Dream hits the DreamDT but Breeze kicks out at 2.

Blood is coming out of Breeze’s ear now. Dream fights Breeze off while both are on the mat. Dream goes to the top but Breeze crotches him. Dream is half-way upside down in the corner. Breeze grabs him for what looks like a draping DDT but Breeze comes to the mat and launches Breeze a few feet. Breeze with a big knee strike out of nowhere. They get up and Breeze scoops Dream for a Tombstone piledriver in the middle of the ring. Dream reverses it but Breeze reverses that. Dream with another reversal. Breeze slides out and sends Dream into the corner. Dream with a back elbow. Breeze end sup going down and they tangle again. Dream uses the Unprettier on Breeze for a close 2 count.

Dream goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow drop, not quite sticking the landing he wanted. Breeze blocks a move in the corner and hits another Supermodel kick. Breeze with the Unprettier but Dream kicks out just in time. Breeze and fans in the crowd can’t believe it. Dream is laid out on the mat now. Breeze finally goes back for him but Dream suckers him and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Breeze with the big Beauty Shot kick but Dream rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Breeze is frustrated. Breeze goes to the floor and drags Dream over by his arm as the referee counts.

Dream stops Breeze from pulling him in. Breeze goes in to argue with the referee about his count. Breeze goes back to the apron to take the title from Dream’s hands. He hands it to the referee and turns around to the big Dream Valley Driver from Dream. Dream goes to the top and hits the Purple Rainmaker elbow drop for the pin to retain.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Dream recovers and celebrates as his music hits. Dream raises the NXT North American Title as we go to replays. We come back to Dream celebrating and taking a selfie with Breeze’s phone. Breeze recovers and stares him down. Dream taunts him with the phone and raises the title in the air. Dream hands the phone back to Breeze and poses with his back turned. Dream continues taunting Breeze with the title. Fans and Breeze want Dream to take a selfie with him. They both pose for the selfie and fans cheer them on. We see the selfie appear on the big screen. Dream shows off some more before exiting the ring as his music hits. Dream greets a few fans at ringside as Breeze looks on.

– Back from a break and we get a “coming soon” vignette for Damien Priest, the former Punishment Martinez.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s Women’s Title match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Io Shirai. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is shown walking backstage with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke as her music hits. They stop and Baszler heads to the ring by herself.

We get formal ring introductions from Taylor. The bell rings and Shirai comes flying out of the corner but they go back and forth. Baszler takes Shirai down but Shirai blocks a move with a sweep. Shirai with a slap for a pop. Baszler charges but Shirai keeps control and hits a delayed dropkick, sending Baszler rolling to the floor. Shirai runs the ropes for a dive but puts on the brakes as Baszler walks away. Shirai comes right back with a baseball slide to knock Baszler down.

Shirai brings Baszler back into the ring and goes to the top. Baszler walks into a boot but then rips Shirai from the top to the mat. Baszler kicks Shirai in the mouth. Baszler goes on and nails a Reality Check. Baszler stands tall to some boos and some cheers. Baszler works on the fingers and hands some more. Baszler goes on and levels Shirai with a big lariat. Baszler keeps Shirai down with a boot and keeps the hand as the referee warns her. Shirai with another big shot to the shoulder as Shirai sells the pain. Baszler keeps control and drops an elbow. Baszler keeps Shirai grounded with another submission in the middle of the ring.

Shirai counters and goes for a move from behind but Baszler counters, takes her down and kicks her for a 2 count. Shirai tries to fight back after avoiding a Reality Check and a kick. Shirai goes on and hits a German suplex but she’s having issues with her arm. Shirai keeps knocking Baszler down. Shirai hits a 619 for a pop. Shirai springboards in with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Baszler with a big strike but Shirai takes her down into a Crossface. Baszler powers up and slams Shirai back-first into the mat. Shirai comes back and dropkicks Baszler out of the ring. Shirai goes to the top and flies, taking Baszler back down with a big moonsault on the floor. The crowd pops for Shirai. Shirai brings it back in and goes to the top. Shirai with a missile dropkick. Shirai gets hyped for the crowd and hits double knees in the corner.

