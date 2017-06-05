Live WWE RAW Results & Discussion (6/5)

The June 5th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW was the first episode after Extreme Rules, and aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

– RAW opens up with pyro and Michael Cole welcomes us to the sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena. Graves announces that we’ll hear from new #1 contender Samoa Joe tonight. Booker T is also on the commentary team tonight, with no sign of Otunga.

– Bray Wyatt’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring to kick off RAW. Wyatt cuts a promo saying he’s still a God after losing at Extreme Rules last night. He says he’s here to cast judgment on his enemies tonight. He says Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are all guilty. Reigns comes out, and Wyatt says he was right on queue. Reigns snatches the mic away from Wyatt and announces that the mixed crowd reaction is why he’s “the guy.” Reigns says he’s going to show Wyatt what happens when you run your mouth in his yard, and hits Wyatt with a right hand. With that, we have a match.

– Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt: Wyatt goes for a Sister Abigail attempt early on, but Reigns gets out and drops Wyatt with an elbow to the face. Wyatt comes back and hits a DDT on Reigns to take control of the match. Wyatt holds Reigns in a chin lock until Reigns fights out and hits a couple right hands. Reigns follows up with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Reigns hits a series of clotheslines on Wyatt, but Wyatt comes back with a boot to the face then throws Reigns into the ring post and outside. Wyatt rolls outside and hits a senton drop on Reigns on the floor. Back in the ring, Wyatt and Reigns exchange strikes until Reigns throws Wyatt to the outside. Back in the ring, Reigns throws some kicks and a clothesline at Wyatt, then hits a series of clotheslines on him in the corner. Wyatt comes back and hits a splash in the corner, then takes things to the top turnbuckle. Wyatt delivers some more punches to Reigns, but Reigns fights back with headbutts. Roman slides down and powerbombs Wyatt for a two count. Reigns goes for a Superman punch but Wyatt side-steps and Reigns crashes into the corner. Bray charges forward and Reigns Superman punches him down for another two count. Reigns gets ready for a spear, but Wyatt sees it coming and rolls outside. Reigns hits the Drive By on the apron, but Wyatt comes back with a clothesline on the floor. Back in the ring, Reigns hits a Superman punch then a Spear for the win.

– Enzo and Cass do an interview backstage where Enzo says he’s going to find out who attacked him. Cass says they don’t know who the attackers are, but that he’s insulted some people think it was him. Cass says Enzo is like a brother to him, and from now on he’ll be watching his back at all times.

– Kurt Angle is looking at his phone when Alexa Bliss comes in and expects Kurt to congratulate her. He doesn’t, so she goes ahead and says she’s going to cekebrate her life tonight. She says tonight we’ll see “Alexa Bliss: This Is My Life,” but Kurt Angle shoots it down. Angle says her segment last week was one of the worst segments in the history of RAW, which gets a pop from the crowd. Kurt points out that Alexa owes Nia Jax a title shot, and that match is happening tonight. Alexa walks off and Kurt goes back to his phone and looks troubled.

– Dean Ambrose is backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

– Elias Samson is in the ring singing a song about Wiles-Barre and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose comes out and beats down Samson, but is interrupted by The Miz on the big screen. Miz says Ambrose won’t be getting a rematch for the IC and Miz is planning a celebration tonight, then Samson attacks Ambrose from behind. Samson leaves Ambrose laid out in the ring then heads to the back.

– Back from commercial, Dean Ambrose is storming through the backstage area looking for Samson or The Miz. He finds Kurt Angle, and asks where Miz is. Angle says The Miz is getting ready for his IC Title victory ceremony tonight, and tells Ambrose to take the rest of the night off.

– Samoa Joe comes out to the ring and says he has no fear of Brock Lesnar. Joe says he’s envious of everything Lesnar has, and he wants to take it from him. Joe says he wants Lesnar’s light schedule, his ability to instill fear in others, he wants Paul Heyman to be his advocate and run his errands, and most importantly he wants the WWE Universal Title. Joe says at Great Balls of Fire he will take the Universal Championship from Lesnar, and with that, Paul Heyman interrupts. Heyman comes down the ramp and introduces himself. Heyman puts over Joe as a “destroyer and a badass” who destroyed his competitors at Extreme Rules. Heyman says he understands that Joe doesn’t fear Lesnar, and he adds that Lesnar doesn’t fear Joe either. Heyman says Lesnar has beaten everyone from The Rock to Goldberg. Heyman says he originally wanted Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar because of the story behind it, and he says that Samoa Joe is the worst case scenario because he wants to go to war with Lesnar. Heyman says that even if Lesnar beats Joe, Joe is going to take a piece of Lesnar with him. Heyman says it’s his job at Great Balls of Fire to make sure Lesnar is Joe’s worst case scenario. Heyman and Joe shake hands and Heyman goes to walk away, but Joe stops him. Joe drops his mic and Heyman’s mic, and gets in Heyman’s face. Joe threatens Heyman and says he has a message for Lesnar, then locks Heyman in the Coquina Clutch. Joe takes Heyman down to the mat and Heyman taps out until he goes unconscious. Referees come out and try to pry Joe off Heyman but have no luck. Joe lets go and heads to the back as Heyman sells in the ring.