Shafir and Duke run down to the ring but Candice LeRae is right behind them with kendo stick shots. LeRae unloads but Shafir grab her from behind. LeRae is stills winging the stick, breaking free from Shafir. LeRae leaps from the steel ring steps, taking Shafir and Duke down with a crossbody. Baszler takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Shirai for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two now. Shirai catches a kick and slaps Baszler to the mat. Shirai goes to the top for a moonsault but has to land on her feet. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch and a 2 count. Shirai with a roundhouse kick to the head. They tangle some more. Baszler with a close 2 count. Baszler goes into the Kirifuda Clutch again but Shirai hangs on. Baszler keeps the hold locked in as fans chant for Shirai.

Baszler starts to rag doll Shirai while Shirai fades in the hold. Fans try to rally for Shirai as Baszler keeps the hold applied. Shirai is fading but reaching for the ropes. The referee finally calls for the bell.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Baszler keeps the hold locked in for a few extra seconds. Baszler releases and takes the title as her music hits. Baszler raises the title as we see Shirai recovering on the outside. We go to replays. Baszler hits the ropes to pose with the title while Shirai is down on the outside. Shirai suddenly hits the ring and attacks Baszler from behind with kendo stick shots. Shirai unloads with the kendo stick. Shirai goes to the corner and hits a moonsault from the top. Shirai goes back to the corner and asks for LeRae to hand her a steel chair from under the ring. Shirai grabs the chair and hits a moonsault with it, slamming the chair into Baszler on the way down. Shirai stares at Baszler while holding part of the stick and the chair. She exits the ringside area and leaves with LeRae as Baszler sells the attack on the mat. Shirai heads on to the back by herself now while Baszler is still down. A “you deserve it!” chant breaks out at Baszler as the referee checks on her. Baszler sits up and clutches the title, getting back to her feet to boos. Baszler’s music hits and she pushes the referee away, leaving the ring on her own.

– Back from a break and NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” is announced for August 31.

– We see Stephanie McMahon sitting at ringside. The announcers plug Triple H’s post-Takeover live interview on Facebook tonight.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

NXT Title Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

We go to the ring and out first comes Adam Cole. A rapper is with him, rapping The Undisputed Era’s lyrics on the way to the ring. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is out next.

We get formal ring introductions before the match. They take their time getting started and finally go at it. Fans do dueling chants as they go back and forth. Cole ends up on the floor for a breather. Gargano invites him back in and taunts him. They lock up again and trade holds. Fans do more dueling chants.

They trade more holds and counters, then forearms. Cole turns it around in the corner. Gargano avoids a move and sends Cole out for a breather after a hurricanrana. Cole avoids shots from the aprons and Gargano comes to the floor. Gargano goes back to the apron and leaps off, taking Cole down to the floor. Gargano brings Cole back in the ring as the referee counts. Cole rolls right back out. Cole leaps for a kick from the floor but misses. Gargano kicks Cole in the arm from the apron. Gargano with a double stomp from the apron.

Gargano slams Cole’s arm over the apron and comes back in as fans do dueling chants. Gargano continues to focus on Cole’s arm, taking him back down and leg dropping the arm. Gargano with a 2 count. Gargano with another submission to the arm. Gargano with a Cloverleaf submission now. Gargano splashes Cole’s arm and keeps him down. Gargano rocks Cole while Cole is up top. Gargano climbs but Cole slides down and superkicks Gargano, knocking him to the mat. Cole sends Gargano into the corner and kicks away at his knee. Cole knocks Gargano to the mat and goes to work on his leg now, dropping it with a DDT. Cole with a submission to the leg now.

Cole stomps some more on Gargano to keep him down. Gargano gets up and fights back but Cole kicks the knee out. Cole goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick to the knee, sending Gargano back down. Cole with a Dragonscrew leg whip now to bring Gargano back down. Fans do more dueling chants. Cole stomps away on Gargano in the corner now. The referee backs him off and checks on Gargano. Gargano with forearm shots but Cole takes him back down. Gargano rolls Cole up for a 2 count. Cole drops Gargano again with a knee shot. Cole comes from the top but Gargano catches him with a sitdown powerbomb.