– Kurt Angle confronts Joe backstage about what happened in the ring. Joe says he’ll do that to anyone in his way, and gets nose-to-nose with Kurt and asks if he’s in his way. Kurt doesn’t flinch, but then Seth Rollins pulls them apart. Rollins says he’s in his way, and he’s still pissed off about what Joe did to him. Kurt makes the match, and Joe vs. Rollins will be happening later tonight.

– Sheamus & Cesaro def. Heath Slater & Rhyno: This one is a non-title match. Sheamus and Cesaro take turns on the offensive against Slater, with Cesaro mocking the Hardy Boyz’ taunts. Slater almost gets the tag to Rhyno, but Cesaro pulls Rhyno off the apron and brawls with him at ringside. Meanwhile in the ring, Sheamus hits the big boot on Slater for the win after a short match.

– After the match, Sheamus cuts a promo saying that’s how and intelligent team wins and that’s why they beat the Hardys last night. Sheamus asks who in the crowd is happy the Hardys are back. Cesaro says Matt and Jeff aren’t happy they came back now. Sheamus says Matt and Jeff are probably at home dreaming about their rematch, but they should think twice about that.

– TJ Perkins is shown walking backstage and he runs into Neville. TJP says he wants the Cruiserweight Title shot he deserves. Neville says if Perkins handles Mustafa Ali tonight, he’ll talk to Angle about setting up the Cruiserweight Title shot.

– TJP def. Mustafa Ali: Ali hits a springboard moonsault early on for a two count. Perkins grabs the hair to drop Ali and follows up with a diving senton. Perkins stomps on Ali and keeps him grounded with a chin lock. Ali fights out and jumps off the middle turnbuckle with tornado DDT. Ali goes up top but Perkins knocks him off and follows up with the Detonation Kick for the win.

– Before Perkins can make it backstage, Neville’s entrance music and pyro hits and the Cruiserweight Champ makes his way out. Neville says he talked to Kurt Angle, and he has some unfortunate news. Perkins says they’re going to go talk to Kurt Angle together right now, then Neville attacks Perkins from behind. Neville yells at Perkins that they’ll have the Cruiserweight Title match tomorrow night on 205 Live.

– Time for another Shattered Dreams Production. Goldust says that to R-Truth, this is all one big game, but it’s not to Goldust. He says he sees the truth and sees the bigger motion picture here. He says the biggest names in Hollywood and the brightest stars in the sky will be glittered in gold. He reminds us that the golden age is back.

– We go backstage where Mickie, Dana and Sasha are talking. Alexa Bliss walks in and says hi, and they all start to walk away from her. Mickie and Dana stay, and Alexa asks them if they’re insulted that Nia Jax is cutting the line to get a Women’s Title shot tonight. Alexa says “we have a Nia Jax problem,” but Dana corrects her and says Alexa is the one with a Nia Jax problem. Dana and Mickey says they’ll be ringside watching tonight.

– At the announce booth, Kurt Angle runs in and grabs Graves. They go talk off-mic while Cole and Booker look confused. Graves comes back and Cole asks what’s going on, but Graves changes the subject.

– Kurt Angle runs into an interviewer backstage who asks Angle what he talked to Graves about, and where he’s going. Kurt apologizes and says it’s a personal matter, then exits to the parking area. Dean Ambrose is shown sneaking back in the arena as soon as Kurt walks out.

– Kalisto vs. Titus: Apollo Crews is at ringside in Titus’ corner. It’s all Titus in the opening minutes, and he tries to pin Kalisto by pulling on his tights for the second week in a row. Kalisto reverses the pin, and he rolls up Titus with a hand full of tights for the win after a very short match. Titus and Apollo argue after the match and Apollo leaves first.

– The Miz and Maryse are shown backstage getting ready for their IC Title celebration tonight, when The Miz spots Big Cass laying on the ground under some equipment. A referee and Enzo run in to check on Cass. Cass regains consciousness and hands Enzo a gold chain, but doesn’t say anything.

– After the commercial break, Enzo reveals that the chain is his and says whoever attacked him brought his chain with them. The referees say Cass can’t compete tonight due to his condition.