They trade more shots and counters in the middle of the ring. Gargano mounts offense and tosses Cole overhead. Gargano connects with a kick and an enziguri in the corner. Gargano flies off the second rope with a tornado Flatliner for another close pin attempt. More back and forth. Gargano connects with a Spear but Cole kicks out at 2. They go back to the top and Cole fights off a superplex attempt. Cole goes for the powerbomb but it’s blocked. Cole ends up hitting a Backstabber out of the corner for a close 2 count. Gargano fights out of a suplex attempt. Cole scoops Gargano again but he fights out. Gargano lands on his hurt knee and they trade shots. Cole with an enziguri. Cole with a Torture Rack into a Burning Hammer over the knee for a close 2 count. Cole goes back to the top but Gargano grabs his leg. Cole fights him off. Cole comes off the top but lands on his feet. They meet each other with forearms. They trade superkicks now. Cole hits another. Cole comes off the top but Gargano superkicks him out of the ring on the way down. Gargano also ends up down on the outside. Fans chant NXT again.

They both get up and connect with superkicks at the same time on the outside. They both go down and the referee counts. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Cole and Gargano make it back in at the 9 count. Gargano springboards over and hits a slingshot DDT for a 2 count. More back and forth as fans do dueling chants. Cole tries for a chop block and Gargano hits a double stomp to the back of his neck. Gargano looks to put Cole away but Cole rolls to the floor. Gargano follows but Cole kicks him at the apron, sending him to the floor. Cole drops Gargano on his head on the outside, then brings it back in. Cole with another slam over the knee for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Cole slides out of the Gargano Escape and applies a Figure Four leg lock as the crowd lets out a “wooo!” in response.

Cole keeps the Figure Four applied in the middle of the ring. Gargano’s shoulders go down twice for 2 counts. The hold is finally broken. Gargano unloads with elbow shots on the mat. Cole fires back with right hands on the mat. Cole spikes Gargano’s injured knee into the mat. Cole pulls Gargano’s knee pads down and continues pounding on it. Cole goes for a Figure Four but Gargano kicks him out of the ring. Cole comes back to the apron and Gargano drops him with a big DDT. Cole rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Gargano hobbles and runs the ropes, leaping out for a dive that is met by a huge superkick by Cole. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Cole goes to the apron and leaps off with a big Panama Sunrise on the floor. Mauro goes wild on commentary. Cole brings it back into the ring but Gargano still kicks out at 2. Cole can’t believe it. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” again. Cole picks Gargano up by his chin and talks trash in his face while both are on the mat. Cole exposes his own knee and stands up. Cole charges with the knee but Gargano ducks. Cole counters and applies the Gargano Escape on Gargano. Gargano rolls out and hits Cole’s knee on him from behind. Cole kicks out at 2 as the crowd applauds them both. Fans chant “fight forever!” as they meet in the middle of the ring on their knees, trading shots. They fight to their feet and continue trading big shots. Cole with a kick to the face and more big offense. Gargano fires back with a big lariat for a pop. Cole with a superkick. Gargano with a superkick. Gargano spikes Cole into the mat. Cole fires right back with the Last Shot but Gargano kicks out just in time and the crowd goes wild. Fans chant for NXT now as Cole argues with the referee and looks to put Gargano away.

Cole rolls to the floor and goes under the ring for a steel chair. The referee comes out to stop him. They argue over the chair. Gargano runs the ropes and nails a dive, accidentally taking out the referee instead of Cole. Gargano ducks a steel chair shot and drops Cole with a superkick, sending the chair into his face. Gargano brings Cole back in and covers him for longer than three seconds, as the fans count along, but the referee is still down on the outside. Gargano brings the referee back in. Cole signals to the back for help. Gargano grabs the chair to wait for the help but they never show. Gargano realizes he’s been truck and goes back in but Cole drops him on his head. Cole covers for another close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Cole goes for the Last Shot but Gargano collapses. The referee checks on Gargano. Cole comes over and grabs Gargano but Gargano pulls him into the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring. Cole goes for the bottom rope but Gargano rolls him back into the middle of the ring. Cole fights out and breaks the hold. Cole with superkicks. Cole goes to the top. Gargano blocks the Panama Sunrise and they trade 2 counts. Cole hits the Sunrise this time. Cole follows up with a Last Shot for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole takes the title and holds it high as The Undisputed Era’s music hits. Cole stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to Cole celebrating with Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in the ring now. They raise Cole in the air as the celebration continues. The 25th NXT Takeover special goes off the air with The Undisputed Era standing tall in the middle of the ring.