– The carpet is down on the ring and Maryse is in there to introduce the Miz. Also in the ring are balloons, champagne, and a guy in a bear suit holding a “congratulations” sign. The crowd chants “you deserve it,” and Miz says that chant would mean more if the fans didn’t chant it for anyone who wins anything in WWE. Miz asks everyone to raise a glass, or Styrofoam cup, and he proposes a toast to him being IC Champion and his wife. Miz tells Maryse the bear was a great idea, but Maryse says she didn’t get the bear. The Miz says he didn’t get the bear either, so Miz attacks it. Miz gives the bear the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz gets on the mic and says it’s Ambrose and he pulls the bear’s mask off. It wasn’t Ambrose, so Miz throws him outside and tells him he’s lucky for getting beat up by the IC Champion. Next, someone wheels down a big box to ringside. Miz says anyone could be in there, so he grabs a steel chair and attacks the box. Maryse tells Miz to stop, but he keeps dropping elbows on the box He opens it up to find a smashed grandfather clock. Maryse tells him he ruined the celebration and she leaves. The Miz looks devastated and he says this is all Ambrose’s fault. He asks Ambrose to show himself, and it turns out Ambrose was the camera man standing in the corner of the ring. The Miz realizes it’s Ambroe on the Titantron, and he turns around right into a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose drinks Miz’s champagne out of the bottle and leaves.

– Enzo is shown backstage getting ready to head out to the ring. He has to find a partner to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight.

– Enzo Amore & The Big Show vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: Enzo announces before the match that his partner is 7-feet tall and you can’t teach that, which brings out The Big Show. Enzo cuts his usual pre-match promo, but Big Show doesn’t look amused. Big Show says he’ll loosen up and he does the S-A-W-F-T thing. The opening bell rings and Gallows and Anderson control things against Enzo until he gets the hot tag to Big Show. Big Show clears house and hits a splash on both Gallows and Anderson in the corner. Big Show hits a shoulder block and a chokeslam on Anderson. Big Show tags in Enzo and they go for the Bada Boom. Big Show picks up Enzo and waits for Anderson to get up before he throws Enzo at him for the win.

– Enzo and Big Show approach Cass after their match backstage. Cass immediately confronts Big Show about being Enzo’s attacker. Big Show says he isn’t very sneaky and it wasn’t him. Enzo and Cass walk off and leave Big Show behind.

– We go to a pre-taped R-Truth segment in black-and-white where Truth cuts a promo on Goldust for turning his back on him. Truth cuts some of Samuel Jackson’s promo from Pulp Fiction, and says Goldust is gonna get got.

– Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where she says she deserves way better than how the RAW brand treats her.

– Nia Jax def. Alexa Bliss (c) via DQ: The Women’s Title is on the line in this one. Dana Brooke and Mickie James are at ringside for a closer look. Alexa slaps Nia across the face to start off, and Nia throws her across the ring. Nia hits a splash in the corner then some elbow drops. Bliss rolls outside and starts a fight with Dana and Mickie to get Nia disqualified. Nia lays out Mickie and Dana, then gets into it with Alexa. Alexa escapes and leaves Nia, Dana and Mickie in the ring. Dana and Mickie stand next to Nia looking at Alexa, then Nia attacks them and leaves.

– Paul Heyman is being checked on by a trainer backstage when he gets a call from his client, Brock Lesnar. Heyman tells Lesnar it’s time to instill fear into Joe, and show up next week which gets boos from the live crowd. Heyman says next week, it’s time to unleash the beast.

– Samoa Joe def. Seth Rollins: Joe throws his towel at Rollins’ face and lays into him with strikes. Rollins comes back and sends Joe outside, then goes for a suicide plancha but Joe stops him with a kick to the head. Joe throws Rollins against the fan barricade before taking him in the ring for a series of punches and knees. Rollins comes back with punches and chops, then a jawbreaker. Rollins goes up top the top rope but Joe pushes him off. Joe follows up with a splash in the corner and a Pele kick. Rollins attempts a Sling Blade but Joe blocks it and continues wearing down Rollins. Rollins finally comes back with punches and a kick, but when he runs the ropes Joe comes right back with a spinning powerslam. Joe throws Seth in the corner and hits a series of chops to the chest. Rollins stuns Joe with an enziguri and Joe rolls outside. Rollins follows up with two suicide planchas, then he takes Joe back in the ring for a Blockbuster. Joe rolls outside and Rollins hits a third suicide plancha. Back in the ring, Rollins hits a flying clothesline off the top rope for a two count. Joe elbows Rollins in the face then goes for the Coquina Clutch, but Joe gets out and hits the Falcon Arrow on Joe for a two count. Rollins superkicks Joe then goes up top, but Bray Wyatt’s graphics flash across the screen and the lights go out. The lights come back on and Rollins is looking around, but there’s no Bray Wyatt. Joe grabs Rollins from behind off the distraction, and he locks the Coquina Clutch in for the win.

– Brock Lesnar is advertised for next week’s RAW, which will be his first appearance since the night after WrestleMania.